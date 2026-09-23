From A Plastic Bat To Asian Games Gold: Harmanpreet's Father Says, Give Daughters A Chance
Harmander Singh Bhullar ensured that his daughter Harman continued training even when very few girls came to the ground, allowing her to practise alongside boys.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Moga (Punjab): From taking his daughter to the cricket ground with a plastic bat when girls were rarely seen playing the sport, to watching her lead India to 20th Asian Games gold, Harmander Singh Bhullar has witnessed a journey that he believes carries a message for millions of Indian families: Give daughters the opportunity to chase their dreams.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s family in Dineka village, Moga erupted in joy after the Indian women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 final to win gold. India posted 216/3 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 69, securing the country’s first gold medal at the ongoing Games in Japan on Tuesday.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Harmander Singh said the family was proud not merely because Harmanpreet was the captain, but because the entire team had played as one.
“We are delighted that our daughter is playing as the captain of the Indian team. The team has brought glory to the nation by playing with complete unity. The entire squad deserves credit.”
For the family, the victory brought back memories of Harmanpreet’s early days in Moga. Her father ensured that she continued training even when very few girls came to the ground, allowing her to practise alongside boys. He has said he had made up his mind to give his daughter the sporting opportunity that he himself had missed in his youth.
His message remains simple: Do not hold daughters back.
“If a daughter wants to pursue sports, let her do so. If she wants to study, give her that opportunity. Daughters can become judges and officers, and they can also bring glory to the country through sport,” he said.
The family watched the Asian Games final from home instead of travelling to Japan. Harmander Singh, a Moga judicial court clerk, said they had hoped to watch Harmanpreet in person but were unable to make the trip because of circumstances at home.
He also praised Smriti Mandhana, who scored 79 off 45 balls, Shafali Verma’s 48 and Richa Ghosh’s unbeaten 49 in India’s imposing total.
“This is not just a gold medal. It is a message to millions of daughters that, if they receive an opportunity and the support of their families, they can bring glory to the nation on any global stage,” Harmander Singh, a club level cricketer, said.
The victory has also brought a financial honour from Punjab. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that Harmanpreet will receive ₹1 crore under the state’s sports policy for the Asian Games gold.
As the Moga family - including homemaker mother Satwinder Kaur and brother Gurjinder Singh Bhullar, who lives in Australia - waits to welcome its golden daughter back, Harmander Singh thanked the President, Prime Minister, and Punjab Chief Minister for their congratulations and recognition.
ਏਸ਼ੀਅਨ ਗੇਮਜ਼ 'ਚ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਮਹਿਲਾ ਕ੍ਰਿਕਟ ਟੀਮ ਨੇ ਸੋਨ ਤਗਮਾ ਜਿੱਤ ਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਅਤੇ ਪੂਰੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਮਾਣ ਵਧਾਇਆ ਹੈ…— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 22, 2026
ਟੀਮ ਦੀ ਕਪਤਾਨੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਧੀ ਹਰਮਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਕੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ ਮਾਣ ਹੈ।
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਖੇਡ ਨੀਤੀ ਤਹਿਤ ਹਰਮਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਕੌਰ ਨੂੰ 1 ਕਰੋੜ ਰੁਪਏ ਦੀ ਇਨਾਮੀ ਰਾਸ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਸਨਮਾਨਿਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ।… pic.twitter.com/wDsWzlDpuQ
For the father who once simply wanted his daughter to have a cricket ground to play on, the Asian Games gold is now another chapter in a journey that began with a plastic bat, family faith and an opportunity.
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