From Bamboo Pens To Ramayana On Cloth: Inside the Timeless World Of Andhra Pradesh's Kalamkari
At Bharat Tex 2026, now running at Bharat Mandapam, Ramayana artworks made using bamboo pens and 100% natural dyes, are on display, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Walking through the bustling halls of Bharat Mandapam during Bharat Tex 2026, amid cutting-edge textile technologies and modern fashion displays, one exhibit quietly drew attention. A large piece of fabric depicting the entire Ramayana, painstakingly painted by hand, stood out from the crowd.
At first glance, it looked like an intricately illustrated scroll. But a closer look revealed something even more remarkable. A woman sat patiently, bent over the fabric, carefully adding fine details, not with a paintbrush, but with a sharpened bamboo pen. The earthy shades of black, maroon, yellow and blue appeared soft yet vibrant. Even more surprising was that every colour came from natural ingredients, without a trace of synthetic chemicals.
The artwork belonged to Andhra Pradesh's centuries-old Kalamkari tradition, one of India's oldest forms of hand-painted textile art that continues to survive through the dedication of artisans.
Kanchana, an artisan from Andhra Pradesh told ETV Bharat, “We practice the traditional hand-painted Kalamkari art from Andhra Pradesh using only natural vegetable dyes. Every piece is created by hand with a bamboo pen that we shape ourselves. Different bamboo pens are used for outlining and filling colours, depending on the design.”
She explained that every shade is prepared through age-old natural methods. Maroon is produced using alum and plant-based materials such as manjistha (Indian madder), while black takes nearly three weeks to prepare.
"We make black by fermenting jaggery, palm jaggery and rusted iron in an earthen pot for about 21 days. The fabric is also treated with buffalo milk before the colour develops properly. It is a lengthy process, but that is what makes authentic Kalamkari special," she said.
Unlike chemically dyed fabrics, authentic Kalamkari requires special care.
"Since these are natural dyes without any chemicals, the fabric should be washed only by hand using a mild or baby shampoo. Detergents and washing machines should be avoided. The colours are safe for the skin and environmentally friendly," she added.
The artisan's own journey into Kalamkari began nearly three decades ago.
"I started learning Kalamkari in 1998 when I was 11 years old. My family traditionally worked as weavers, but I always loved drawing. A Kalamkari artist lived near our house, and watching him work every day inspired me to learn this art," she recalled.
The Ramayana panel displayed at Bharat Tex 2026 is a testament to the patience required for the craft. Every major episode, from the birth of Lord Rama and his exile to the epic's defining moments, is illustrated in sequence, accompanied by Telugu script narrating the story.
"It took around 75 days to complete this Ramayana panel. Authentic Kalamkari involves nearly 23 different processes, including washing the cloth, sketching, preparing natural dyes, outlining, colouring, repeated washing, boiling, drying and colour fixing. Every colour has to be applied separately, followed by washing and drying before the next one can be added. You cannot paint all the colours at once. Every piece demands immense patience, precision and craftsmanship," she said.
Kalamkari, literally meaning "pen craftsmanship", derives its name from the Persian words qalam (pen) and kari (craftsmanship). Historians trace the tradition back more than 2,000 years, when artists travelled from village to village narrating stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Puranas through painted cloth scrolls.
Today, the craft survives primarily through two traditions in Andhra Pradesh, Srikalahasti, known for its entirely hand-painted mythological works using bamboo pens, and Machilipatnam, recognised for its intricate block-printed floral and Persian-inspired designs. Both traditions have received Geographical Indication (GI) status, in 2005 and 2008 respectively.
As visitors moved from one exhibition hall to another, this quiet corner of Bharat Tex 2026 served as a reminder that even in an era dominated by machines and synthetic colours, India's textile heritage continues to thrive, one bamboo stroke, one natural dye and one painstakingly painted story at a time.
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