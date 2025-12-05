ETV Bharat / bharat

'Friendship And Business': India And Russia Strengthen Strategic And Economic Bonds

The two countries also agreed to strengthen settlement mechanisms in national currencies and explore interoperability between financial messaging and digital currency platforms. Cooperation in critical areas — including fertilizers, mineral resources, energy, precious metals and critical raw materials will continue, with joint ventures under discussion. Both sides also backed closer mobility of skilled workers and affirmed active participation in major economic forums in 2025.

On the customs front, the exchange of pre arrival data for goods and vehicles aims to cut clearance times and reduce transaction costs while the postal agreement could open up direct e commerce channels. Academic tie ups between universities, as well as a cluster of broadcasting MoUs with Prasar Bharati, underscore an expanding soft power play that extends beyond energy and defence. Agenda for 2030 According to joint statement following the 23rd India Russia Annual Summit, India and Russia have set an ambitious target of expanding bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030, with both leaders, PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin committing to a balanced, sustainable approach that boosts Indian exports and deepens industrial and technological partnerships.

From labour mobility and healthcare to polar shipping, customs transparency and media collaboration, the two sides signed 16 MoUs and agreements following delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi. Government sources described the outcome as "practical, sector-driven and future-facing with the clear emphasis on long-term institutional linkages rather than headline defence deals". The commercial track was equally wide-ranging. The MoU between JSC UralChem and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited and National Fertilizers Limited and Indian Potash Limited is expected to stabilise supply chains and insulate India from global fertilizer price shocks.

India and Russia have agreed to deepen collaboration in civil nuclear energy, covering the full fuel cycle, life cycle support for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP), and non-power applications. Both sides emphasized the strategic importance of nuclear cooperation in India’s plan to expand its nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047.

Progress on KKNPP construction and fuel supply timelines was welcomed, while discussions on a second nuclear site in India are set to continue. Technical and commercial talks on Russian-designed VVER reactors, joint research, localization, and manufacturing of nuclear equipment and fuel assemblies will be accelerated under mutually agreed terms, added the joint statement document.



In space cooperation, the partnership between ISRO and Roscosmos was highlighted, focusing on peaceful uses including human spaceflight, satellite navigation, planetary exploration, and rocket engine development. Both sides noted the continued advancement of joint projects and technological collaboration in the aerospace sector.



Military, Science and Tech Cooperation



Both the countries' military ties strengthened through joint R&D, co-production, and Make-in-India defence initiatives, alongside regular exercises and expanded delegation exchanges. India and Russia agreed to boost collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, joint research, start-ups, and digital security, while expanding academic and scientific exchanges under their Science, Technology & Innovation Roadmap.



Counter Terrorism



Besides these India and Russia also reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation in countering terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, money laundering and illicit financing. Both condemned recent terrorist attacks in India and Russia and underscored the need for coordinated action against UN listed terrorist groups, safe havens and cross border movement of terrorists. They stressed a zero tolerance approach, adherence to international law and UN resolutions and the importance of finalizing the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.



Joint statement also suggests that the two countries also highlighted the need to address emerging threats from technology misuse, including social media, payment systems and drones and committed to strengthening mechanisms to prevent radicalization and extremist propaganda online. Cooperation will continue within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, SCO and BRICS to ensure a sustained and balanced approach against terrorism in all its forms.



As per the joint statement, India and Russia emphasized close coordination on regional and global challenges, particularly in Afghanistan, welcoming counter-terrorism measures against ISIS, ISKP, and their affiliates, and stressing the need for uninterrupted humanitarian assistance. Both sides called for peace and stability in the Middle East, underlining civilian protection, dialogue on the Iran nuclear issue, and adherence to ceasefire agreements in Gaza.



On climate action, the two countries committed to expanding cooperation under the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement, strengthening low-carbon technologies, sustainable finance and multilateral engagement through G20, BRICS and SCO. They also welcomed the launch of the BRICS Climate Research Platform and Laboratory for Trade, Climate and Sustainable Development. Highlighting the resilience of their Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, both leaders reaffirmed efforts to promote global peace and stability.



At the end of the summit President Vladimir Putin thanked Prime Minister Modi for the gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation in New Delhi and invited him to visit Russia in 2026 for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.



Experts’ Views



Talking to ETV Bharat on Russian president's visit Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) General and CEO Dr Ajay Sahai said, "We welcome the joint statement given by the two leadership and we are committed to take the bilateral trade to new heights. We are confident that the target of 100 billion dollar by 2030 will be achieved and by that time Indian trade with Russia will be much more balanced and diversified".

He said, "We have to look into the opportunities including exports as well as labour intensive sectors of exports. The two leaders have rightly identified the challenges and we look forward to address those challenges to make the trade seamless between the two countries. We are encouraged by the large delegation which has come to India basically to procure more from us".



Dr Sahai further stated, "I am pretty sure that in times to come we will have many more delegations will visit India and Indian delegations too will reciprocate".



He said the tariff challenges sooner or later will definitely be addressed. "Here we are talking about our long term partnership and probably when we are talking about a target of 2030, we are looking into accelerating our trade with Russia", he added.



According to Dr Sahai, a lot of logistics companies have also arrived with the Russian delegation and have assured that logistics will not be a challenge. "They are moving cargo from India to different parts of Russia between 25 to 30 days and I think that's extremely assuring for the Indian exporters. Freight is an issue, but it's basically chicken and egg. If you talk to the exporters, they talk about freight. But when you talk to the logistics companies they complain about insufficient volume. But I'm pretty sure that as we move towards our goal of 100 billion dollar, there will be adequate volume to soften this rate as well," he said.



Vinod Kumar, President India SME Forum told ETV Bharat that, the shared goal of taking trade to about USD 100 billion during Putin's visit, explicitly emphasises diversifying beyond energy, defence and boosting Indian exports, which translates into space for MSME level suppliers in autos, electronics, industrial machinery, textiles, food products and more.

The Indian SME forum undertook a delegation to Moscow in October third week, much before the Presidential visit and gauged upcoming Russian demand and business to business activity around pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and agro processing, IT and digital services and education human resources, he said.



Kumar said India is simultaneously pushing a trade pact with the Russia led Eurasian Economic Union to expand exports of pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, chemicals, textiles and services, all sectors with strong MSME presence. "We at the India SME Forum will also prioritise participation in India Russia business forums and sectoral roadshows announced around the visit, where structured B2B meetings, Indian exhibitors and Russian buyer delegations will be mobilised," he said.

Kumar said for MSMEs with products already export ready, "we will actively seek participation in Russian trade fairs and exhibitions that are now courting Indian MSMEs to fill gaps left by Western companies."



According to Economist Yogendra Kapoor, India and Russia have reaffirmed their relationship, prioritizing friendship and mutual trust, with business partnerships following closely.

"The two countries have reached forward looking agreements on civil nuclear energy, while India has offered 30 day free e visas to Russian nationals and Russia has proposed increased film collaborations to promote its tourism. In a significant move for youth employment, Russia will provide training to Indian seafarers in polar waters. Both nations also intend to promote cooperation in science and technology to address future challenges and they have expressed a shared goal of doubling bilateral trade within the next five years," he said.