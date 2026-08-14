From Dogs And Cats To A 13-Year-Old Pet Chicken: PFA’s Secular Cemetery Becomes Final Resting Place For Nearly 10,000 Animals
Colonel Dr Navaz said the cemetery was called secular because families belonging to different communities use the same facility to say farewell to their pets.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Bengaluru: For thousands of pet owners, saying goodbye to a beloved companion does not end with its death. At the Bengaluru sanctuary of People for Animals (PFA), families have found a dedicated place to bid a dignified farewell to their pets at a unique secular animal cemetery, where nearly 10,000 animals have been laid to rest over the years.
The cemetery, located at PFA’s sanctuary, is open to pet owners from different religious and social backgrounds. Dogs and cats account for the majority of burials, but the list of animals laid to rest here also includes rabbits, hamsters and other companion animals.
Among the more unusual residents of the cemetery was a chicken that had lived with a family as a pet for 13 years. A donkey, pig and camel have also been buried at the facility.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, PFA chief veterinarian Colonel Dr Navaz said the cemetery was called secular because families belonging to different communities use the same facility to say farewell to their pets.
“We call it a secular pet cemetery because pet parents from different communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Parsis and Sindhis, have laid their pets to rest here. Around 10,000 animals have been buried at the facility,” Dr Navaz said.
Sensitive Farewell for Pet Owners
The cemetery service can be accessed through PFA’s helpline and is available almost around the clock. Pet owners bring their deceased animals to the sanctuary, after which PFA caretakers make the necessary arrangements for the burial.
Dr Navaz said the organisation's staff understands the emotional difficulty involved in losing a companion animal and handles the arrangements with sensitivity.
The staff takes care of arrangements such as the shroud, candles and incense while respecting the family's emotions and wishes, he said.
PFA does not describe the facility as a commercial burial service but accepts specified donations for the services.
A one-year resting arrangement requires a donation of ₹5,500, while a three-year arrangement costs ₹20,000 and includes a granite epitaph featuring the pet's photograph and engraved memorial lines.
A fire burial service is available for a donation of ₹30,000, which includes a black-and-white epitaph and a small memorial structure. PFA also issues receipts eligible for income-tax benefits for the donations.
Donations Support Animal Welfare
According to Dr Navaz, the money received through the cemetery services is channelled back into PFA's wider animal welfare activities.
“These donations support our wildlife hospital and conservation activities,” he said.
Wild animals rescued by PFA are not buried in the pet cemetery. The organisation's wildlife operations focus on rescuing injured and distressed animals, providing medical treatment and rehabilitation, and releasing them back into their natural habitats wherever possible.
The cemetery has thus become more than a final resting place for companion animals. For grieving families, it provides a respectful space to remember their pets, while the donations generated through the facility help fund PFA's continuing rescue, treatment, rehabilitation and conservation work.
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