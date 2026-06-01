ETV Bharat / bharat

From Coimbatore Classroom To Supreme Court: The Rise of V Mohana

On May 27, 2026, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of senior advocate V. Mohana to the apex court—a milestone that crowns a distinguished career shaped by perseverance, discipline, and unwavering excellence.

Monday morning, the Union Law Ministry cleared her elevation, making Mohana the second woman lawyer practising in the apex court to have been directly appointed as a Supreme Court judge. Previously, Justice Indu Malhotra was the first woman senior advocate directly appointed as a Supreme Court judge.

A First-Generation Trailblazer

With no legal lineage to lean on, Mohana carved her own path. She was part of India’s first batch of the five-year integrated law course in 1983, graduating from Coimbatore Law College in 1988—then a modest institution operating from rented premises with minimal infrastructure.

Despite limited facilities and few women peers, she immersed herself in academics, debates, theatre, and public speaking, often balancing studies with tuition work while living in a working women’s hostel.

Learning Law the Hard Way

In her final year, Mohana joined the chambers of civil lawyer M. Panchapakesan, where she learned litigation from the ground up — maintaining case diaries, drafting pleadings, and observing trial courts. Rewriting plaints and statements by hand honed her drafting skills, which remain the bedrock of her practice.

The Leap to Delhi