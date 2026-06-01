From Coimbatore Classroom To Supreme Court: The Rise of V Mohana
All about Advocate V Mohana's journey, from handwritten pleadings in a small Coimbatore office to the Supreme Court of India.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 1, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
On May 27, 2026, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of senior advocate V. Mohana to the apex court—a milestone that crowns a distinguished career shaped by perseverance, discipline, and unwavering excellence.
Monday morning, the Union Law Ministry cleared her elevation, making Mohana the second woman lawyer practising in the apex court to have been directly appointed as a Supreme Court judge. Previously, Justice Indu Malhotra was the first woman senior advocate directly appointed as a Supreme Court judge.
A First-Generation Trailblazer
With no legal lineage to lean on, Mohana carved her own path. She was part of India’s first batch of the five-year integrated law course in 1983, graduating from Coimbatore Law College in 1988—then a modest institution operating from rented premises with minimal infrastructure.
Despite limited facilities and few women peers, she immersed herself in academics, debates, theatre, and public speaking, often balancing studies with tuition work while living in a working women’s hostel.
Learning Law the Hard Way
In her final year, Mohana joined the chambers of civil lawyer M. Panchapakesan, where she learned litigation from the ground up — maintaining case diaries, drafting pleadings, and observing trial courts. Rewriting plaints and statements by hand honed her drafting skills, which remain the bedrock of her practice.
The Leap to Delhi
In 1992, Mohana made a bold move to New Delhi, joining the office of Indu Malhotra (later a Supreme Court judge) as an advocate-on-record. She handled drafting of special leave petitions, writ petitions, and briefing senior counsels in constitutional matters.
She later worked with Senior Advocate C. S. Vaidyanathan, sharpening her research and counsel skills on landmark cases, including the Amratlal Prajivandas (SAFEMA) matter and proceedings linked to the Jain Commission. Over the years, she collaborated with some of India’s finest legal minds — Kapil Sibal, K. K. Venugopal, P. Chidambaram, Arun Jaitley, and T. R. Andhyarujina.
Building an Independent Practice
Clearing the prestigious Advocate-on-Record exam in 1996 while raising a young child, Mohana began independent practice before the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, consumer forums, and tribunals.
She represented the government of India in constitutional, criminal, corruption, narcotics, and service law matters, while also contributing to mediation, legal aid, and pro bono work. In 2015, the Supreme Court designated her a senior advocate. Throughout her career, she championed greater representation of women in law.
With the Centre approving her elevation, Mohana’s journey—from handwritten pleadings in a small Coimbatore office to the Supreme Court of India—stands as a beacon for young lawyers, especially women. Her appointment will strengthen women’s representation at the apex court.
Beyond courtroom advocacy, Mohana served as an honorary editor of the Supreme Court Reports (SCR), the Court’s official law journal. This is a role of quiet but real influence: the SCR shapes how judgments are read, cited, and understood by the profession.
She was also a member of the Supreme Court’s Gender Sensitization and Internal Complaints Committee, chaired by Justice Indu Malhotra—her former mentor once again intersecting with her institutional life. Additionally, she has served as an empanelled mediator of the Supreme Court, reflecting the Court’s growing emphasis on alternative dispute resolution.
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