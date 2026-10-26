From 2006 Clashes To 2026 Hunger Strikes: Understanding The Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Election Freeze
Jamia Millia Islamia announced student union elections after a 20-year freeze, though protesting students rejected assurance due to a vague timeline, Reports Anand Kumar Gupta
Published : October 26, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) administration on Monday announced a historic decision to hold students’ union elections after a freeze of twenty years. The move comes following intense student protests and a hunger strike for the last 15 days that forced the university to switch to online classes.
The student agitation at JMI has put the spotlight on the university’s historically volatile student body, the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU). Following its sudden dissolution amid escalating campus friction, ETV Bharat examines the key events, structural flashpoints and administrative decisions that led to the union's collapse.
Genesis of Student Activism at Jamia
Established in 1920 in Aligarh during the nationalist Khilafat and Non-Cooperation movements against the British Government, the Jamia Millia Islamia prioritised democratic ideals, civic responsibility and innovative social action since its inception.
Office of the Chief Public Relations Officer, JMI https://t.co/S0ydd6j8xo— Jamia Millia Islamia (NAAC A++ Grade Central Univ) (@jmiu_official) October 26, 2026
The student representation was formally structured in 1988 under the Jamia Millia Islamia Act. But the path of the student union was highly volatile. In 1996, the university stalled central campus elections for nearly a decade after growing concerns over political interference and disruptions.
In December 2005, the student union was briefly restored to the campus during the tenure of then Vice-Chancellor Professor Mushirul Hasan, a renowned historian. However, the joy of students was short-lived as the administration dissolved the student body in 2006 and banned all university-wide polls.
Why Was Jamia Student Union banned in 2006?
On March 31, 2006, the Jamia administration took the stringent decision of ban following reports of campus violence, disruption and physical clashes involving both students and teachers. The violence was triggered following a hostel allotment dispute between the then union president and proctor.
Moving forward, the university encouraged the formation of localised, smaller student representative groups rather than restoring a campus-wide, democratically elected union.
In 2012, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court, demanding student union elections. It was dismissed by the court following the argument by JMI. But the court did not impose a blanket ban on holding elections in the future.
In 2017, the university proposed a student council, with representation from each class. Several student organisations at the university, such as AISA, AISF, CYSS, JSF, MSF, NSUI and the general student body rejected the proposal, labelling it 'undemocratic.'
Delhi: The students' protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University is continuing. Despite three of their demands being accepted, the agitation has not ended. On Monday evening, students staged a protest and raised slogans inside the campus. In view of the situation, a large number… pic.twitter.com/OQT46O82Wp— IANS (@ians_india) October 26, 2026
As a result, Jamia functioned without a central political voice for the last 20 years, with students relying on fragmented, apolitical departmental subject associations.
The Alumni Perspective
The JMI alumnus, Haris-ul-Haq, traces the formalisation of Jamia’s students' union back to 1981, noting that its designated office space was secured in 1978 under college president Ramesh Chand Tongar.
"A union is vital for establishing dialogue between students and the administration. Elected representatives transform individual grievances regarding admissions, fees, and hostel allocations into collective causes," he said.
Haris, who is a Physical Teacher at JMI-run school, highlights that unions ensure administrative accountability and provide forums for broader social discourse.
Citing a 1996-97 seminar featuring former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Rajinder Sachar, who debated the TADA law as a key example of student engagement in public issues.
"The event provided students with an opportunity to ask questions and share their perspectives on social and legal issues," he said. "The role of a student union is not confined solely to campus-related problems; it can also serve as a forum for students to engage in discussions on matters of broader social and public significance."
Recent Developments And Protest
Due to the absence of elections for nearly two decades, students at Jamia launched a large-scale protest and hunger strike early this month.
In light of the intense student agitation, the Jamia administration has finally agreed to conduct student union elections 15 days after the union’s new constitution is officially approved.
A five-member committee has been constituted for this purpose; it is currently drafting a new constitution and set of rules for the student union, which will pave the way for the announcement of election dates in the near future.
However, students refused to end protests and rejected the university administration's assurance of holding student union elections. They claimed their demands remained “unaddressed”.
Also Read