ETV Bharat / bharat

From Cybersecurity To Energy Cooperation: The Significance Of BRICS NSAs Meeting

New Delhi: India’s hosting of the BRICS National Security Advisers’ (NSA) Meeting next week highlights the increasing salience of non-traditional security challenges in an era marked by geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change.

While conventional military threats continue to dominate strategic calculations, policymakers are confronting a new generation of risks arising from cyberattacks, artificial intelligence, transnational terrorism and disruptions to global energy and communication networks.

The June 22-23 meeting, to be chaired by NSA of India Ajit Doval, comes at a time when BRICS itself is evolving from a primarily economic grouping into a broader platform for strategic coordination among emerging powers.

“During the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS member countries will exchange views on the theme ‘Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today’,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release on Saturday.

The delegates will also discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats, according to the statement. “The National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies.”

Coming at a time when the international security environment is being reshaped by geopolitical rivalries, technological disruptions and transnational threats, the meeting reflects an effort by BRICS countries to expand their cooperation beyond economics and development into the strategic and security domain.

From economic group to strategic security forum

BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 10 countries: Brazil, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Collectively, BRICS comprises more than a quarter of the global economy and nearly half the world’s population.

The alliance has implemented initiatives that could reform the global financial system, such as the New Development Bank, the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement, BRICS PAY and the BRICS Joint Statistical Publication. In its first 15 years, BRICS has established almost 60 intragroup institutions and an extensive network including think tanks and dialogues.

The choice of the theme, ‘Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today’, for the BRICS NSA Meeting this year underlines how the nature of threats has evolved. Traditional interstate military conflicts continue to exist, but countries increasingly face dangers that transcend borders and cannot be addressed through conventional military means alone.

These include international terrorism and violent extremism, cyberattacks and threats to critical infrastructure, artificial intelligence-enabled warfare and disinformation, and security risks arising from emerging technologies.

Financial and energy security disruptions, maritime security threats, climate change and pandemics, and organised crime and illicit trafficking networks form other sets of challenges and require intelligence-sharing, coordinated policies and multilateral mechanisms, making BRICS an important forum for dialogue among major emerging powers.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of growing geopolitical turbulence. The international system is witnessing intensified rivalry among major powers. The US-China competition, the continuing Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia have accelerated the transition toward a multipolar order.

BRICS, now enlarged with new members including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE and Indonesia, seeks to present itself as a voice of the Global South and an alternative platform to Western-led institutions. Cooperation among security officials can help prevent geopolitical differences within BRICS from undermining the grouping’s broader objectives.

Addressing emerging technologies and cybersecurity challenges

Artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cyber warfare, autonomous systems and digital surveillance have transformed the security landscape. The discussion on “new technologies in emerging security threats” is particularly important.

Cyberattacks are increasingly targeting financial systems and energy infrastructure. AI-generated misinformation threatens social cohesion and democratic processes. Unregulated technologies create new vulnerabilities.

Space and digital domains are becoming arenas of strategic competition. BRICS countries collectively represent major technological and cyber powers, making cooperation in this area strategically important.

According to the External Affairs Ministry statement, the meeting will review the outcomes of the BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and Security.

India has consistently sought stronger international action against cross-border terrorism and terror financing. Through BRICS mechanisms, New Delhi has attempted to build consensus on combating radicalisation, preventing terrorist financing, intelligence-sharing, and addressing misuse of emerging technologies by terrorist groups.

Another major area of discussion will be security in the use of information and communication technologies (ICTs). This has acquired greater importance because state-sponsored cyberattacks are increasing, digital infrastructure has become critical to national economies, deepfakes and information warfare are emerging as security challenges, and data governance and digital sovereignty have become contentious issues.