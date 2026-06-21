ETV Bharat / bharat

From Chardham To Paris: A Uttarakhand Startup's Portable ECG Catch PM Modi And President Macron Attention

Both leaders took detailed information about the company's health technology and its social impact. Both were excited to see the company's work and were especially interested in knowing how this technology is helping people in remote and challenging areas.

“Every year, one country is selected as the 'Centre of Attraction' in 'Vivatech'. This time, India got this honour, under which 20 leading startups of the country got an opportunity to present their innovations to the world. A conference of G-7 countries was being held in Paris, due to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present there,” said Nitin Chandola, co-founder of Sunfox Technology.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have visited a stall set up by the startup and interacted with the founders.

The Sunfox Technology, which has developed a portable ECG machine that has been of help for pilgrims trekking on the difficult path of the Chardham Yatra, has successfully exhibited its technological edge in Paris’s “VIVATECH 2026”.

Dehradun: An indigenous start-up company from Uttarakhand has placed the state on the global map of technology due to its innovative creation, which has grabbed the attention of two world leaders.

During this, Sunfox Technology founder and CEO Rajat Jain informed Prime Minister Modi about various projects of the company.

“The company develops portable ECG devices, which make it easier to diagnose heart diseases even in areas with low resources. Along with this, the company is also operating a cardiac management system,” said Jain.

The CEO also told the PM about the free cardiac monitoring programme being run on the Chardham Yatra routes of Uttarakhand. Under this initiative, the cardiac condition of pilgrims is monitored by conducting free ECG tests. The company claims that it has been successful in saving the lives of many people through timely investigation and consultation.

Chandola said Modi expressed his desire to know whether this technology can work effectively even in areas with inaccessible and limited network like Amarnath Yatra. “The technology has been developed to be useful even in difficult geographical conditions and it can be expanded in such areas in future. French President Emmanuel Macron also showed interest in the company's technology and discussed its possible use and expansion in France. This meeting and the recognition received on the international platform have increased our hope of opening new opportunities for the company in Europe,” said Chandola.

He said that the company is currently completing the process of CE certification — a CE certificate (or CE mark) is a mandatory conformity marking indicating that a product meets essential health, safety, and environmental protection standards required to be sold within the European Economic Area — for its device as per European standards. “After getting this certification, the way for the sale and expansion of the product in different countries of Europe will become easier. This will not only provide global market access to the company but will also create new opportunities for foreign investment and the health technology sector in India,” he added.

Recently, the company signed an agreement with a French organisation for research on rare heart diseases like cardiac amyloidosis. “This is a disease that is considered challenging to identify with traditional ECG techniques. Both companies are working together on developing such technology, which can make detection of this disease possible through a portable ECG device,” said Chandola.