ETV Bharat / bharat

Fresh Vehicle Curbs Under Revised GRAP Come Into Effect In Delhi From Today

An aerial view of Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: New restrictions on vehicles under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi come into effect from Sunday November 1 in a bid to curb the severe air pollution in the national capital during the winter season.

Following a decline in air quality to the 'poor' category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had already invoked Stage I of the GRAP on October 21st. Due to the fresh curbs on vehicles under the revised GRAP rules, long queues were seen at the Singhu border in the national capital.

Which vehicles are allowed, which are restricted? As already announced by the Delhi Traffic Police with regard to the revised restrictions on vehicles under the GRAP rules, following are the criteria for allowed and restricted vehicles: Allowed: BS-VI, CNG, electric and exempted vehicles, subject to applicable rules. Ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles, and other notified emergency or exempted vehicles are excluded from the ban. Restrictions apply to: Vehicles below BS-VI standards Vehicles without a valid PUCC

Non-compliant interstate buses

Trucks not destined for Delhi (use peripheral expressways)

Tractors and jugaad vehicles, as applicable

Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to check their vehicle’s eligibility before travelling and follow official traffic advisories. Commuters can also contact the Delhi Traffic Police on their Helpline 011-25844444 / 1095. Ban on construction, demolition activities (November 1 to January 31) To curb dust pollution, all forms of demolition and external civil construction activities that generate dust will be prohibited during this period. However, essential public infrastructure projects are exempted, subject to specific conditions. Additionally, internal work at construction sites—such as finishing, plumbing, and electrical tasks—may continue, provided that strict dust-control standards are followed. Complete construction ban (December 10 to January 20) During the period of peak winter pollution, a total ban will be imposed on all types of construction and demolition activities, with the exception of specific, permitted categories. An aerial view of Delhi (ETV Bharat) Doubling of parking fees (November 1 to February 28) To encourage a reduction in the use of private vehicles, parking fees at all authorized parking facilities in Delhi have been doubled. Parking sites managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are, however, exempt from this rule. 50% office attendance and 'Work from Home' (November 1 to January 31)