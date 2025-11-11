From Bustle To Fear: Chandni Chowk Reels Under Impact Of Red Fort Blast
A day after the blast near Red Fort, the entire area has been cordoned off and shops remained closed.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: Unlike the usual mornings, things are not the same in the bustling Chandni Chowk area on Tuesday in the wake of the blast near Red Fort last evening that claimed 12 lives and left more than a dozen injured.
In markets adjoining the Red Fort, people were seen standing in small numbers, talking about the blast that rocked the national capital.
The blast site has been been cordoned off and barricades put in place by the Delhi Police. Several teams, including the forensic experts are at the spot.
People, who work as hawkers, labourers and in shops in the areas near the historic monument, narrated about the situation to ETV Bharat.
The Gauri Shankar temple in the area, where devotees throng in large numbers everyday, witnessed a very low footfall this morning. Even the flower shops near the temple wore a deserted look.
Recalling the scenario in the area in the aftermath of blast, Aditya Rajput, a local, said, "I was in a nearby area when I heard a sound of loud explosion. I immediately ran to the spot and found people running haywire to save their lives."
He said the intensity of the blast was such that mangled bodies were lying on streets and flames rising up to the sky. "I saw flesh scattered on the streets. At the time when the blast occurred, there was heavy crowd in the area. Shops were immediately shut after the blast ," Rajput told ETV Bharat.
He said that the government should identify the culprits and take necessary action against them.
Narrating the incident, Raju, a labourer told ETV Bharat, "The bustling area was in complete chaos. I am now concerned about our safety and security."
Sanjay Gupta, a labourer, has asserted that such incident raises security concern. "I am a labourer. I along with my other friends sleep on the streets. We are scared as to what will happen to us. How can we feel safe in this situation?," he told ETV Bharat.
Gupta further said, "The blast occurred in the evening when most people were leaving for their homes after work."
Parveen, an eyewitness told ETV Bharat, "I was near the blast site and the loud explosion shook me."
"The blast has affected our work. In such a situation, who will come to the market? People are in fear," Parveen, a hawker said.
Hardev, who works as a labourer in the Chandni Chowk area for the last 12 years, told ETV Bharat, "Yesterday's incident has hit the market and we are without work since morning."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the blast site and met the injured at the hospital. "Pained beyond words by the loss of lives in a blast in Delhi. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Have visited the blast site and also met the injured in the hospital. My prayers for their quick recovery," he wrote on X on Monday night.
Shah said the top agencies are investigating the incident with full intensity and will go in-depth into the incident.
Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in a post on X , wrote, "In the wake of the explosion in a vehicle near Red Fort Metro station, installations secured by CISF in the National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi Metro, Red Fort, Government Buildings and IGI Airport have been placed on high alert. "
The situation is being constantly monitored and personnel are on standby, it said.
Also Read