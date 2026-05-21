From Assam Silk to Black Rice: PM Modi's Gifts To Leaders Of Five Nations Reflect India's Cultural Diversity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted handcrafted textiles, traditional artworks and indigenous agricultural products to world leaders during his five-nation diplomatic visit.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi on Thursday after concluding his five-nation diplomatic visit. He visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. During the diplomatic visit, Prime Minister Modi not only held bilateral meetings with global leaders but also presented them with selected gifts reflecting India’s vast cultural, artistic, and agricultural traditions.
The gifts ranged from handwoven textiles, tribal paintings and classical music compilations to rare agricultural products, GI-tagged crafts and heritage artworks.
The visit also marked Prime Minister Modi's historic trip to the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly 30 years. There too, India’s agricultural diversity was represented through indigenous grains, aromatic rice varieties, and millet products, which were gifted to FAO Director-General Dr Qu Dongyu.
Italy: Assam's Golden Silk, Manipur’s Rare Lily And India’s Classical Legacy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received two silk stoles, specially curated to represent India's rich weaving traditions and cultural symbolism. One gift was a Muga silk stole from Assam, often called the "Golden Silk" of India. Produced in the Brahmaputra Valley, Muga silk is known for its natural golden sheen, which deepens over time. Unlike many commercial silks, Muga is produced without artificial dyes. This makes it an environmentally sustainable textile tradition. It is also one of the world’s strongest natural fibres. People prize it for durability, moisture-absorbing qualities, and UV resistance. The stole was seen as a symbolic connection to Italy's long appreciation for luxury textiles, timeless fashion, and fine craftsmanship.
Prime Minister Meloni also received a silk stole with a Shirui Lily embroidered on it. The rare flower blooms only in the Shirui Kashong Peak region of Manipur. The pale pinkish-white flower is deeply revered by the Tangkhul Naga community. It is regarded as a symbol of purity, identity, and cultural pride. The stole carried not only the beauty of Himalayan craftsmanship but also the folklore and traditions of indigenous communities in Northeast India. The lily motif resonated with Italian artistic traditions. In Renaissance art and architecture, lilies have historically symbolised grace and purity.
Prime Minister Modi gifted Italian President Sergio Mattarella a marble-inlay box crafted in the intricate art of Pacchikari, also known as Pietra Dura. Interestingly, artisans in Florence are believed to have pioneered this technique before it flourished in India under Mughal patronage. The gift built a symbolic artistic bridge between India and Italy.
The decorative marble box, handcrafted by artisans from Agra, featured floral and geometric inlay work created using semi-precious stones such as lapis lazuli, turquoise, malachite, coral and mother-of-pearl. Inside the box were musical compilations of two of India’s greatest classical musicians, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and M S Subbulakshmi.
Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, a Bharat Ratna awardee, was celebrated for his emotionally powerful Hindustani classical renditions. M S Subbulakshmi was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna. She earned global recognition for taking Carnatic music to international audiences, including her iconic United Nations (UN) performance. Together, the marble box and the music represented India’s deep artistic and cultural heritage.
FAO Director-General Receives India’s Indigenous Grains And Millets
During Prime Minister Modi's visit to the FAO headquarters in Rome, he presented Director-General Dr Qu Dongyu with representative samples of India's traditional grains and agricultural produce, highlighting the country’s food diversity and sustainable farming heritage.
Among the gifts was Palakkadan Matta red rice from Kerala, a GI-tagged rice variety grown in the black soils of Palakkad. Known for its reddish-brown colour and coarse texture, the rice is rich in fibre, magnesium and Vitamin B6 and is considered an important part of Kerala's traditional cuisine.
Another gift was Gobindobhog rice from West Bengal, an aromatic short-grain rice known for its buttery fragrance and sticky texture. It is commonly used in traditional dishes like payesh and khichuri.
The FAO DG also received premium Basmati rice from the Indo-Gangetic plains. Popularly known as the "Queen of Fragrance", Basmati is famous for its long grains, nutty aroma and fluffy texture after cooking.
It further included Joha rice from Assam, recognised for its sweet fragrance and buttery taste. Kalanamak rice from Uttar Pradesh, often called "Buddha Rice", also featured among the gifts. It has links with the Buddhist heritage region of Siddharthnagar. Kalanamak rice is known for its black husk, nutritional richness, and low glycaemic index.
In addition, healthy millet bars made from climate-resilient grains such as jowar and bajra from Maharashtra were also gifted. The millet products reflected India’s emphasis on sustainable agriculture and nutritious traditional food systems.
Netherlands: Jaipur Pottery, Royal Jewellery And Madhubani Folk Art
Dutch King Willem-Alexander received Jaipur's famous blue pottery, a GI-tagged art form. The pottery is known for its striking cobalt blue floral designs and glass-like finish. Unlike ordinary pottery, Jaipur blue pottery is crafted from quartz powder, powdered glass and Fuller's earth rather than clay. This requires highly specialised firing techniques.
The gift symbolised a cultural connection between India's blue pottery tradition and the Netherlands’ globally celebrated Delft Blue ceramic heritage.
Queen Maxima was presented with Meenakari and Kundan earrings from Rajasthan's royal jewellery tradition. The earrings combined two historic Indian jewellery techniques, Meenakari — the art of enamelling metal surfaces, and Kundan — which involves setting uncut gemstones in refined gold foil.
The orange and blue colours used in the jewellery were symbolic. Orange represents the Dutch royal House of Orange-Nassau. Blue reflects the Netherlands' historical connection with water and openness.
Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten received a Madhubani painting featuring a fish motif. Madhubani art originates in the Mithila region of India and Nepal. It is traditionally practised by women. This art is known for its geometric patterns, vibrant colours, and mythological themes.
The fish motif in the artwork symbolised fertility, prosperity, harmony and positive energy. The painting was also symbolically linked to the Netherlands' environmental and water conservation initiatives, particularly the Fish Migration River project at the Afsluitdijk.
Norway: Himalayan Orchids, Odisha's Palm Leaf Art and Kalamkari Traditions
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was gifted a pressed orchid painting and orchid paperweights made using real orchids and ferns from the valleys of Sikkim.
The artworks celebrated the biodiversity of the Eastern Himalayas. They reflected Sikkim's identity as India's first organic state. The carefully preserved orchids also highlighted India's traditions of ecological balance and sustainable craftsmanship. These values resonate strongly with Norway's environmental consciousness.
Queen Sonja Haraldsen received a Palm Leaf Pattachitra from Odisha, one of India's oldest storytelling art forms. Locally called Tala Pattachitra, the art involves engraving intricate illustrations onto treated palm leaves. The leaves are sourced from the Palmyra tree.
The foldable palm leaf panels combine mythology, calligraphy, and classical iconography into a single art form. They are known for their remarkable detailing and patience-intensive craftsmanship.
Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, received a Kalamkari painting featuring Sun and Moon motifs. Kalamkari is an ancient Indian textile art from Andhra Pradesh. It is created either by hand-painting or by block printing with natural dyes. The Sun and Moon imagery represented cosmic balance and duality. The Sun symbolised vitality and consciousness. The Moon signified calmness and intuition. The celestial theme was also seen as a cultural connection with Norway's "midnight sun" phenomenon.
Sweden: Tagore's Legacy, Tribal Art and Himalayan Craftsmanship
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson received a handcrafted Shantiniketan messenger bag from West Bengal. The leather craft is protected under the GI status. It originated in the artistic ecosystem Rabindranath Tagore created at Shantiniketan.
The bag reflected Tagore's efforts to merge folk traditions with modern artistic expression and provide sustainable livelihoods to rural artisans in Birbhum district.
Prime Minister Kristersson was also presented with selected works of Rabindranath Tagore, including Words of the Master. The collection highlighted Tagore's philosophical reflections on truth, love, freedom, and spirituality. The gift also acknowledged the historical connection between Tagore and Sweden. In 1913, Tagore became the first non-European recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature.
Additional gifts included Loktak Tea from Manipur. It is cultivated near ecologically rich Loktak Lake using community-led, chemical-free farming practices. There was also a Ladakh Pure Wool stole. It is crafted from the under-fleece of Changthangi goats living in the high-altitude Changthang plateau.
The Ladakhi stole, often associated with Pashmina traditions, was hand-spun and woven by local artisans using natural dyes and sustainable techniques.
Crown Princess Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, received a Gond painting from Madhya Pradesh. Gond art, created by one of India’s largest tribal communities, uses intricate dots, lines and vivid colours to depict forests, animals and ecosystems.
The artwork reflected themes of sustainability, coexistence and harmony with nature, values that strongly resonate with Scandinavian design and environmental traditions.
She also received a copy of Convenient Action: Continuity for Change, a collection of Prime Minister Modi's speeches and policy reflections discussing governance, reforms and India's development vision.
Iceland, Denmark and Finland Leaders Receive Symbolic Indian Crafts
Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir received a replica of the ice axe used by legendary mountaineer Tenzing Norgay during the first successful ascent of Mount Everest in 1953 alongside Sir Edmund Hillary.
Crafted from steel and a polished wooden shaft, the replica symbolised endurance, exploration, and humanity’s connection to mountains and nature: themes deeply relevant to Iceland’s glacier-rich landscape.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was gifted a Bidri silver work vase from the Deccan region. Bidri art is known for its blackened metal surface inlaid with intricate silver patterns, floral motifs and geometric designs. The vase symbolised the balance between elegance, precision and minimalism shared by Indian and Danish design traditions.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo received a Kamal Talai Pichwai painting from the Nathdwara tradition of Rajasthan. The lotus-filled water imagery represented serenity, spiritual reflection and harmony with nature, themes that also resonate with Finland’s deep cultural association with lakes and natural landscapes.
UAE Leaders Receive Traditional Textiles, Rare Fruits and Heritage Crafts
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was gifted a Rogan painting featuring the "Tree of Life" motif from Gujarat's Kutch region.
Rogan art is an extremely rare textile painting tradition in which thick, natural paint is applied to fabric with metal styluses. The Tree of Life symbolised interconnectedness, continuity, growth and renewal, values shared by both India and the UAE.
The President also received GI-tagged Kesar mangoes from Gujarat, famous for their saffron-coloured pulp, intense sweetness and aroma, as well as Meghalaya pineapples known for their high sugar content, low acidity and nutritional richness.
The UAE Crown Prince was presented with a ceremonial dagger featuring Koftgari work from Rajasthan. Koftgari is the intricate art of embedding fine gold and silver wires into steel surfaces to create decorative motifs. Historically patronised by Rajput courts, the dagger symbolised dignity, courage and royal heritage, much as the Emirati Khanjar tradition does.
He also received Mithila Makhana from Bihar, a GI-tagged fox nut variety harvested from freshwater wetlands and valued for its high protein, mineral and antioxidant content.
Queen Mother Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi was gifted a Karimnagar filigree silver chest featuring an elephant procession motif, crafted in Telangana using repousse metalwork techniques.
She also received Maheshwari silk fabric from Madhya Pradesh, known for its silk-cotton blend, reversible borders and lightweight elegance. The weaving tradition is closely linked to Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who transformed Maheshwar into a major centre of craftsmanship in the 18th century.
Another gift was Chak Hao Rice from Manipur, popularly known as "Black Rice". Once reserved for royalty, the aromatic rice is rich in antioxidants, dietary fibre and iron, and is regarded as one of Northeast India's most prized traditional food products.
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