From Dependence To Enterprise: NSFDC Changing Lives By Extending Loans To Over 16, 000 Women

New Delhi: More than 16,000 women belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) community from across the country have so far received loan assistance from the National Scheduled Castes Finance Development Corporation (NSFDC) in this financial year, shows a data.

The NSFDC, under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is committed to the socio-economic advancement of SCs whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 3 lakh. It extends financial support for self-employment ventures in sectors including traditional trades, and the service sector. It also offers loans for both higher education and vocational training.

Since its establishment, the NSFDC has been providing financial assistance at lower interest rates through various credit programs designed for beneficiaries from the SC community, supported by State/Union Territories Channelizing Agencies and other collaborating organizations. Over the years, the NSFDC has actively worked towards enhancing the economic empowerment of the SC community at the grassroots level.

According to the data issued by NSFDC, accessed by ETV Bharat, in the current financial year till September 30, a total of 22,077 beneficiaries have received received loans. The total amount disbursed is Rs 253.82 crore.

Out of the 22,077 beneficiaries, 16,373 are women and 5,704 men. As per the data, since 2017 till the above mentioned period, women have outnumbered men in receiving loans from NSFDC.

During 2024-2025, the total number of female beneficiaries stood at 26,868 and male 14,882. In 2023-2024, 56,835 women beneficiaries were extended loans against 28,537 men. Similarly, 58,944 women and 25,044 men had received loans in 2022-2023. In 2021-2022, the number stood at 52,393 and 23,826 respectively.