ETV Bharat / bharat

From Assam Silk to Black Rice: PM Modi's Gifts To Leaders Of Five Nations Reflect India's Cultural Diversity

Traditional Indian crafts, textiles and agricultural products were presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to global leaders during his diplomatic tour. ( Special Arrangement/ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi on Thursday after concluding his five-nation diplomatic visit. He visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. During the diplomatic visit, Prime Minister Modi not only held bilateral meetings with global leaders but also presented them with selected gifts reflecting India’s vast cultural, artistic, and agricultural traditions.

The gifts ranged from handwoven textiles, tribal paintings and classical music compilations to rare agricultural products, GI-tagged crafts and heritage artworks.

The visit also marked Prime Minister Modi's historic trip to the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly 30 years. There too, India’s agricultural diversity was represented through indigenous grains, aromatic rice varieties, and millet products, which were gifted to FAO Director-General Dr Qu Dongyu.

Italy: Assam's Golden Silk, Manipur’s Rare Lily And India’s Classical Legacy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received two silk stoles, specially curated to represent India's rich weaving traditions and cultural symbolism. One gift was a Muga silk stole from Assam, often called the "Golden Silk" of India. Produced in the Brahmaputra Valley, Muga silk is known for its natural golden sheen, which deepens over time. Unlike many commercial silks, Muga is produced without artificial dyes. This makes it an environmentally sustainable textile tradition. It is also one of the world’s strongest natural fibres. People prize it for durability, moisture-absorbing qualities, and UV resistance. The stole was seen as a symbolic connection to Italy's long appreciation for luxury textiles, timeless fashion, and fine craftsmanship.

Prime Minister Meloni also received a silk stole with a Shirui Lily embroidered on it. The rare flower blooms only in the Shirui Kashong Peak region of Manipur. The pale pinkish-white flower is deeply revered by the Tangkhul Naga community. It is regarded as a symbol of purity, identity, and cultural pride. The stole carried not only the beauty of Himalayan craftsmanship but also the folklore and traditions of indigenous communities in Northeast India. The lily motif resonated with Italian artistic traditions. In Renaissance art and architecture, lilies have historically symbolised grace and purity.

Prime Minister Modi gifted Italian President Sergio Mattarella a marble-inlay box crafted in the intricate art of Pacchikari, also known as Pietra Dura. Interestingly, artisans in Florence are believed to have pioneered this technique before it flourished in India under Mughal patronage. The gift built a symbolic artistic bridge between India and Italy.

The decorative marble box, handcrafted by artisans from Agra, featured floral and geometric inlay work created using semi-precious stones such as lapis lazuli, turquoise, malachite, coral and mother-of-pearl. Inside the box were musical compilations of two of India’s greatest classical musicians, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and M S Subbulakshmi.

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, a Bharat Ratna awardee, was celebrated for his emotionally powerful Hindustani classical renditions. M S Subbulakshmi was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna. She earned global recognition for taking Carnatic music to international audiences, including her iconic United Nations (UN) performance. Together, the marble box and the music represented India’s deep artistic and cultural heritage.

FAO Director-General Receives India’s Indigenous Grains And Millets

During Prime Minister Modi's visit to the FAO headquarters in Rome, he presented Director-General Dr Qu Dongyu with representative samples of India's traditional grains and agricultural produce, highlighting the country’s food diversity and sustainable farming heritage.

Among the gifts was Palakkadan Matta red rice from Kerala, a GI-tagged rice variety grown in the black soils of Palakkad. Known for its reddish-brown colour and coarse texture, the rice is rich in fibre, magnesium and Vitamin B6 and is considered an important part of Kerala's traditional cuisine.

Another gift was Gobindobhog rice from West Bengal, an aromatic short-grain rice known for its buttery fragrance and sticky texture. It is commonly used in traditional dishes like payesh and khichuri.

The FAO DG also received premium Basmati rice from the Indo-Gangetic plains. Popularly known as the "Queen of Fragrance", Basmati is famous for its long grains, nutty aroma and fluffy texture after cooking.

It further included Joha rice from Assam, recognised for its sweet fragrance and buttery taste. Kalanamak rice from Uttar Pradesh, often called "Buddha Rice", also featured among the gifts. It has links with the Buddhist heritage region of Siddharthnagar. Kalanamak rice is known for its black husk, nutritional richness, and low glycaemic index.

In addition, healthy millet bars made from climate-resilient grains such as jowar and bajra from Maharashtra were also gifted. The millet products reflected India’s emphasis on sustainable agriculture and nutritious traditional food systems.

Netherlands: Jaipur Pottery, Royal Jewellery And Madhubani Folk Art

Dutch King Willem-Alexander received Jaipur's famous blue pottery, a GI-tagged art form. The pottery is known for its striking cobalt blue floral designs and glass-like finish. Unlike ordinary pottery, Jaipur blue pottery is crafted from quartz powder, powdered glass and Fuller's earth rather than clay. This requires highly specialised firing techniques.

The gift symbolised a cultural connection between India's blue pottery tradition and the Netherlands’ globally celebrated Delft Blue ceramic heritage.

Queen Maxima was presented with Meenakari and Kundan earrings from Rajasthan's royal jewellery tradition. The earrings combined two historic Indian jewellery techniques, Meenakari — the art of enamelling metal surfaces, and Kundan — which involves setting uncut gemstones in refined gold foil.

The orange and blue colours used in the jewellery were symbolic. Orange represents the Dutch royal House of Orange-Nassau. Blue reflects the Netherlands' historical connection with water and openness.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten received a Madhubani painting featuring a fish motif. Madhubani art originates in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. It is traditionally practised by women. This art is known for its geometric patterns, vibrant colours, and mythological themes.

The fish motif in the artwork symbolised fertility, prosperity, harmony and positive energy. The painting was also symbolically linked to the Netherlands' environmental and water conservation initiatives, particularly the Fish Migration River project at the Afsluitdijk.

Norway: Himalayan Orchids, Odisha's Palm Leaf Art and Kalamkari Traditions

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was gifted a pressed orchid painting and orchid paperweights made using real orchids and ferns from the valleys of Sikkim.

The artworks celebrated the biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas. They reflected Sikkim's identity as India's first organic state. The carefully preserved orchids also highlighted India's traditions of ecological balance and sustainable craftsmanship. These values resonate strongly with Norway's environmental consciousness.