ETV Bharat / bharat

From Aga To Lone, Jammu Kashmir Politicians Rally Behind Students On Reservation Policy

By Moazum Mohammad

Srinagar: A loose coalition of politicians from divergent political parties is gradually emerging in Jammu and Kashmir to fight skewed reservation policy which is highly disadvantageous to open merit (OM) students.

Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has become the face of the OM students since he joined their protest march outside the Chief minister's Omar Abdullah's residence last year. Now, another Member of Parliament Engineer Abdul Rashid has thrown his weight behind aspirants.

Rashid, who is jailed in Tihar for alleged terror funding charges since 2019, has written to Home Minister Amit Shah for population-based reservation policy.

"There is a broad and sincere expectation among the people that reservation in Jammu & Kashmir should be determined strictly in accordance with the population of each community at the District level, Divisional level and UT level," said the letter released to media by his party Awami Itehad Party (AIP).

Rashid reasoned out that a population-based policy would ensure that every community including Open Merit aspirants’ quotas get fair representation in employment. "A framework grounded in demographic reality will not only address longstanding grievances but also strengthen public trust by aligning opportunity with the actual composition of society at each administrative tier," he added.

On the ground, the support is widening. Legislators and politicians such as Waheed Parra, Aga Muntazir Mehdi and former Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Mattu are rallying behind open merit aspirants, prompting the authorities to house arrest them to prevent their participation in students sit-in in Srinagar's Poloview park on December 28.



But Peoples Conference chairman and legislator Sajad Lone, who is vocal on the reservation issue, holds a divergent view on the strategy. He noted that appealing to the Home Minister risks 'giving more areas' to the central government.

Critical of the government’s approach in addressing the issue, he advocated for restoring district and divisional cadres in recruitment that was abandoned by successive PDP-Congress and NC-Congress governments.