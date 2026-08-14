ETV Bharat / bharat

From Dogs And Cats To A 13-Year-Old Pet Chicken: PFA’s Secular Cemetery Becomes Final Resting Place For Nearly 10,000 Animals

The cemetery, located at PFA’s sanctuary in Bengaluru, is open to pet owners from different religious and social backgrounds. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: For thousands of pet owners, saying goodbye to a beloved companion does not end with its death. At the Bengaluru sanctuary of People for Animals (PFA), families have found a dedicated place to bid a dignified farewell to their pets at a unique secular animal cemetery, where nearly 10,000 animals have been laid to rest over the years.

The cemetery, located at PFA’s sanctuary, is open to pet owners from different religious and social backgrounds. Dogs and cats account for the majority of burials, but the list of animals laid to rest here also includes rabbits, hamsters and other companion animals.

Among the more unusual residents of the cemetery was a chicken that had lived with a family as a pet for 13 years. A donkey, pig and camel have also been buried at the facility.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, PFA chief veterinarian Colonel Dr Navaz said the cemetery was called secular because families belonging to different communities use the same facility to say farewell to their pets.

“We call it a secular pet cemetery because pet parents from different communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Parsis and Sindhis, have laid their pets to rest here. Around 10,000 animals have been buried at the facility,” Dr Navaz said.

Sensitive Farewell for Pet Owners

The cemetery was called secular because families belonging to different communities use the same facility to say farewell to their pets. (ETV Bharat)

The cemetery service can be accessed through PFA’s helpline and is available almost around the clock. Pet owners bring their deceased animals to the sanctuary, after which PFA caretakers make the necessary arrangements for the burial.

Dr Navaz said the organisation's staff understands the emotional difficulty involved in losing a companion animal and handles the arrangements with sensitivity.

The staff takes care of arrangements such as the shroud, candles and incense while respecting the family's emotions and wishes, he said.