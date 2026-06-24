From Blue Sapphire And Houseboat To 'Nadru' And 'Tabak Maaz', Jammu Kashmir And Ladakh Eye 32 New GI Tags
Twenty-six products from Jammu and Kashmir and six from Ladakh are under various stages of the GI registration process as per officials.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Srinagar: The famed blue sapphires of Paddar, the floating houseboats of Dal Lake, the lotus stems that define Kashmiri cuisine and the apricots that thrive in Ladakh's cold desert may soon join an expanding list of products protected under India's Geographical Indication (GI) registry.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are pursuing 32 new GI registrations to safeguard traditional products, local foods, crafts and cultural heritage while creating new economic opportunities for farmers, artisans and tourism stakeholders.
According to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), 26 products from Jammu and Kashmir and six from Ladakh are currently under various stages of the GI registration process. If approved, they will significantly strengthen the two Union Territories' presence in India's GI landscape.
The proposed registrations come as governments across the country increasingly view GI recognition as a tool to preserve traditional knowledge, protect authenticity, strengthen branding and improve market access for local producers.
A geographical indication is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation linked to that location. Well-known Indian GI products include Darjeeling Tea, Banarasi Sarees and Kashmir Saffron.
Jammu and Kashmir currently has 25 GI-tagged products, while Ladakh has secured recognition for 12 products. Officials say the next phase is focused on bringing lesser-known but culturally significant products into the formal protection system.
"We are expecting a substantial number of applications from both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to move forward in the next couple of years," a senior official associated with the GI registration process said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media.
"Several products are already under examination while others are in pre-examination stages. If the process moves as expected, more than two dozen products from the two Union Territories could see significant progress toward GI recognition during the current cycle," the official said.
Among the most closely watched applications is Blue Sapphire Paddar, a gemstone that once drew international attention to the remote Paddar Valley in Kishtwar district.
The sapphires found in the region are known for their deep blue color and exceptional quality. Gem experts have long regarded Paddar sapphires among the finest in the world, though mining activity has remained limited over the years.
Another application with strong symbolic value is Kashmir Houseboat. The ornate wooden houseboats anchored on Srinagar's lakes have been a defining feature of Kashmir tourism for more than a century. Built with intricate craftsmanship and often passed down through generations, they have survived political unrest, economic downturns and changing tourism trends.
For houseboat owners, GI recognition would acknowledge not only a tourism asset but also a unique architectural tradition.
"These houseboats are part of Kashmir's history," said, Imran Batkoo, a houseboat owner on Dal Lake. "Right now we are not able to construct new boats but I feel recognition will help preserve them for future generations."
Traditional crafts also form a major part of the new GI push. Applications have been filed for Kashmir Aari Staple embroidery, a detailed needlework tradition practiced by artisans across the Valley, and Kashmir Kandkari Copperware, known for its intricate hand-engraved designs on utensils, decorative items and household objects.
In Jammu, artisans are seeking recognition for Samba Calico Print, a textile-printing tradition that has survived through generations, and Jammu Phulkari, an embroidery style with local characteristics rooted in the broader Phulkari tradition of northern India.
Remote Kishtwar district has emerged as a major contributor to the GI pipeline. Applications include Kishtwar Binna Craft, Kishtwar Gaba and Blanket, and Kishtwar Chilgoza Pine Nuts, one of the most valuable forest products of the western Himalayas.
Agricultural products account for a significant share of the pending applications. Walnuts, one of Kashmir's most important horticultural exports, are among the leading contenders for GI recognition. The proposed Jammu Kashmir Walnut tag seeks to highlight the region's favorable climate and traditional cultivation methods that contribute to the nut's flavor and quality.
Several indigenous crop varieties are also seeking protection. Kashmiri Kala Zeera, a rare black cumin grown in high-altitude meadows, is prized for its aroma and medicinal uses. Kashmir Ambri Apple, considered the Valley's heritage apple, remains one of the oldest indigenous apple varieties cultivated in the region.
Another application involves Kashmir Maharaji Apple, known for its sweetness and traditional cultivation practices in north Kashmir orchards. Red Rice of Jammu and Kashmir, cultivated mainly in north Kashmir, has also entered the GI process. The rice is valued for its nutritional properties and traditional farming methods.
Other agricultural products include Kashmiri Shallot, locally known as Pran, Kashmiri Long Chilli, Kashmir Water Chestnut and Kashmir Kagzi Badam, a thin-shelled almond variety grown primarily in south Kashmir.
Kashmiri Haakh (kale), the leafy green vegetable that occupies a central place in everyday meals across the Valley, is also seeking recognition.
For the first time, some of Kashmir's most celebrated culinary traditions are seeking GI protection. Among them is Tabak Maaz, a signature Wazwan dish prepared from lamb ribs and known for its rich flavor and distinctive preparation method. Goshtaba, often described as the grand finale of a traditional Wazwan feast, is also among the applicants.
The move reflects growing recognition that traditional recipes and food practices are as much a part of regional identity as handicrafts and agricultural products.
Applications have also been filed for Kashmir Phar, a traditional smoked fish, and Kashmir Hoggard, a dried fish product consumed during winter months. Kashmiri Lotus Stem, locally known as Nadru, has emerged as another strong contender. Harvested from lakes and wetlands, Nadru is an essential ingredient in Kashmiri cuisine and features in several traditional dishes.
Meanwhile, Gurez Rajmash, grown in the remote Gurez Valley, is seeking recognition for its distinct taste and adaptation to harsh mountain conditions.
In neighboring Ladakh, the GI strategy is largely centered on horticulture and value-added products. The region is pursuing GI recognition for six products, including Ladakh Dried Apricot, locally known as Phating, and the highly regarded Halman Apricot variety.
Apricot cultivation has long been central to Ladakh's rural economy. The fruit is consumed fresh, dried and processed into oils and other products. Applications have also been filed for Ladakh Apricot Oil and a broader category covering Ladakh Apricot and Apricot Nut products.
Officials say these applications recognize an ecosystem that has sustained communities in the region for centuries.
Other products include Ladakh Karkechu Apples and Ladakh Thra Apple, indigenous varieties adapted to the region's extreme climate and high-altitude growing conditions.
Ladakh already holds GI recognition for products such as Seabuckthorn, Raktsey Karpo Apricot, Pashmina Wool, Thangka Painting, Shingskos Wood Carving and several traditional textiles and crafts.
For many producers, GI recognition is about more than legal protection. Artisans say it can help distinguish authentic handmade products from machine-made imitations that increasingly dominate markets.
"Our craft is famous, but many young people are leaving because earnings are uncertain," said Asmat Jaan, a copperware artisan from Baramulla. "A GI tag can help create awareness and better markets for genuine handmade products. It can also strengthen rural livelihoods by allowing producers to command premium prices and access specialized markets."
Bashir Ahmad, an Aari embroidery artisan from Srinagar's old city, said GI recognition would help consumers identify authentic workmanship.
"Customers often cannot tell the difference," he said. "GI recognition can protect our identity and ensure artisans receive proper value for their labor. The registrations could help transform products that have remained local specialties into nationally and internationally recognized brands."
Experts say GI recognition can also strengthen rural livelihoods by allowing producers to command premium prices and access specialized markets.
Jammu and Kashmir's recognized products include Kashmir Saffron, Mushqbudji Rice, Basmati, Bhaderwah Rajmash, Ramban Anardana, Udhampur Kaladi, Kashmir Pashmina, Kani Shawls, Paper Mache, Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband, Hand-Knotted Carpets, Basohli Paintings, Willow Bats and several traditional handicrafts.
Products from Jammu and Kashmir in the pipeline for GI Tag (source: Geographical indications registry):
- Jammu Kashmir Walnut - at Pre Examination stage - The Kashmir Agri Horti (FPO) Cooperative Limited (at Baramulla) had applied on 26-06-2024.
- Kishtwar Binna Craft of Jammu & Kashmir- at Pre Examination stage - Kishtwar Millets and Horti Producers Cooperative Limited (at Nagseni) had applied on 02-07-2024.
- Samba Calico Print of Jammu & Kashmir - at Pre Examination stage - Kristu Jyothi Social Welfare Society (at Samba) had applied on 02-07-2024.
- Kishtwar Gaba & Blanket of Jammu & Kashmir - at Pre Examination stage - The Mughal Madian and Thakarie Sheep and Goat Cooperative Limited (at Kishtwar) had applied on 02-07-2024.
- Kishtwar Chilgoga (Pine Nuts) Of Jammu & Kashmir - at Pre Examination stage - Nagsan Bhoomi Samridhi Farmer Producer Company Limited (at Kishtwar) had applied on 02-07-2024.
- Red Rice of Jammu & Kashmir - at Pre Examination stage - Nowangabra Farmers Producer Company Limited (at Kupwara) had applied on 10-07-2024.
- Blue Sapphire Paddar (Kishtwar) - New Application - Directorate of Geology & Mining, Government of Jammu and Kashmir (at Jammu) had applied on 02-01-2026.
- Jammu Phulkari- New Application - Shelz Phulkari Embroidery Works Handicrafts Industrial Cooperative Limited (at Jammu) had applied on 02-01-2026.
- Doda Gucchi Mushroom- at Examination stage - Borderless World Foundation (at Jammu) had applied on 18-01-2021.
- Kashmiri Kala Zeera- at Pre Examination stage - The Director, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Kashmir (J & K) India, Agriculture Production Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir (at Srinagar) had applied on 11-07-2022.
- Kashmir Maharaji Apple- at Pre Examination stage - Meraksahib Fed Fruit Producer Company Limited (at Baramulla) had applied on 11-06-2024.
- Kashmir Ambri Apple- at Pre Examination stage - Shopian Apple Farmers Co-Operative Limited (at Shopian) had applied on 11-06-2024.
- Kashmiri Lotus Stem (Nadru)- at Pre Examination stage - Dal Lake Lotus Stem Producer Company Limited (at Srinagar) had applied on 20-06-2024.
- Kashmiri Shallot (Pran)- at Pre Examination stage - Buthoo Shallot & Agro Producers Co-Operative Limited (at Bandipora) had applied on 20-06-2024.
- Kashmiri Long Chilli- at Pre Examination stage - Shejaar Vegetable Producer Company Limited (at Baramulla) had applied on 20-06-2024.
- Kashmir Water Chestnut- at Pre Examination stage - Wular Fed Fruit Farmers Producer Company Limited (at Baramulla) had applied on 10-07-2024.
- Kashmiri Haakh- at Pre Examination stage - The Kashmir Valley Vegetables Producer Cooperative Limited (at Anantnag) had applied on 10-07-2024.
- Kashmir Phar (Smoked Fish)- at Pre Examination stage - Glacial Trout Farmer Producer Company Limited (at Anantnag) had applied on 30-07-2024.
- Kashmir Hoggard (Dried Fish)- at Pre Examination stage - Glacial Trout Farmer Producer Company Limited (at Anantnag) had applied on 30-07-2024.
- Gurez Rajmash of Kashmir- at Pre Examination stage - Razdhan Potato Producers Company Limited (at Gurez) had applied on 30-07-2024.
- Tabakmaaz- at Pre Examination stage - The Kashmir Wazwan Cooperative Limited (at Srinagar) had applied on 08-08-2024.
- Goshtaba- at Pre Examination stage - The Kashmir Wazwan Cooperative Limited (at Srinagar) had applied on 08-08-2024.
- Kashmir Houseboat- at Pre Examination stage - Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir (at Srinagar) had applied on 02-09-2024.
- Kashmir Aari Staple - New application - Wirasat Handicrafts Industrial Cooperative Limited (at Srinagar) had applied on 26-12-2025.
- Kashmir Kandkari Copperware - New application - Naya Kashmir Copperware Industrial Cooperative Limited (at Srinagar) had applied on 26-12-2025.
- Kashmir Kagzi Badam (Almond) - New application - Al Nahl Producer Company Limited (at Pulwama) had applied on 02-04-2026.
GI Tagged Products from JK (source:Geographical indications registry):
- Kashmir Saffron
- Mushqbudji Rice
- Bhaderwah Rajmash
- Ramban Anardana
- Ramban Sulai Honey
- Udhampur Kaladi
- Kashmir Pashmina
- Kashmir Sozani Craft
- Kani Shawl
- Kashmir Paper Machie
- Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving
- Khatamband
- Kashmiri Hand Knotted Carpet
- Basohli Painting
- Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft
- Basohli Pashmina Woolen Products
- Kashmir Namda
- Kashmir Wagguv
- Shikara
- Gabba
- Kashmir Willow Bat
- Kashmir Chain Stitch
- Kashmir Crewel
- Kashmir Tweed
- Basmati
Products from Ladakh in pipeline for GI Tag: (source:Geographical indications registry):
- Ladakh Dried Apricot (Phating) - at Examination stage - Ladakh Stone Fruit & Vegetable Growers Marketing Cooperative Limited Khalsi (at Leh) had applied on 15-11-2021.
- Ladakh Halman Apricot - at Examination stage - Industries and Commerce Department UT Ladakh (at Leh) had applied on 14-02-2022.
- Ladakh Karkechu Apples - at Examination stage - Horticulture Department, UT Ladakh (at Leh) had applied on 15-03-2022.
- Ladakh Apricot Oil - at Examination stage - Sham Vegetable and Fruit Growers Cooperative Marketing Society (at Leh) had applied on 11-10-2022.
- Ladakh Apricot & Apricot Nut - at Pre Examination stage - Vishwadeep Trust (at New Delhi) had applied on 17-03-2025.
- Ladakh Thra Apple - at Pre Examination stage - Horticulture Department, UT Ladakh (at Leh) had applied on 15-09-2025.
GI Tagged Products from Ladakh (source:Geographical indications registry):
- Ladakh Seabuckthorn
- Ladakh Raktsey Karpo Apricot
- Pashmina Wool of Ladakh
- Ladakh Shingskos (Wood Carving)
- Ladakh Thigma
- Ladakh Nambu Textile
- Ladakh Challi Textiles
- Ladakh Chilling Metal Work
- Ladakh Likir Pottery
- Ladakh Thangka Painting
- Pabu (Ladakhi Shoes)
- Ladakh Pashmina Textile
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