From Caricatures To Cartoons: How Two Miryalaguda Teachers Overcame Adversity To Become Celebrated Artists
Manda Madhu and Vaddepalli Venkatesh honored for decades of artistic passion
Published : October 25, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
Miryalaguda: On International Artists' Day, ETV Bharat celebrated Miryalaguda artists Manda Madhu and Vaddepalli Venkatesh for their dedication to art despite challenges. Both artists have pursued their passion since childhood, with Madhu being a caricaturist and drawing teacher, and Venkatesh a math teacher known for his prolific cartooning and writing for children.
Venkatesh has created over 7,000 cartoons and is recognized as the first digital cartoonist editor among Telugu artists.
Since childhood, they have been interested in art. No matter how many difficulties and obstacles they face, they keep practising and taking advantage of the opportunities that come their way. It is not a simple matter. Especially those in the field of art, constantly face difficulties. Amidst those adversities, they sharpen their talents, create wonders, and receive praise from celebrities.
Master In Caricatures
Manda Madhu, a native of Vadapalli, Damaracharla mandal, was interested in painting since childhood. Since then, he would often draw pictures of his favourite actor, Chiranjeevi, and others. He moved to Miryalaguda for his studies. There, he achieved proficiency by drawing pictures in various painting shops.
After completing his degree, he completed his BFA from JNTU, Hyderabad, and is currently working as a drawing teacher at the Avanthipuram Tribal Gurukul School.
Madhu is showing his talent by drawing caricatures while engaging with children. In January this year, he organized an exhibition of his caricatures at the Art Gallery in Hyderabad and received praise from many quarters and celebrities. When famous comedian Brahmanandam saw the caricature of him drawn by Madhu, he personally called and congratulated him.
Vaddepalli Venkatesh, a government math teacher from Miryalaguda, has been passionate about drawing since childhood. He is currently working as a teacher at Kamepalli ZP High School in Gundlapalli mandal. He has drawn more than 7,000 cartoons in Telugu, English, and Kannada for 33 years. Venkatesh, who is a master of children's story writing, has published more than 200 stories in 'Eenadu', Hi Bujji, and many other newspapers and magazines. He is known as the first digital cartoonist editor among Telugu cartoonists.
Venkatesh's cartoons have also been printed in the joint AP and Telangana government textbooks. Venkatesh won the first prize for a cartoon in the poster design competition organized by the Election Commission during the last assembly elections. He has received more than sixty national and state-level awards so far.