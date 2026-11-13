Fresh Snowfall Disrupts Traffic In Kashmir, Himachal; Gurez Cut Off, Key Mountain Passes Closed
Fresh snowfall across Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh closed major passes, including Razdan, Zojila, and Rohtang, cutting off Gurez Valley and disrupting traffic.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Srinagar/Kullu: Fresh snowfall across the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has disrupted road connectivity, prompting authorities to suspend traffic on several key mountain routes.
In Kashmir, the accumulation of snow on the Razdan Pass closed it, disconnecting Gurez Valley in the north. Traffic movement has also been halted on the Zojila axis that connects the valley with Ladakh and several high-altitude passes in Himachal Pradesh, including Rohtang, Shinku La, Baralacha La and Kunzum Top.
Following the continuous rain and snowfall, authorities in both regions have issued advisories for tourists, commuters and transporters, urging them to avoid vulnerable routes until weather and road conditions improve. Snow clearance operations had already started at several locations.
Heavy Snowfall Cuts Off Gurez, Halts Traffic Across Kashmir Passes
In Jammu and Kashmir, fresh snowfall also covered higher-altitude locations in Kupwara, Bandipora, Gurez, Sonamarg and Gulmarg. Heavy snowfall continued in Gurez Valley from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, covering Dawar, Choorwan, Baktoor and Kanzalwan in a blanket of snow.
The closure of Razdan Pass, the only road connecting Gurez with the rest of Kashmir, has left the valley cut off by road. Authorities had advised tourists and other travellers to leave Gurez and avoid visiting the area in view of the prevailing weather conditions.
Tourist resorts like Gulmarg, Sonmarg and parts of north Kashmir also received the season's first snowfall, while rainfall was recorded in plains across the Valley.
According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Srinagar Centre, Gulmarg recorded 40.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday. Kupwara received 37.3 mm, Pahalgam 22.4 mm and Srinagar 16.3 mm.
The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Thursday was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded 4 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 8.4 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam 10.3 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, approximately 5 to 6 inches of fresh snow accumulated in the Minamarg-Drass and Zojila Pass areas, following which all vehicular movement along the Zojila axis was suspended. No traffic was permitted from either Sonamarg or Minamarg.
The Traffic Police Headquarters has advised drivers, commuters and transporters not to proceed towards Zojila Pass until further notice as snow clearance operations were underway in the Minamarg and Zojila areas to restore connectivity.
The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road (SSG) also remained temporarily closed due to continuous snowfall along the Zojila Pass axis, while the Mughal Road was shut following snowfall at Peer Ki Gali.
The Traffic authorities also issued an advisory for Friday, warning commuters about difficult conditions on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (National Highway-44).
#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Machil Valley in Kupwara district covered in fresh snow https://t.co/XOZIG0UIL6— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026
Very slow traffic movement was observed between 4 PM Wednesday and 4 PM Thursday due to a single-lane stretch and an uneven road surface at Dawal in Udhampur district, another single-lane stretch between Marog and Kishtwari Pather, and a vehicle breakdown at Dalwas. Traffic was being regulated at Dawal, where the affected single-lane stretch extends for approximately 30 to 40 metres.
Passengers and light motor vehicle operators were advised to travel on National Highway-44 during daylight hours and avoid night journeys due to the risk of shooting stones and landslides, besides ongoing construction work between Ramban and Banihal. Commuters were also asked to maintain lane discipline and avoid overtaking and wrong-lane driving.
The movement of Kashmir-bound oil and gas tankers has been restricted on the Digdo-Khooni Nalla stretch between 7 AM and 7 PM due to highway widening work. Tankers carrying inflammable material are not permitted through tunnels, while uphill tanker movement beyond Chenani is allowed only between 5 PM and 5 AM.
Passenger vehicles, private cars and heavy motor vehicles were permitted to travel in both directions on NH-44 on Friday, subject to favourable weather and road conditions. On the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road, passenger vehicles and private cars were allowed in both directions, subject to clearance from road maintenance agencies. Vehicles could travel from PP Parana towards Anantnag between 8 AM and 4 PM and from Daksum towards Kishtwar between 9 AM and 4 PM.
In Himachal Pradesh, persistent snowfall in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti has also disrupted transportation, forcing the closure of several key mountain routes and passes.
High-Altitude Passes Closed In Himachal As Yellow Alert Issued
The Himachal Pradesh Police said snowfall had continued in high-altitude Lahaul-Spiti since Thursday night, making the road unsafe for vehicular movement due to slippery conditions.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Keylong KD Sharma said traffic had been stopped as a precautionary measure on routes leading to Rohtang Pass, Shinku La, Baralacha La and Kunzum Top.
"Vehicular movement towards Shinku La Top and Baralacha La Top from Darcha police post has been suspended. Similarly, vehicles are not being allowed towards Kunzum Top from the Losar check post. The route from Gramphu towards Chhatru and Kunzum Top has also been closed," he said.
Sharma said 4x4 vehicles equipped with snow chains could be permitted in emergencies only after a thorough assessment of weather and road conditions and prior authorisation from the authorities. Under normal circumstances, no vehicles are allowed on these routes.
"Tourists and locals are requested to follow official advisories and avoid travelling to high-altitude areas until conditions normalise. Those undertaking essential journeys with permission have been advised to use only 4x4 vehicles fitted with snow chains," the DSP said.
Meanwhile, the IMD’s Shimla centre has forecast rain and snowfall across several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday due to an active Western Disturbance.
The weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Mandi and Shimla districts, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds at some locations.
"Light to moderate snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur, while mid-hill areas may receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to fall, intensifying cold conditions across the state," officials said.
According to the IMD, the Western Disturbance is likely to weaken after Saturday (November 14). "Weather conditions are expected to improve across most parts of Himachal Pradesh from Sunday (November 15)," they said.
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