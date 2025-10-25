ETV Bharat / bharat

From Caricatures To Cartoons: How Two Miryalaguda Teachers Overcame Adversity To Become Celebrated Artists

Miryalaguda: On International Artists' Day, ETV Bharat celebrated Miryalaguda artists Manda Madhu and Vaddepalli Venkatesh for their dedication to art despite challenges. Both artists have pursued their passion since childhood, with Madhu being a caricaturist and drawing teacher, and Venkatesh a math teacher known for his prolific cartooning and writing for children.

Venkatesh has created over 7,000 cartoons and is recognized as the first digital cartoonist editor among Telugu artists.

Since childhood, they have been interested in art. No matter how many difficulties and obstacles they face, they keep practising and taking advantage of the opportunities that come their way. It is not a simple matter. Especially those in the field of art, constantly face difficulties. Amidst those adversities, they sharpen their talents, create wonders, and receive praise from celebrities.

Master In Caricatures

Manda Madhu, a native of Vadapalli, Damaracharla mandal, was interested in painting since childhood. Since then, he would often draw pictures of his favourite actor, Chiranjeevi, and others. He moved to Miryalaguda for his studies. There, he achieved proficiency by drawing pictures in various painting shops.