ETV Bharat / bharat

From Bamboo Pens To Ramayana On Cloth: Inside the Timeless World Of Andhra Pradesh's Kalamkari

New Delhi: Walking through the bustling halls of Bharat Mandapam during Bharat Tex 2026, amid cutting-edge textile technologies and modern fashion displays, one exhibit quietly drew attention. A large piece of fabric depicting the entire Ramayana, painstakingly painted by hand, stood out from the crowd.

At first glance, it looked like an intricately illustrated scroll. But a closer look revealed something even more remarkable. A woman sat patiently, bent over the fabric, carefully adding fine details, not with a paintbrush, but with a sharpened bamboo pen. The earthy shades of black, maroon, yellow and blue appeared soft yet vibrant. Even more surprising was that every colour came from natural ingredients, without a trace of synthetic chemicals.

The artwork belonged to Andhra Pradesh's centuries-old Kalamkari tradition, one of India's oldest forms of hand-painted textile art that continues to survive through the dedication of artisans.

Kanchana, an artisan from Andhra Pradesh told ETV Bharat, “We practice the traditional hand-painted Kalamkari art from Andhra Pradesh using only natural vegetable dyes. Every piece is created by hand with a bamboo pen that we shape ourselves. Different bamboo pens are used for outlining and filling colours, depending on the design.”

She explained that every shade is prepared through age-old natural methods. Maroon is produced using alum and plant-based materials such as manjistha (Indian madder), while black takes nearly three weeks to prepare.

"We make black by fermenting jaggery, palm jaggery and rusted iron in an earthen pot for about 21 days. The fabric is also treated with buffalo milk before the colour develops properly. It is a lengthy process, but that is what makes authentic Kalamkari special," she said.

Unlike chemically dyed fabrics, authentic Kalamkari requires special care.

"Since these are natural dyes without any chemicals, the fabric should be washed only by hand using a mild or baby shampoo. Detergents and washing machines should be avoided. The colours are safe for the skin and environmentally friendly," she added.