Dial 14490: NCW's New, 5-Digit Helpline Number Promises Round-The-Clock Support For Women
From domestic violence to cyber abuse, the easy-to-remember number aims to provide faster, more accessible assistance for women in distress across India.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has said that its new, five-digit helpline number '14490' is aimed at providing faster and more accessible assistance for women in distress across India.
The Commission said not only does the transition to a easy-to-recall, five-digit helpline number signify convenience, but also conveys a message of assistance for women being more readily available than ever before.
The NCW, under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, receives numerous complaints annually, concerning domestic violence and other issues. These incidents can negatively affect mental health, and at times, individuals require psychological assistance to overcome trauma. To aid women in filing complaints and to offer psychological support, the Commission has initiated this helpline.
"Earlier, our helpline was a long, 10-digit number. Women found it difficult to remember. The shift to a short, five-digit number, is not just about convenience, but also a message that help is closer than ever before. Whenever a woman feels unsafe or unheard, she is only five digits away from immediate support," said an NCW spokesperson.
According to the Commission, the helpline number (14490) has been designed to reach every woman in every state. It is currently only accessible in Hindi and English. It operates round the clock, and connects callers to assistance regardless of location or circumstances. Whether it is day or night, rural and urban India, the helpline ensures that justice and support are only a call away.
What Kinds Of Issues Can Women Report On Helpline?
The NCW said women across the country can report any form of distress, including domestic violence, workplace harassment, cyber abuse, stalking, or safety-related fears. "The helpline guides them toward the right support mechanism, be it police assistance, counseling, legal information, or coordination with state women's commissions and local authorities. No concern is considered small, every voice is heard with seriousness and sensitivity," it said.
Asked about how it would ensure that complaints ate addressed efficiently, the NCW said, "We have strengthened our digital monitoring systems to ensure that no case is left unattended. The online grievance mechanism is now simpler, faster, and more transparent. Every complaint is tracked, and we work closely with state women's commissions, police, administration, and other stakeholders, to ensure timely resolution."
Our focus is not only to resolve cases, but also to create systems that prevent such cases from recurring, it said. The NCW also said the helpline is part of a broader effort to build a society where respect for women is foundational, not optional.
"Along with the helpline, the NCW is running awareness programmes on various topics, conducting gender-sensitisation trainings with police forces, and engaging with communities at the panchayat-level. Our goal is clear, no woman should feel alone, unheard, or unsafe. A truly empowered society is one where every daughter can dream freely, and every woman can stand with dignity," it said.
The NCW has called upon citizens, community organisations, institutions, and partners to disseminate this information broadly, ensuring that a greater number of women are informed about the helpline services accessible to them at all times.
Referring to the new helpline, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar told ETV Bharat, "When a woman feels helpless, she should remember — the NCW stands with her, just five digits away (14490)."
Women's Views
Akanksha Agarwal, a CA at a private company in Delhi, told ETV Bharat, "I think the new helpline number is a positive and much-needed step. Many women often hesitate to report harassment or safety concerns, as they are not sure whom to contact or approach in emergency situations."
She asserted that an easy-to-remember number like 14490 will make help more accessible and immediate.
It may be mentioned that as per the data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of crimes against women in 2021 and 2022 were 4,28,278 and 4,45,256, respectively.
