ETV Bharat / bharat

From Blue Sapphire And Houseboat To 'Nadru' And 'Tabak Maaz', Jammu Kashmir And Ladakh Eye 32 New GI Tags

Mutton delicacies of the famous Kashmiri Wazwan on a plate at a wedding in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The famed blue sapphires of Paddar, the floating houseboats of Dal Lake, the lotus stems that define Kashmiri cuisine and the apricots that thrive in Ladakh's cold desert may soon join an expanding list of products protected under India's Geographical Indication (GI) registry.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are pursuing 32 new GI registrations to safeguard traditional products, local foods, crafts and cultural heritage while creating new economic opportunities for farmers, artisans and tourism stakeholders.

According to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), 26 products from Jammu and Kashmir and six from Ladakh are currently under various stages of the GI registration process. If approved, they will significantly strengthen the two Union Territories' presence in India's GI landscape.

The proposed registrations come as governments across the country increasingly view GI recognition as a tool to preserve traditional knowledge, protect authenticity, strengthen branding and improve market access for local producers.

A geographical indication is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation linked to that location. Well-known Indian GI products include Darjeeling Tea, Banarasi Sarees and Kashmir Saffron.

Jammu and Kashmir currently has 25 GI-tagged products, while Ladakh has secured recognition for 12 products. Officials say the next phase is focused on bringing lesser-known but culturally significant products into the formal protection system.

A view of a houseboat in the Dal Lake in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

"We are expecting a substantial number of applications from both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to move forward in the next couple of years," a senior official associated with the GI registration process said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media.

"Several products are already under examination while others are in pre-examination stages. If the process moves as expected, more than two dozen products from the two Union Territories could see significant progress toward GI recognition during the current cycle," the official said.

Among the most closely watched applications is Blue Sapphire Paddar, a gemstone that once drew international attention to the remote Paddar Valley in Kishtwar district.

The sapphires found in the region are known for their deep blue color and exceptional quality. Gem experts have long regarded Paddar sapphires among the finest in the world, though mining activity has remained limited over the years.

Another application with strong symbolic value is Kashmir Houseboat. The ornate wooden houseboats anchored on Srinagar's lakes have been a defining feature of Kashmir tourism for more than a century. Built with intricate craftsmanship and often passed down through generations, they have survived political unrest, economic downturns and changing tourism trends.

A night view of a houseboats in the Dal Lake in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

For houseboat owners, GI recognition would acknowledge not only a tourism asset but also a unique architectural tradition.

"These houseboats are part of Kashmir's history," said, Imran Batkoo, a houseboat owner on Dal Lake. "Right now we are not able to construct new boats but I feel recognition will help preserve them for future generations."

Traditional crafts also form a major part of the new GI push. Applications have been filed for Kashmir Aari Staple embroidery, a detailed needlework tradition practiced by artisans across the Valley, and Kashmir Kandkari Copperware, known for its intricate hand-engraved designs on utensils, decorative items and household objects.

In Jammu, artisans are seeking recognition for Samba Calico Print, a textile-printing tradition that has survived through generations, and Jammu Phulkari, an embroidery style with local characteristics rooted in the broader Phulkari tradition of northern India.

Remote Kishtwar district has emerged as a major contributor to the GI pipeline. Applications include Kishtwar Binna Craft, Kishtwar Gaba and Blanket, and Kishtwar Chilgoza Pine Nuts, one of the most valuable forest products of the western Himalayas.

Agricultural products account for a significant share of the pending applications. Walnuts, one of Kashmir's most important horticultural exports, are among the leading contenders for GI recognition. The proposed Jammu Kashmir Walnut tag seeks to highlight the region's favorable climate and traditional cultivation methods that contribute to the nut's flavor and quality.