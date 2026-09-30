ETV Bharat / bharat

IAF Airlifts Tigress From Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve To Bengal's Buxa

Kolkata: A tigress, estimated to be around three years old, was airlifted from Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve to West Bengal’s Buxa Tiger Reserve on Wednesday. The tigress was transported from Gorakhpur Airport to the Hasimara Air Force Station in Alipurduar in a specialised cage with full medical support. An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter was used for the airlift.

The tigress was successfully tranquilised just before dusk on Tuesday while she was feeding on a buffalo she had killed. A full-grown buffalo had been placed in the forest as bait on Monday to help capture her.

After killing the buffalo, the tigress dragged its carcass deep into the forest. Following the trail, the expert team searched the forest and located her. She was subdued with a single tranquiliser dart, following which a radio collar was fitted around her neck.

After necessary health checks, the tigress was airlifted from Gorakhpur Airport around 3.30 AM on Wednesday. She reached the Hasimara Air Force Station at 4.45 AM, where two wildlife veterinarians and tiger experts examined her vital signs and physical parameters for over an hour.

She was transported by road via Nimati to Buxa Tiger Reserve. The distance from Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar's Champaran district to Gorakhpur Airport is 125 kilometres, while the distance from Hasimara Air Force Station to Buxa Tiger Reserve is around 37 kilometres.