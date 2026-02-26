ETV Bharat / bharat

From Ashaval To Ahmedabad: Unearthing Layers Of Gujarat Ciy's Centuries-Old Identity

Hyderabad: The city of Ahmedabad, situated on the banks of the Sabarmati River, is a living legacy of centuries-old identities and names. The city’s name, which ranged from Ashaval to Karnavati, founded by Karnadev, and later Ahmedabad during the reign of Sultan Ahmed Shah, each name bears the imprint of time, culture and kingdom. These names tell the story of the city's transformation.

Ahmedabad-based researcher and author Manek Patel ‘Setu’ told ETV Bharat, “Ahmedabad is a city that has been given a tag. In reality, Ahmedabad is thousands of years old. Back in the 9th or 10th century, its original name was Ashaval, where Thakores were settled. At that time, the king or courtiers were called Ashaval.”

According to him, next to Astodia, the upper part of the city, there is a slope that resembles a mound. Even today, a sign says, 'Ashaval's Mound.' At that time, this sloped area was where the Ashaval ruled.

“Nearby, there was a settlement of Ashavals. People also knew it as 'Ashapur' or 'Ashapalli.' History takes a very large note of Ashaval,” Patel said.

Patel further said that Ashaval was conquered by King Karnadev Solanki in 1045-46. He renamed it Karnavati. During Solanki's time, it was not a town or city but a military base. “A military base could have existed in the present-day Jamalpur or Kochrab villages on the banks of the Sabarmati River,” he said.