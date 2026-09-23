ETV Bharat / bharat

From A Plastic Bat To Asian Games Gold: Harmanpreet's Father Says, Give Daughters A Chance

Harmander Singh Bhullar, father of India cricket women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, addressing the media at their residence in Moga. ( ETV Bharat )

Moga (Punjab): From taking his daughter to the cricket ground with a plastic bat when girls were rarely seen playing the sport, to watching her lead India to 20th Asian Games gold, Harmander Singh Bhullar has witnessed a journey that he believes carries a message for millions of Indian families: Give daughters the opportunity to chase their dreams.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s family in Dineka village, Moga erupted in joy after the Indian women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 final to win gold. India posted 216/3 before bowling Sri Lanka out for 69, securing the country’s first gold medal at the ongoing Games in Japan on Tuesday.

Pictures of Harmanpreet from her family album (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Harmander Singh said the family was proud not merely because Harmanpreet was the captain, but because the entire team had played as one.

“We are delighted that our daughter is playing as the captain of the Indian team. The team has brought glory to the nation by playing with complete unity. The entire squad deserves credit.”

For the family, the victory brought back memories of Harmanpreet’s early days in Moga. Her father ensured that she continued training even when very few girls came to the ground, allowing her to practise alongside boys. He has said he had made up his mind to give his daughter the sporting opportunity that he himself had missed in his youth.

His message remains simple: Do not hold daughters back.

“If a daughter wants to pursue sports, let her do so. If she wants to study, give her that opportunity. Daughters can become judges and officers, and they can also bring glory to the country through sport,” he said.

The family watched the Asian Games final from home instead of travelling to Japan. Harmander Singh, a Moga judicial court clerk, said they had hoped to watch Harmanpreet in person but were unable to make the trip because of circumstances at home.