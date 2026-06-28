From Boardrooms To Streets: Meet Spokespersons Of Cockroach Janata Party
The movement has appointed several young individuals from various parts of the country as its new spokespersons.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 10:50 AM IST
New Delhi: The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), addressing issues such as education system reforms, paper leaks, and student-related concerns, continues at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on the ninth day on Sunday.
The movement has appointed several young individuals from various parts of the country as its new spokespersons. ETV Bharat spoke to the spokespersons of CJP, who come from diverse backgrounds, chosen as the official voices of the party.
An investigative journalist by profession, Saurav Das is a prominent spokesperson of the party. Based in New Delhi, he has a long track record of reporting and writing on legal and judicial matters. Saurabh was also associated with various public movements in the past.
He stated that the party is currently focusing entirely on education reforms. While the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is a primary demand, the movement’s scope extends beyond that; the party plans to launch campaigns addressing employment, education, and other critical issues affecting the youth in the future.
Afreen, a resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka, has also been appointed as a spokesperson for the Cockroach Janata Party. She shared that she was holding a good job after completing her MBA when she learned about the CJP’s movement through social media. She said that upon closely understanding the struggles faced by students and the issues plaguing the education system, she felt that merely holding a job was not enough—she needed to contribute to society as well.
Afreen believes that every student deserves quality education and equal opportunities, free from discrimination. She mentioned that the Cockroach Janata Party organised protests in the Karnataka cities of Bengaluru and Mysuru—garnering strong support from students—despite heavy rains and inclement weather.
Who knows the agony of a farmer better than someone raised in a family of them? Deepak Balyan, hailing from a farming family in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, has also been appointed as a party spokesperson. He holds a Master’s degree in Political Science and has been working on farmers’ issues for several years. He stated that he decided to join this movement after witnessing students’ distress and the incidents of paper leaks on social media.
He mentioned that the movement has garnered support from over 650 farmers’ organisations. He added that a major Khap Panchayat would be held in Delhi on June 28 in support of the students, aiming to further strengthen the demand for education reform.
A public policy expert, Vaishnavi from New Delhi, has also been appointed as a party spokesperson. She has worked with central and state governments as well as research institutions for nearly five years. She explained that, having worked at the policy-making level, she has closely observed the challenges facing the education system.
Ashutosh Ranka, a newly appointed party spokesperson, holds a B.Tech degree from IIT Kanpur and a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics. Subsequently, he worked at McKinsey in London. However, he felt that working for the country was more important; driven by this conviction, he left his corporate job to pursue a path in public life.
Ashutosh said, “Whenever genuine issues concerning the youth are raised, they get entangled in the politics of religion and caste. For the first time, I have found a platform where the focus is solely on education, students, and the future of the country.”
Before joining the party, Ashutosh ran an organisation named “Parivartan” in Jaipur. Through this organisation, he spearheaded campaigns on issues such as the conservation of the Aravalli range, saving the ‘Dol ka Baad’ forest, and matters related to NEET.
A lawyer at the Allahabad High Court, Ratna Singh, another spokesperson, has also worked as a journalist with reputed legal media outlets. She believes that her legal expertise and media experience will play a key role in effectively articulating the organisation's policies on issues of public interest.
Commenting on the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Ashutosh stated that accountability must be established first if the education system is to be improved. He emphasised the necessity of fixing responsibility on the person leading the system.
He added that the Education Minister's resignation would mark the beginning, not the end, of the movement. Following this, the 'Cockroach Janata Party' will launch a nationwide campaign demanding transparency and accountability in the education system, reforms to the examination process, and sweeping changes centred on students' interests.
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