ETV Bharat / bharat

From Boardrooms To Streets: Meet Spokespersons Of Cockroach Janata Party

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: The protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), addressing issues such as education system reforms, paper leaks, and student-related concerns, continues at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on the ninth day on Sunday.

The movement has appointed several young individuals from various parts of the country as its new spokespersons. ETV Bharat spoke to the spokespersons of CJP, who come from diverse backgrounds, chosen as the official voices of the party.

An investigative journalist by profession, Saurav Das is a prominent spokesperson of the party. Based in New Delhi, he has a long track record of reporting and writing on legal and judicial matters. Saurabh was also associated with various public movements in the past.

He stated that the party is currently focusing entirely on education reforms. While the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is a primary demand, the movement’s scope extends beyond that; the party plans to launch campaigns addressing employment, education, and other critical issues affecting the youth in the future.

Saurav Das (ETV Bharat)

Afreen, a resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka, has also been appointed as a spokesperson for the Cockroach Janata Party. She shared that she was holding a good job after completing her MBA when she learned about the CJP’s movement through social media. She said that upon closely understanding the struggles faced by students and the issues plaguing the education system, she felt that merely holding a job was not enough—she needed to contribute to society as well.

Afreen believes that every student deserves quality education and equal opportunities, free from discrimination. She mentioned that the Cockroach Janata Party organised protests in the Karnataka cities of Bengaluru and Mysuru—garnering strong support from students—despite heavy rains and inclement weather.