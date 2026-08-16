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From Ballot Boxes To EVMs: Journey Of DUSU Elections And Its Colleges

New Delhi: The EVMs that started its journey in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections nearly two decades ago, is now set to extend to all DU colleges. It was in 2006 that EVMs were first used in the central DUSU elections and 850 machines were purchased at the time.

Prior to it, DUSU was conducted using ballot boxes, wherein after voting concluded, ballot papers were segregated, valid versus invalid votes were verified, and counting took several hours, resulting the results to be declared the following day. The EVMs significantly reduced the time required for vote counting, enabling results to be declared in approximately 20 to 25 minutes.

Preparations are now underway to conduct voting via EVMs for all DU college students' union elections. For this, around 1,000 new EVMs have been procured, marking the end of the dual voting system that had long existed for central and college elections at DU.

Ballot Box Vs EVM

Professor Gurmeet Singh, DU's former Chief Election Officer, said that the university had purchased 850 EVMs for DUSU elections in 2026 and the main reason behind doing away with ballot boxes was to make the poll process simpler and faster. "Until then, students cast their votes for candidates using ballot papers. Once voting ended, the ballot papers were collected at a central location, sorted according to the specific posts, and then the counting began. Each ballot paper had to be examined to determine whether the vote had been cast correctly. EVMs transformed this entire process; votes were recorded instantly upon pressing a button on the machine, eliminating the need to handle thousands of paper ballots during the counting phase," Prof Singh said.

He said that a large number of staff members were required for this task and around 250 trained Sub-Inspectors from the Police Lines were also deployed to assist with the counting.

Under the old system, the counting process would start at around 9 or 10 am and after hours of continuous sorting and counting of ballot papers, results would be declared at around 6 pm. Disputes could arise if the voting mark was unclear or if the vote had not been cast in accordance with the rules. Candidates or their supporters would frequently raise objections in such instances. Some election disputes even reached the courts, potentially prolonging the declaration of results further, Prof Singh said.

In the era of ballot papers, there was a time gap between voting and counting. Once voting concluded, the ballot papers were securely stored, and counting usually began the following day. This meant that students did not learn the election results on the same day they cast their votes; the winners were revealed only after the counting was completed the next day. Thus, the entire process—from voting to the declaration of results—involved multiple stages, including security, monitoring of ballot papers, sorting, counting, and dispute resolution.

Poll Results In Just 20-25 Mins

After EVMs were introduced in 2006, votes were recorded in machines rather than on paper. According to Prof Singh, the use of EVMs enabled the declaration of results within approximately 20 to 25 minutes. The benefits of EVMs extended beyond merely saving time; the need for sorting paper ballots and verifying their validity was drastically reduced, thereby eliminating many of the complications that typically arose during the vote-counting process, he added.

EVMs thus expedited result declaration process and it became possible to count votes and declare results on the very same day. Students no longer had to wait long for the election outcome, and the electoral process concluded more quickly for candidates as well. This shift eventually became a key reason for making the use of EVMs mandatory in DUSU elections.

When EVMs were first introduced in the DUSU elections in 2006, the system was entirely new. Consequently, some initially questioned whether students would be able to vote easily using the machines. Prof Singh noted that these apprehensions were soon dispelled and over time, using EVMs became a routine procedure for both students and election officials.