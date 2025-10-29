From Dependence To Enterprise: NSFDC Changing Lives By Extending Loans To Over 16, 000 Women
NSFDC, in the current fiscal, till September 30, has disbursed loans to 22,077 beneficiaries. The total amount disbursed is Rs 253.82 crore.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
New Delhi: More than 16,000 women belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) community from across the country have so far received loan assistance from the National Scheduled Castes Finance Development Corporation (NSFDC) in this financial year, shows a data.
The NSFDC, under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is committed to the socio-economic advancement of SCs whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 3 lakh. It extends financial support for self-employment ventures in sectors including traditional trades, and the service sector. It also offers loans for both higher education and vocational training.
Since its establishment, the NSFDC has been providing financial assistance at lower interest rates through various credit programs designed for beneficiaries from the SC community, supported by State/Union Territories Channelizing Agencies and other collaborating organizations. Over the years, the NSFDC has actively worked towards enhancing the economic empowerment of the SC community at the grassroots level.
According to the data issued by NSFDC, accessed by ETV Bharat, in the current financial year till September 30, a total of 22,077 beneficiaries have received received loans. The total amount disbursed is Rs 253.82 crore.
Out of the 22,077 beneficiaries, 16,373 are women and 5,704 men. As per the data, since 2017 till the above mentioned period, women have outnumbered men in receiving loans from NSFDC.
During 2024-2025, the total number of female beneficiaries stood at 26,868 and male 14,882. In 2023-2024, 56,835 women beneficiaries were extended loans against 28,537 men. Similarly, 58,944 women and 25,044 men had received loans in 2022-2023. In 2021-2022, the number stood at 52,393 and 23,826 respectively.
Out of the 22,077 beneficiaries in the current financial year, the highest are from Andhra Pradesh 8,557, followed by Telangana at 34,22 and Kerala at 30,93.
According to the data, out of the Rs 253.82 crore disbursed during the period, the amount of loan for women stood at Rs 146.60 crore and Rs 107.22 for men. The total amount disbursed in rural area is 163.62 crore and Rs 90.20 crore in urban areas.
As per the NSFDC, it has disbursed Rs 9,167.65 crore since its inception and covered 16.66 lakh beneficiaries across the country.
According to the NSFDC, Saraswathi (33) from Karnataka's Kolar was unemployed and wanted to start a business. She had availed loan from NSFDC and successfully made herself self employed. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rinki, another beneficiary lauded the government for providing such assistance and stated it would benefit the people from the SC community, especially women.
"This is a good initiative taken by the government. It is shaping the lives of the people by making them self employed," she said.
Also Read
NSFDC Empowers Scheduled Castes: Rs 69.11 Crore Loans Disbursed To 1,676 Beneficiaries Till June 2025