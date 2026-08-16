From Ballot Boxes To EVMs: Journey Of DUSU Elections And Its Colleges
Introduced in 2006 at DUSU elections, EVMs will now enter all colleges, marking an end to the ballot boxes, reports Anand Gupta.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The EVMs that started its journey in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections nearly two decades ago, is now set to extend to all DU colleges. It was in 2006 that EVMs were first used in the central DUSU elections and 850 machines were purchased at the time.
Prior to it, DUSU was conducted using ballot boxes, wherein after voting concluded, ballot papers were segregated, valid versus invalid votes were verified, and counting took several hours, resulting the results to be declared the following day. The EVMs significantly reduced the time required for vote counting, enabling results to be declared in approximately 20 to 25 minutes.
Preparations are now underway to conduct voting via EVMs for all DU college students' union elections. For this, around 1,000 new EVMs have been procured, marking the end of the dual voting system that had long existed for central and college elections at DU.
Ballot Box Vs EVM
Professor Gurmeet Singh, DU's former Chief Election Officer, said that the university had purchased 850 EVMs for DUSU elections in 2026 and the main reason behind doing away with ballot boxes was to make the poll process simpler and faster. "Until then, students cast their votes for candidates using ballot papers. Once voting ended, the ballot papers were collected at a central location, sorted according to the specific posts, and then the counting began. Each ballot paper had to be examined to determine whether the vote had been cast correctly. EVMs transformed this entire process; votes were recorded instantly upon pressing a button on the machine, eliminating the need to handle thousands of paper ballots during the counting phase," Prof Singh said.
He said that a large number of staff members were required for this task and around 250 trained Sub-Inspectors from the Police Lines were also deployed to assist with the counting.
Under the old system, the counting process would start at around 9 or 10 am and after hours of continuous sorting and counting of ballot papers, results would be declared at around 6 pm. Disputes could arise if the voting mark was unclear or if the vote had not been cast in accordance with the rules. Candidates or their supporters would frequently raise objections in such instances. Some election disputes even reached the courts, potentially prolonging the declaration of results further, Prof Singh said.
In the era of ballot papers, there was a time gap between voting and counting. Once voting concluded, the ballot papers were securely stored, and counting usually began the following day. This meant that students did not learn the election results on the same day they cast their votes; the winners were revealed only after the counting was completed the next day. Thus, the entire process—from voting to the declaration of results—involved multiple stages, including security, monitoring of ballot papers, sorting, counting, and dispute resolution.
Poll Results In Just 20-25 Mins
After EVMs were introduced in 2006, votes were recorded in machines rather than on paper. According to Prof Singh, the use of EVMs enabled the declaration of results within approximately 20 to 25 minutes. The benefits of EVMs extended beyond merely saving time; the need for sorting paper ballots and verifying their validity was drastically reduced, thereby eliminating many of the complications that typically arose during the vote-counting process, he added.
EVMs thus expedited result declaration process and it became possible to count votes and declare results on the very same day. Students no longer had to wait long for the election outcome, and the electoral process concluded more quickly for candidates as well. This shift eventually became a key reason for making the use of EVMs mandatory in DUSU elections.
When EVMs were first introduced in the DUSU elections in 2006, the system was entirely new. Consequently, some initially questioned whether students would be able to vote easily using the machines. Prof Singh noted that these apprehensions were soon dispelled and over time, using EVMs became a routine procedure for both students and election officials.
DUSU And Mainstream Politics
According to the Delhi University centenary timeline, the Delhi University Students' Union was established in 1949. DUSU gradually emerged as the primary platform for student politics at the university. The annual elections for posts such as President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary started playing a crucial role in the university's student politics. DUSU's influence extended beyond the university campus; many individuals active in student politics here went on to make their mark in public life and mainstream politics.
The DUSU election system was not always as it is today. Students did not originally vote directly for DUSU office-bearers; instead, the leadership was elected through representatives chosen at the college level. Students agitated for a change in this system, demanding direct voting. Consequently, a direct voting system for DUSU office-bearers was introduced in 1973. Following this, students began electing DUSU office-bearers by voting directly for their preferred candidates, marking a significant milestone in the election process.
There is no specific recorded year for the introduction of ballot papers in DUSU's history. For a long time, student union elections at DU were conducted using paper ballots and ballot boxes. Later, EVMs were introduced for the central DUSU elections, while the ballot paper system continued at the college level. Thus, all these years, the student union election process utilised EVMs at the central level and ballot papers at the college level simultaneously.
Preparations are underway to eliminate this disparity in the 2026 elections. There is a plan to conduct college student union elections using EVMs as well. To facilitate this, 1,000 new EVMs and 350 control units have been procured. With introduction of EVMs at the DU colleges, the need for printing ballot papers, maintaining ballot boxes, and manually counting large numbers of votes will be done away with. The voting process will shift to an electronic medium, mirroring the central DUSU elections, standardising the election process across the university. However, standard procedures regarding security, candidate nomination, polling station arrangements, and vote-counting formalities will remain in place.
Prof Raj Kishore Sharma, University's Chief Election Officer, said that voting in every college will now be conducted using EVMs.
Starting with 850 EVMs in 2006, DU currently possesses a total of 1,700 EVMs and 650 control units.
History Of Delhi University
Delhi University was established in 1922. Even before India's independence, students from the university and its affiliated colleges were active in social and political spheres. During the freedom movement, students from various colleges participated in different agitations. It was during this period that students felt the need for a common platform where they could collectively voice their views on issues concerning the university, education, administration, and student welfare.
The process of institutionalising this need began in 1947. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of V K R V Rao, the then Head of the Department of Economics at Delhi University and an ad-hoc committee comprising the presidents of student unions from various university colleges was formed. This committee was tasked with drafting the constitution for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and taking the necessary steps to establish the organisation. This process ultimately laid the foundation for the formation of DUSU.
Over years, DUSU has become a training ground for prominent political leaders and has evolved beyond being merely a platform for voicing student concerns to serving as a launchpad for political careers. Many student leaders who emerged from Delhi University's student politics went on to make their mark in state and national politics. Notable figures among them include Arun Jaitley, Vijay Goel, Vijay Jolly, Ajay Maken, and Rekha Gupta. These leaders played active roles in student politics during their respective tenures and subsequently established themselves in mainstream politics.
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