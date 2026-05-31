ETV Bharat / bharat

Friendship Bonds And Dreams Buried Under Collapsed Mehrauli Building

New Delhi: Along with the debris of the collapsed five-storey building near Saket metro station in Mehrauli lie buried the friendship bonds and dreams of the victims.

Six people were killed in the incident, while several others were rescued from the debris and admitted to hospitals, officials said.

Among those buried was Dr Ravi Prakash of Gonda, who was preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) licensure examination to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor. But with the building collapse on Saturday night, his dream remained unfulfilled forever. Ravi's closest friend and roommate, Dr Abdullah Shah, recalled that at the time of the accident, many students were eating in a nearby canteen. No one had any idea that their entire world would change in a matter of seconds.

Dr Abdullah explained that he had become friends with Ravi during their medical studies in Kyrgyzstan. "Ravi was also my roommate in Kyrgyzstan. Both of us completed our MBBS from there in 2024 and then came to Delhi to prepare for the FMG exam. Ravi was like family. We lived together from Kyrgyzstan to Delhi. We shared the same room and dreamed about the future together," he said.

Dr Abdullah said that after the accident, when friends started calling each other to check on their well-being, Ravi's phone kept ringing continuously with no response. He said, "We realised he was probably trapped in the debris and searched for him all night. We also helped in removing the debris along with the rescue and relief team."

He went on to disclose that Ravi was found several hours later, trapped in the kitchen area of ​​the canteen, where most of the debris had fallen. "We pulled my friend out with our own hands. He was immediately taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, but doctors declared him dead," he said.

Abdullah informed Ravi's father, Ram Prakash Verma, about the accident. “At first, he didn't believe it. He called his son himself but got no response. Then I told him everything," he said, recounting how the family oscillated between hope and worry throughout the night till the hope was shattered.

Ram Prakash said, "My son had been preparing for a medical license for a year and a half. He had worked very hard to become a doctor. His dream remained a dream." The family left Gonda for Delhi immediately on hearing about the accident.