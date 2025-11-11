ETV Bharat / bharat

From Bustle To Fear: Chandni Chowk Reels Under Impact Of Red Fort Blast

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Unlike the usual mornings, things are not the same in the bustling Chandni Chowk area on Tuesday in the wake of the blast near Red Fort last evening that claimed 12 lives and left more than a dozen injured.

In markets adjoining the Red Fort, people were seen standing in small numbers, talking about the blast that rocked the national capital.

The blast site has been been cordoned off and barricades put in place by the Delhi Police. Several teams, including the forensic experts are at the spot.

People, who work as hawkers, labourers and in shops in the areas near the historic monument, narrated about the situation to ETV Bharat.

The Gauri Shankar temple in the area, where devotees throng in large numbers everyday, witnessed a very low footfall this morning. Even the flower shops near the temple wore a deserted look.

Recalling the scenario in the area in the aftermath of blast, Aditya Rajput, a local, said, "I was in a nearby area when I heard a sound of loud explosion. I immediately ran to the spot and found people running haywire to save their lives."

He said the intensity of the blast was such that mangled bodies were lying on streets and flames rising up to the sky. "I saw flesh scattered on the streets. At the time when the blast occurred, there was heavy crowd in the area. Shops were immediately shut after the blast ," Rajput told ETV Bharat.

He said that the government should identify the culprits and take necessary action against them.

Narrating the incident, Raju, a labourer told ETV Bharat, "The bustling area was in complete chaos. I am now concerned about our safety and security."