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From Beant Singh To Sidhu Moosewala: Major Punjab Cases That Involved The CBI

Chandigarh/Mansa: The Punjab government has handed over the investigation into the daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa district to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following persistent demands for an impartial probe from his family and members of the public.

A CBI team later reached Mansa and began proceedings. The agency has also registered a fresh FIR. Successive state governments have handed over several politically sensitive, religious, and criminal cases in Punjab to the CBI. Many involved allegations concerning government authorities or the police, while others attracted significant public attention.

Several High-Profile Punjab Cases Have Gone To CBI

Here is a look at some of the prominent cases in which the CBI investigated, or played a role in, the proceedings.

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case

The family of singer Sidhu Moosewala repeatedly demanded that the investigation into his murder be transferred to the CBI or the National Investigation Agency (NIA). However, the CBI did not take over the main investigation. At the request of the Punjab Police, the agency assisted Interpol in the process of issuing Red Corner Notices against Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and others.

In July 2022, the Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking to transfer the case to the CBI. The main investigation was conducted by the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the NIA, which filed chargesheets concerning the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and links to international arms trafficking.

Former Chief Minister Beant Singh Murder Case

The CBI took over the investigation into the murder of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh and filed its first chargesheet before a sessions court in Chandigarh on November 29, 1995, after three months of investigation. The agency gathered evidence against conspirators linked to Babbar Khalsa International and investigated the alleged conspiracy and its international links.

The CBI established that the attack was carried out through a suicide bombing by Dilawar Singh, with DNA testing and other forensic evidence used to confirm identities. The agency pursued the case against Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana, Jagtar Singh Tara, and others, and a special court sentenced several accused in 2007. According to the investigation, militant leaders, including Wadhawa Singh, based in Pakistan and other countries, were involved in planning the conspiracy.

Jaswant Singh Khalra Abduction And Murder Case

The CBI investigated the abduction and murder of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra following a Supreme Court order after he went missing in 1995. The agency uncovered the alleged involvement of Punjab Police personnel and gathered evidence concerning 2,097 unidentified or illegally cremated bodies in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

On July 30, 1996, the CBI submitted a report to the Supreme Court holding nine police officers responsible for Khalra's abduction and murder. According to the investigation, Khalra was initially held at the Kang police station in Tarn Taran before being killed, and his body was thrown into the Harike canal. The investigation and subsequent court proceedings led to life sentences for six police personnel.

Burail Jailbreak Case

The Burail jailbreak in Chandigarh took place on January 21-22, 2004, when prisoners escaped through a 94-foot-long tunnel. The Chandigarh Police (UT Police) conducted the initial investigation. The CBI's role was primarily linked to the original Beant Singh murder case and the legal proceedings involving the accused who escaped from prison. The incident also affected the investigation and court proceedings connected to the original murder case.

Bargari Sacrilege Case

The CBI's involvement in the Bargari sacrilege case began after the theft of a bir of the Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village on June 1, 2015. In November 2015, the Punjab government handed over three cases related to the sacrilege incidents and the theft to the agency. On July 4, 2019, the CBI filed a closure report before a special court in Mohali, rejecting the Punjab Police SIT's findings and giving a clean chit to Dera Sacha Sauda followers because it had not established their involvement.