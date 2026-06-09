ETV Bharat / bharat

From Design Changes To Geological Surprises, Zojila Tunnel Big Economic Win For Govt

J-K LG Manoj Sinha (second from right), CM Omar Abdullah(in half shirt) along with officials of the constructing company inside the Zojila tunnel in Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: As India’s ambitious Zojila tunnel hit a breakthrough blast connecting Jammu and Kashmir with Ladakh openings, the strategic project saw four modifications in its original designs after facing geological surprises inside the Himalayan mountains.

Since work began on the world's longest (over 14 kilometer)bi-directional single tube tunnel started in October 2020, engineers did not only encounter freezing temperatures but also unstable rock formations in the Seismic Zone IV and hence requiring modifications.

At an elevation of 11,600 feet above sea level, Hyderabad-based Mohammad Rafi, the tunnel's design director for the executing company Mega Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), feels the project was the most challenging among all tunnels in the Zojila Pass.

“We did not back out due to its national importance,” he told ETV Bharat. “Due to erratic rock conditions in this part of the Himalayas, we had to change four designs. But with new designs, we had to deploy an entirely new support system.”

But not a single person was lost in the last five years as the target was to set up a benchmark in engineering, he said. For six months, Rafi said they would maintain stocks and carry out excavation inside the Himalayan mountains without any break.

While engineers battled geography, Sushika Joshi worked behind in the national capital to ensure the pace of work was not broken. "This tunnel is very important for the defence and safety purpose of our country,” said the MEIL executive.