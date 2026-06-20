From Cybersecurity To Energy Cooperation: The Significance Of BRICS NSAs Meeting
The BRICS NSA meeting comes amid geopolitical flux and rising technology-driven threats, highlighting the grouping's growing strategic role.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST|
Updated : June 20, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s hosting of the BRICS National Security Advisers’ (NSA) Meeting next week highlights the increasing salience of non-traditional security challenges in an era marked by geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change.
While conventional military threats continue to dominate strategic calculations, policymakers are confronting a new generation of risks arising from cyberattacks, artificial intelligence, transnational terrorism and disruptions to global energy and communication networks.
The June 22-23 meeting, to be chaired by NSA of India Ajit Doval, comes at a time when BRICS itself is evolving from a primarily economic grouping into a broader platform for strategic coordination among emerging powers.
“During the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS member countries will exchange views on the theme ‘Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today’,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release on Saturday.
The delegates will also discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats, according to the statement. “The National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies.”
Coming at a time when the international security environment is being reshaped by geopolitical rivalries, technological disruptions and transnational threats, the meeting reflects an effort by BRICS countries to expand their cooperation beyond economics and development into the strategic and security domain.
From economic group to strategic security forum
BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 10 countries: Brazil, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Collectively, BRICS comprises more than a quarter of the global economy and nearly half the world’s population.
The alliance has implemented initiatives that could reform the global financial system, such as the New Development Bank, the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement, BRICS PAY and the BRICS Joint Statistical Publication. In its first 15 years, BRICS has established almost 60 intragroup institutions and an extensive network including think tanks and dialogues.
The choice of the theme, ‘Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today’, for the BRICS NSA Meeting this year underlines how the nature of threats has evolved. Traditional interstate military conflicts continue to exist, but countries increasingly face dangers that transcend borders and cannot be addressed through conventional military means alone.
These include international terrorism and violent extremism, cyberattacks and threats to critical infrastructure, artificial intelligence-enabled warfare and disinformation, and security risks arising from emerging technologies.
Financial and energy security disruptions, maritime security threats, climate change and pandemics, and organised crime and illicit trafficking networks form other sets of challenges and require intelligence-sharing, coordinated policies and multilateral mechanisms, making BRICS an important forum for dialogue among major emerging powers.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of growing geopolitical turbulence. The international system is witnessing intensified rivalry among major powers. The US-China competition, the continuing Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia have accelerated the transition toward a multipolar order.
BRICS, now enlarged with new members including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE and Indonesia, seeks to present itself as a voice of the Global South and an alternative platform to Western-led institutions. Cooperation among security officials can help prevent geopolitical differences within BRICS from undermining the grouping’s broader objectives.
Addressing emerging technologies and cybersecurity challenges
Artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cyber warfare, autonomous systems and digital surveillance have transformed the security landscape. The discussion on “new technologies in emerging security threats” is particularly important.
Cyberattacks are increasingly targeting financial systems and energy infrastructure. AI-generated misinformation threatens social cohesion and democratic processes. Unregulated technologies create new vulnerabilities.
Space and digital domains are becoming arenas of strategic competition. BRICS countries collectively represent major technological and cyber powers, making cooperation in this area strategically important.
According to the External Affairs Ministry statement, the meeting will review the outcomes of the BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and Security.
India has consistently sought stronger international action against cross-border terrorism and terror financing. Through BRICS mechanisms, New Delhi has attempted to build consensus on combating radicalisation, preventing terrorist financing, intelligence-sharing, and addressing misuse of emerging technologies by terrorist groups.
Another major area of discussion will be security in the use of information and communication technologies (ICTs). This has acquired greater importance because state-sponsored cyberattacks are increasing, digital infrastructure has become critical to national economies, deepfakes and information warfare are emerging as security challenges, and data governance and digital sovereignty have become contentious issues.
BRICS members have often advocated a greater role for states in regulating cyberspace and have supported international frameworks under the UN for responsible behaviour in cyberspace.
As chair, India seeks to shape the agenda around practical issues that affect the Global South rather than geopolitical rivalries. The focus on non-traditional security allows New Delhi to showcase its diplomatic leadership, promote consensus among diverse members, and reinforce its image as a bridge between developed and developing countries.
Geopolitical dynamics and India-China engagement
During the meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be representing his country in his capacity also as a member of the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.
Although India-China relations have stabilised since the disengagement agreements along the Line of Actual Control, strategic distrust remains. The meeting provides another opportunity for sustained high-level engagement between the two Asian powers within a multilateral setting. Media reports suggest that there might be a separate meeting between Doval and Wang on the margins of the BRICS NSA meeting.
Iran’s participation and broader implications for security
Meanwhile, according to reports, Iran is sending its Petroleum Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, to participate in the meeting. Iran’s representation by Paknejad comes at a time when the easing of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the reported interim understanding between Washington and Tehran have opened the possibility of renewed energy cooperation.
For India, improved relations with Iran are important because of energy security, the Chabahar Port project, connectivity to Central Asia, access to Afghanistan, and balancing China's influence in the region.
According to Aftab Kamal Pasha, former Director of the Gulf Studies Programme in Jawaharlal Nehru University, sending the petroleum minister to India could be seen positively in the sense that once the US-Iran 60-day memorandum of understanding is inked into an agreement, the sanctions on Iran’s export of oil and gas and petrochemicals will be lifted, hopefully.
“So, the Iranians want to sell their oil and fertilisers and petrochemical products and also gas perhaps to India because they still believe that relations with India are important from a strategic perspective,” Pasha told ETV Bharat.
“But I am not sure whether they will offer the previous discounted oil or they will accept Indian rupees or send oil in their ships or give credit for three months or give 50 per cent discount on insurance which they had offered earlier. All this may not be forthcoming because they need their revenues, like the Russians who were giving earlier discounted oil, but now they don’t offer it," he explained.
Pasha further stated that the idea in sending the petroleum minister could also be to see the temperature here in Delhi and elicit views about what goes on in the BRICS NSA meeting.
“The Iranians want to see whether positive vibes are coming out from New Delhi or whether India is still with Israel, the UAE and the US,” he said.
He also highlighted the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a message to the Iranian President and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had addressed a letter to the Iranian Foreign Minister urging them to release the Indian ships carrying oil and gas from the Strait of Hormuz.
“Both of them had replied, saying that keeping in view the friendship with the Indian people and also not causing hardships to the Indian people, we are releasing these ships carrying oil and gas from the Persian Gulf region,” Pasha said.
The Iran factor apart, many developing countries feel that existing international institutions are inadequate in addressing their security concerns.
The BRICS NSA Meeting offers a platform where emerging powers can advocate reforms in global governance, promote inclusive approaches to cybersecurity, highlight development-security linkages, resist excessive militarisation of international relations, and advance the interests of the Global South.
Put together, the upcoming meeting marks the evolution of BRICS from an economic grouping into a broader strategic platform. While differences among members – particularly between India and China, and between Russia and some newer members – limit the prospects for a formal security alliance, the grouping is steadily developing mechanisms for cooperation on issues where interests converge.
In the current geopolitical environment, characterised by fragmented power centres, technological disruption and transnational threats, the BRICS NSA Meeting in India represents an attempt by major emerging powers to craft collective responses to twenty-first century security challenges.
For India, the meeting enhances its diplomatic profile, reinforces its role as a leading voice of the Global South and strengthens its position as a key architect of an evolving multipolar international order.
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