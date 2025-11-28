ETV Bharat / bharat

Dial 14490: NCW's New, 5-Digit Helpline Number Promises Round-The-Clock Support For Women

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has said that its new, five-digit helpline number '14490' is aimed at providing faster and more accessible assistance for women in distress across India.

The Commission said not only does the transition to a easy-to-recall, five-digit helpline number signify convenience, but also conveys a message of assistance for women being more readily available than ever before.

The NCW, under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, receives numerous complaints annually, concerning domestic violence and other issues. These incidents can negatively affect mental health, and at times, individuals require psychological assistance to overcome trauma. To aid women in filing complaints and to offer psychological support, the Commission has initiated this helpline.

"Earlier, our helpline was a long, 10-digit number. Women found it difficult to remember. The shift to a short, five-digit number, is not just about convenience, but also a message that help is closer than ever before. Whenever a woman feels unsafe or unheard, she is only five digits away from immediate support," said an NCW spokesperson.

According to the Commission, the helpline number (14490) has been designed to reach every woman in every state. It is currently only accessible in Hindi and English. It operates round the clock, and connects callers to assistance regardless of location or circumstances. Whether it is day or night, rural and urban India, the helpline ensures that justice and support are only a call away.

What Kinds Of Issues Can Women Report On Helpline?

The NCW said women across the country can report any form of distress, including domestic violence, workplace harassment, cyber abuse, stalking, or safety-related fears. "The helpline guides them toward the right support mechanism, be it police assistance, counseling, legal information, or coordination with state women's commissions and local authorities. No concern is considered small, every voice is heard with seriousness and sensitivity," it said.