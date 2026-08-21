Fresh Trouble For Katani CSP, New Case Filed Against Her, Two Others
Complainant has alleged the accused pressured his father into executing the sale deed for a plot of land in Kanhwara village on April 15, 2026.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Katni: Trouble has mounted for Neha Pachisia, CSP (City Superintendent of Police) of Katni district, Madhya Pradesh, with a new case being filed against her and two others.
She finds herself in a precarious situation after challenging the departmental action taken against her by the Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. A departmental inquiry revealed alleged irregularities involving a land deal worth approximately Rs 1 crore, leading to the registration of a case against Pachisia and two others. Previously, she had filed a petition in the High Court against the Katni SP after being stripped of her charge and jurisdiction, but she faced a setback there as well.
Based on a complaint from the Bhopal Vigilance Branch and directives from the Jabalpur Zone, a case has been registered at the Kuthla police station in Katni against the CSP and other accused persons. Charges include fraud, coercion, and criminal conspiracy. Allegations suggest irregularities in a deal concerning a high-value plot of land within the Kuthla police station's jurisdiction.
The departmental inquiry revealed that Pachisia allegedly misused her official position and police authority to coerce the transfer of Ramesh Lodhi's land to another individual in violation of rules. The land is valued at approximately Rs one crore.
In July, the Katni CSP faced allegations of demanding Rs 30,000 from a transporter during a vehicle check. Following this, her driver was suspended, and she was relieved of the charge of three police stations.
Furthermore, the main accused in a murder case registered at the Kuthla police station was granted 'default bail' because the charge sheet was not submitted to the court within the stipulated time frame — a lapse that drew criticism from senior officers regarding the CSP's functioning.
Facing disciplinary action, the CSP had approached the High Court, alleging that her administrative jurisdiction was curtailed without any proven misconduct, but she received no relief from the court.
Subsequently, another complaint filed by Pachisia reached the Vigilance Branch in Bhopal, from where the matter was forwarded to the Jabalpur Zone. Acting on the instructions of the Jabalpur ADGP/IGP, ASP Anu Beniwal conducted a detailed, point-by-point investigation into the CSP's bank accounts, documents, and transactions, and submitted a comprehensive report.
Based on this, the Jabalpur Zonal Office directed the Katni SP on August 18, 2026, to initiate legal action. Following this, an FIR was registered at the Kuthla Police Station. The police have now launched a serious investigation into the Katni CSP's financial transactions, the land mutation process, and the roles of the accused involved in this entire network.
The Kuthla Station House Officer (SHO) stated that, in accordance with the instructions of senior officers and the findings of the investigation, a case has been registered against Neha Pachisia, Kshitij Raj Barapatre, and Maroof Ahmed Hanafi under sections 61, 198, 199, 308(7), and 318(4) of the BNS.
The complainant, Akash (alias Ramesh Lodhi), has alleged that the accused pressured his father, Ramesh Lodhi, into executing the sale deed for a plot of land in Kanhwara village in the name of Maroof Ahmed Hanafi on April 15, 2026. It is alleged that while the land deal was agreed upon for approximately Rs 1 crore, the transaction was executed for only Rs 18.20 lakh.
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