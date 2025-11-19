ETV Bharat / bharat

From A Basement Classroom To 150 Skill Centres How Shipra From Rajasthan Is Transforming India’s Workforce

Jaipur: In a street in Jaipur, the basement of a house which was once filled with old furniture and dust, has now become a symbol of hope for women in 20 Indian states. It was here, in this cramped underground room, that an initiative was launched 15 years ago, which, today has grown into a revolution in skill development. The woman to begin and lead the movement is Shipra Sharma Bhutani, who started with 40 eager students, but has developed it into Rajasthan’s most impactful skill development movements helping lakhs of people.

Today, on Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, her journey stands as a testament to how a single woman’s determination can create ripples and bring about change in the lives of more than one lakh young people, including 30,000 women, across the country.

The Long Journey

Shipra’s entrepreneurial resolve was born out of hardship. “My father passed away when I was just 10. My mother, a B.Sc, B.Ed refused to compromise on children’s education despite moving from Mumbai to Alwar’s Khairthal village. Watching her struggle made me strong and I had a firm belief that I can build opportunities for others," says Shipra.

Later, while studying at IIM Calcutta, Shipra realised that there is a huge gap between academia and industry. “Unless you have real skills, degrees alone cannot guarantee success,” she adds. This conviction pushed her to leave her well-paying professor’s job and turn her basement into a skill training centre.

A Basement Startup

Now her skill development mission has grown into 150 skill centres in 20 states in a span of 15 years. More than one lakh people have been trained in many fields - ranging from sanitation workers to ex-government employees, defence personnel and aspiring professionals. She organised training even inside 15 jails across Rajasthan, where inmates were taught handicrafts, street-food vending, and small-business skills.

“The effort not only developed their confidence but also made them earn from what they created. Many undertrial women, abandoned by their families, now earn by selling handmade products and send the income back home. Skill is dignity and it is this dignity that helps them rebuild lives," Shipra explains.

Empowering Women at the Grassroots

Though she conducted training for everyone, her vision has always been centered on women. She has trained war widows in leather bag making, provided beauty and computer courses besides opening skilling avenues for women who lacked emotional or financial support. Shipra’s work turned out to be the hope for women seeking alternative livelihoods.

“Women are never less. But the truth is even when woman works four times harder, she receives half the appreciation,” she says firmly.

Breaking Stereotypes

Shipra believes that even when Indian women have broken many glass ceilings, there are still deep-rooted biases in many echelons. “People assume a woman will open a boutique, a beauty parlour, a cooking class. But no one expects her to lead a technology-driven startup,” she says.