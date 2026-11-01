Fresh Vehicle Curbs Under Revised GRAP Come Into Effect In Delhi From Today
The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to check their vehicle’s eligibility before travelling and follow official traffic advisories.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
New Delhi: New restrictions on vehicles under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi come into effect from Sunday November 1 in a bid to curb the severe air pollution in the national capital during the winter season.
Following a decline in air quality to the 'poor' category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had already invoked Stage I of the GRAP on October 21st. Due to the fresh curbs on vehicles under the revised GRAP rules, long queues were seen at the Singhu border in the national capital.
VIDEO | Long queues of vehicles witnessed at the Singhu border ahead of Delhi’s new vehicle restrictions taking effect from November 1 under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). From November 1, the Delhi Traffic Police will enforce vehicle-entry restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had already invoked Stage I of GRAP from October 21, after air quality slipped into the ‘Poor’ category. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2026
Which vehicles are allowed, which are restricted?
As already announced by the Delhi Traffic Police with regard to the revised restrictions on vehicles under the GRAP rules, following are the criteria for allowed and restricted vehicles:
Allowed: BS-VI, CNG, electric and exempted vehicles, subject to applicable rules. Ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles, and other notified emergency or exempted vehicles are excluded from the ban.
Restrictions apply to: Vehicles below BS-VI standards
- Vehicles without a valid PUCC
- Non-compliant interstate buses
- Trucks not destined for Delhi (use peripheral expressways)
- Tractors and jugaad vehicles, as applicable
- Certain vehicles registered outside Delhi
The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to check their vehicle’s eligibility before travelling and follow official traffic advisories. Commuters can also contact the Delhi Traffic Police on their Helpline 011-25844444 / 1095.
Ban on construction, demolition activities (November 1 to January 31)
To curb dust pollution, all forms of demolition and external civil construction activities that generate dust will be prohibited during this period. However, essential public infrastructure projects are exempted, subject to specific conditions.
Additionally, internal work at construction sites—such as finishing, plumbing, and electrical tasks—may continue, provided that strict dust-control standards are followed.
Complete construction ban (December 10 to January 20)
During the period of peak winter pollution, a total ban will be imposed on all types of construction and demolition activities, with the exception of specific, permitted categories.
Doubling of parking fees (November 1 to February 28)
To encourage a reduction in the use of private vehicles, parking fees at all authorized parking facilities in Delhi have been doubled. Parking sites managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are, however, exempt from this rule.
50% office attendance and 'Work from Home' (November 1 to January 31)
Both government and private offices will be required to limit physical staff attendance to a maximum of 50%, with the remaining employees transitioning to a 'work from home' arrangement. Emergency and essential services are exempted from this mandate.
Staggered office timings
To manage traffic congestion, offices of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, while Delhi Government offices will function from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.
Strict enforcement and monitoring
The administration has devised a three-tiered monitoring and enforcement plan to address any violations. Restricted vehicles will be identified via Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at all entry points and major intersections across Delhi.
Fines (challans) for such vehicles will be issued through an automated system. Additionally, special teams from the Traffic Police and the Transport Department will be deployed on the roads to conduct physical inspections of vehicles. Strict action, including the impounding of vehicles, will be taken against those found violating the rules.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the department has completed all necessary preparations to control pollution levels and ensure clean air for citizens. To guarantee the effective and strict enforcement of these regulations, the Transport Department, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), municipal corporations, and other relevant agencies have been deployed on the ground.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has clarified that the government's primary objective is to tackle pollution at its source. To achieve this, both traditional methods and modern technology are being utilized on a large scale, she said.
“Every corner of the city will be closely monitored using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and an AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC)”.
On-the-spot action at construction sites
Special teams from the DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) and the Municipal Corporation will conduct regular surprise inspections of construction sites. If any construction or demolition activity is found to be in violation of the rules, an on-the-spot 'stop-work' notice will be issued, heavy environmental compensation (fines) will be imposed, and the site may be sealed if necessary.
Monitoring via an AI-enabled ICCC
An AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) has been established as the central hub for real-time monitoring of the entire system.
It will digitally oversee camera feeds, traffic challans, the activities of enforcement teams, and actions taken at construction sites. Upon receiving information about any violation, instructions for immediate action will be issued to the special team assigned to that area.
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