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From Design Changes To Geological Surprises, Zojila Tunnel Big Economic Win For Govt

The strategic tunnel connecting Kashmir with Ladakh saw four modifications in its original design since work began way back in October 2020.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha (second from right), CM Omar Abdullah(in half shirt) along with officials of the constructing company inside the Zojila tunnel in Kashmir
J-K LG Manoj Sinha (second from right), CM Omar Abdullah(in half shirt) along with officials of the constructing company inside the Zojila tunnel in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
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By Moazum Mohammad

Published : June 9, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Srinagar: As India’s ambitious Zojila tunnel hit a breakthrough blast connecting Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh openings, the strategic project saw four modifications in its original designs after facing geological surprises inside the Himalayan mountains.

Since work began on the world's longest (over 14 kilometer)bi-directional single tube tunnel started in October 2020, engineers did not only encounter freezing temperatures but also unstable rock formations in the Seismic Zone IV and hence requiring modifications.

At an elevation of 11,600 feet above sea level, Hyderabad-based Mohammad Rafi, the tunnel's design director for the executing company Mega Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), feels the project was the most challenging among all tunnels in the Zojila Pass.

“We did not back out due to its national importance,” he told ETV Bharat. “Due to erratic rock conditions in this part of the Himalayas, we had to change four designs. But with new designs, we had to deploy an entirely new support system.”

But not a single person was lost in the last five years as the target was to set up a benchmark in engineering, he said. For six months, Rafi said they would maintain stocks and carry out excavation inside the Himalayan mountains without any break.

While engineers battled geography, Sushika Joshi worked behind in the national capital to ensure the pace of work was not broken. "This tunnel is very important for the defence and safety purpose of our country,” said the MEIL executive.

Describing the breakthrough as a culmination of countless sleepless nights, Joshi battled challenges on every front, from getting machinery changed to maintaining the supply lines.

“Every second was a challenge particularly with machinery and equipment. Several machines had to be replaced midway during construction as teams faced unexpected challenges posed by the terrain. It caused unexpected changes in plans and design,” she said and hailed the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for their support.

These challenges shot up substantial increase in project costs since its inception from Rs 4800 crore to over Rs 6800 crore.

While she did not divulge specifics, the MEIL executive acknowledged that the hostile terrain threw unexpected difficulties no blueprint could have anticipated.

“There are things that only time reveals. Many challenges emerged during execution that no one could fully predict. But the companies involved continued to work with determination,” Joshi said.

For Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who described the breakthrough as a ‘golden day’ in India’s infrastructure, the project is a big win for the government.

“Initially, the estimated cost of the tunnel was pegged at Rs 12000 crore. But now, the cost will come to Rs 7000 crore, saving the government Rs 5000 crore,” he said, noting the role of engineers behind the mega project in executing the project called ‘lifeline for Ladakh’.

Read More:

  1. World's Longest Bi-Directional Tunnel At 11,500 Feet: Breakthrough In Zojila Tunnel Achieved; To Provide All-Weather Connectivity Between Kashmir And Ladakh
  2. Duty Over Sentiment: Iranian Engineer Chases Zojila Tunnel Project Deadline Amid Raging US-Iran War Back Home

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ZOJILA
KASHMIR
ZOJILA TUNNEL
LADAKH
JAMMU KASHMIR LATEST

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