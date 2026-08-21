ETV Bharat / bharat

Fresh Trouble For Katani CSP, New Case Filed Against Her, Two Others

Katni: Trouble has mounted for Neha Pachisia, CSP (City Superintendent of Police) of Katni district, Madhya Pradesh, with a new case being filed against her and two others.

She finds herself in a precarious situation after challenging the departmental action taken against her by the Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. A departmental inquiry revealed alleged irregularities involving a land deal worth approximately Rs 1 crore, leading to the registration of a case against Pachisia and two others. Previously, she had filed a petition in the High Court against the Katni SP after being stripped of her charge and jurisdiction, but she faced a setback there as well.

Based on a complaint from the Bhopal Vigilance Branch and directives from the Jabalpur Zone, a case has been registered at the Kuthla police station in Katni against the CSP and other accused persons. Charges include fraud, coercion, and criminal conspiracy. Allegations suggest irregularities in a deal concerning a high-value plot of land within the Kuthla police station's jurisdiction.

The departmental inquiry revealed that Pachisia allegedly misused her official position and police authority to coerce the transfer of Ramesh Lodhi's land to another individual in violation of rules. The land is valued at approximately Rs one crore.

In July, the Katni CSP faced allegations of demanding Rs 30,000 from a transporter during a vehicle check. Following this, her driver was suspended, and she was relieved of the charge of three police stations.

Furthermore, the main accused in a murder case registered at the Kuthla police station was granted 'default bail' because the charge sheet was not submitted to the court within the stipulated time frame — a lapse that drew criticism from senior officers regarding the CSP's functioning.