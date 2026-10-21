From Beant Singh To Sidhu Moosewala: Major Punjab Cases That Involved The CBI
Meanwhile, Rajoana sought answers about his pending plea after medical treatment and offered a tribute to the anti-drug activist during his visit to Chandigarh.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Chandigarh/Mansa: The Punjab government has handed over the investigation into the daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa district to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following persistent demands for an impartial probe from his family and members of the public.
A CBI team later reached Mansa and began proceedings. The agency has also registered a fresh FIR. Successive state governments have handed over several politically sensitive, religious, and criminal cases in Punjab to the CBI. Many involved allegations concerning government authorities or the police, while others attracted significant public attention.
Several High-Profile Punjab Cases Have Gone To CBI
Here is a look at some of the prominent cases in which the CBI investigated, or played a role in, the proceedings.
- Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case
The family of singer Sidhu Moosewala repeatedly demanded that the investigation into his murder be transferred to the CBI or the National Investigation Agency (NIA). However, the CBI did not take over the main investigation. At the request of the Punjab Police, the agency assisted Interpol in the process of issuing Red Corner Notices against Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and others.
In July 2022, the Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking to transfer the case to the CBI. The main investigation was conducted by the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the NIA, which filed chargesheets concerning the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and links to international arms trafficking.
- Former Chief Minister Beant Singh Murder Case
The CBI took over the investigation into the murder of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh and filed its first chargesheet before a sessions court in Chandigarh on November 29, 1995, after three months of investigation. The agency gathered evidence against conspirators linked to Babbar Khalsa International and investigated the alleged conspiracy and its international links.
The CBI established that the attack was carried out through a suicide bombing by Dilawar Singh, with DNA testing and other forensic evidence used to confirm identities. The agency pursued the case against Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Tara, and others, and a special court sentenced several accused in 2007. According to the investigation, militant leaders, including Wadhawa Singh, based in Pakistan and other countries, were involved in planning the conspiracy.
- Jaswant Singh Khalra Abduction And Murder Case
The CBI investigated the abduction and murder of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra following a Supreme Court order after he went missing in 1995. The agency uncovered the alleged involvement of Punjab Police personnel and gathered evidence concerning 2,097 unidentified or illegally cremated bodies in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.
On July 30, 1996, the CBI submitted a report to the Supreme Court holding nine police officers responsible for Khalra's abduction and murder. According to the investigation, Khalra was initially held at the Kang police station in Tarn Taran before being killed, and his body was thrown into the Harike canal. The investigation and subsequent court proceedings led to life sentences for six police personnel.
- Burail Jailbreak Case
The Burail jailbreak in Chandigarh took place on January 21-22, 2004, when prisoners escaped through a 94-foot-long tunnel. The Chandigarh Police (UT Police) conducted the initial investigation. The CBI's role was primarily linked to the original Beant Singh murder case and the legal proceedings involving the accused who escaped from prison. The incident also affected the investigation and court proceedings connected to the original murder case.
- Bargari Sacrilege Case
The CBI's involvement in the Bargari sacrilege case began after the theft of a bir of the Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015. In November 2015, the Punjab government handed over three cases related to the sacrilege incidents and the theft to the agency. On July 4, 2019, the CBI filed a closure report before a special court in Mohali, rejecting the Punjab Police SIT's findings and giving a clean chit to Dera Sacha Sauda followers because it had not established their involvement.
The Punjab government and Sikh organisations strongly opposed the report. The state's Advocate General termed it illegal, arguing that the government had already withdrawn the investigation from the CBI in 2018.
After the Punjab Police SIT presented fresh findings, the CBI approached the court seeking reconsideration of its closure report and permission to continue the investigation. After the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution, the cases were withdrawn from the CBI and handed over to the Punjab Police SIT.
Other Major Cases Involving The CBI In Punjab
Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja Murder Case: The investigation into the murder of RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja, who was shot on August 6, 2016, was handed over to the CBI. The NIA later also investigated links to targeted killings.
Food Corporation of India (FCI) Scam: In January 2023, under 'Operation Kanak', the CBI exposed an alleged bribery network involving grain storage and procurement in Punjab. The investigation concerned alleged collusion with rice millers to pass substandard grain.
DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar: The CBI arrested Deputy Inspector General of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar on October 16, 2025, in an alleged corruption case. The Supreme Court rejected a subsequent plea seeking to transfer the case to the Punjab Police.
Rajbir Singh Ghuman: A CBI case involving Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, concerns alleged corruption in government officials' transfers and postings and the awarding of tenders. On October 5, 2026, the CBI registered an FIR against Ghuman and five others following a High Court order.
Rajoana Questions Delay In Justice, Pays Tribute To Jhotta
Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana visited the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in Chandigarh for eye treatment.
Rajoana was convicted in the murder case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh and sentenced to death. His mercy petition and demand for commutation of the sentence have remained subjects of prolonged debate. Sikh organisations have repeatedly raised the issue.
When asked about the case involving Parvinder Singh Jhota, Rajoana also reacted to the murder of the anti-drug activist and paid tribute to Jhota's martyrdom. His remarks expressed respect for Jhota and his role as an anti-drug activist.
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