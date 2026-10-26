ETV Bharat / bharat

From 2006 Clashes To 2026 Hunger Strikes: Understanding The Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Election Freeze

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) administration on Monday announced a historic decision to hold students’ union elections after a freeze of twenty years. The move comes following intense student protests and a hunger strike for the last 15 days that forced the university to switch to online classes.

The student agitation at JMI has put the spotlight on the university’s historically volatile student body, the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU). Following its sudden dissolution amid escalating campus friction, ETV Bharat examines the key events, structural flashpoints and administrative decisions that led to the union's collapse.

Genesis of Student Activism at Jamia

Established in 1920 in Aligarh during the nationalist Khilafat and Non-Cooperation movements against the British Government, the Jamia Millia Islamia prioritised democratic ideals, civic responsibility and innovative social action since its inception.

The student representation was formally structured in 1988 under the Jamia Millia Islamia Act. But the path of the student union was highly volatile. In 1996, the university stalled central campus elections for nearly a decade after growing concerns over political interference and disruptions.

In December 2005, the student union was briefly restored to the campus during the tenure of then Vice-Chancellor Professor Mushirul Hasan, a renowned historian. However, the joy of students was short-lived as the administration dissolved the student body in 2006 and banned all university-wide polls.

Why Was Jamia Student Union banned in 2006?

On March 31, 2006, the Jamia administration took the stringent decision of ban following reports of campus violence, disruption and physical clashes involving both students and teachers. The violence was triggered following a hostel allotment dispute between the then union president and proctor.

Moving forward, the university encouraged the formation of localised, smaller student representative groups rather than restoring a campus-wide, democratically elected union.

In 2012, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court, demanding student union elections. It was dismissed by the court following the argument by JMI. But the court did not impose a blanket ban on holding elections in the future.

In 2017, the university proposed a student council, with representation from each class. Several student organisations at the university, such as AISA, AISF, CYSS, JSF, MSF, NSUI and the general student body rejected the proposal, labelling it 'undemocratic.'

As a result, Jamia functioned without a central political voice for the last 20 years, with students relying on fragmented, apolitical departmental subject associations.