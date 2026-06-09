From Design Changes To Geological Surprises, Zojila Tunnel Big Economic Win For Govt
The strategic tunnel connecting Kashmir with Ladakh saw four modifications in its original design since work began way back in October 2020.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Srinagar: As India’s ambitious Zojila tunnel hit a breakthrough blast connecting Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh openings, the strategic project saw four modifications in its original designs after facing geological surprises inside the Himalayan mountains.
Since work began on the world's longest (over 14 kilometer)bi-directional single tube tunnel started in October 2020, engineers did not only encounter freezing temperatures but also unstable rock formations in the Seismic Zone IV and hence requiring modifications.
At an elevation of 11,600 feet above sea level, Hyderabad-based Mohammad Rafi, the tunnel's design director for the executing company Mega Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), feels the project was the most challenging among all tunnels in the Zojila Pass.
Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji for making the historic Zojila Tunnel breakthrough a reality. Joined Sh Nitin Gadkari Ji at this landmark occasion, ushering in a new era of connectivity & development for J&K and Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/qDJgfJ7OyL— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 9, 2026
“We did not back out due to its national importance,” he told ETV Bharat. “Due to erratic rock conditions in this part of the Himalayas, we had to change four designs. But with new designs, we had to deploy an entirely new support system.”
But not a single person was lost in the last five years as the target was to set up a benchmark in engineering, he said. For six months, Rafi said they would maintain stocks and carry out excavation inside the Himalayan mountains without any break.
While engineers battled geography, Sushika Joshi worked behind in the national capital to ensure the pace of work was not broken. "This tunnel is very important for the defence and safety purpose of our country,” said the MEIL executive.
Chief Minister accompanied Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways @nitin_gadkari , during the historic breakthrough ceremony of the Zojila Tunnel today.— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) June 9, 2026
The milestone marks a transformative step towards ensuring all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh,… pic.twitter.com/Udjf5YUvLI
Describing the breakthrough as a culmination of countless sleepless nights, Joshi battled challenges on every front, from getting machinery changed to maintaining the supply lines.
“Every second was a challenge particularly with machinery and equipment. Several machines had to be replaced midway during construction as teams faced unexpected challenges posed by the terrain. It caused unexpected changes in plans and design,” she said and hailed the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for their support.
These challenges shot up substantial increase in project costs since its inception from Rs 4800 crore to over Rs 6800 crore.
Took a moment to celebrate today’s momentous occasion with some of those who made it possible. The people working at the site of the #ZojiLaTunnel have braved altitude, freezing temperatures & many difficulties to deliver this vital infrastructure project. Their happiness & pride… pic.twitter.com/77DB5Fosrz— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 9, 2026
While she did not divulge specifics, the MEIL executive acknowledged that the hostile terrain threw unexpected difficulties no blueprint could have anticipated.
“There are things that only time reveals. Many challenges emerged during execution that no one could fully predict. But the companies involved continued to work with determination,” Joshi said.
For Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who described the breakthrough as a ‘golden day’ in India’s infrastructure, the project is a big win for the government.
“Initially, the estimated cost of the tunnel was pegged at Rs 12000 crore. But now, the cost will come to Rs 7000 crore, saving the government Rs 5000 crore,” he said, noting the role of engineers behind the mega project in executing the project called ‘lifeline for Ladakh’.
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