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‘From 90 To 6 Per Cent’: Shocking Drop In Maharashtra Exam Council Pass Rates After CCTV Installation

Representational Image | Examiner checks admit card of student as she appear for the HSC Board Exams, in Mumbai on Feb 18, 2020 ( File/ANI )

Pune: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) witnessed a drastic plunge in pass rates from over 90 per cent to as low as 6 per cent after installing CCTV cameras at exam centres statewide, aiming to curb widespread cheating.

Chairman of the council, Nandkumar Bedse, MSCE, said that the MSCE conducts various exams, including NMMS scholarship tests, computer typing, shorthand, and defence-related exams, which previously showed strong results but have declined significantly since the installation of CCTVs.

“During the Class 5 and 8 Scholarship and NMMS examinations held in the 2025-26 academic year, CCTV cameras were installed at the 27 examination centres that had previously recorded the highest pass percentages. Now, the pass percentage at some of these centres plummeted drastically from a staggering 95 per cent to a straight 9 per cent,” he said.

According to him, the council followed the same approach in other exams, such as installing CCTV cameras at 48 examination centres during the computer typing examination held in January 2026. “This too had an impact, as the pass percentage at some of these centres also dropped significantly from 97 per cent to 8 per cent,” Bedse said.