ETV Bharat / bharat

Fresh Snowfall Disrupts Traffic In Kashmir, Himachal; Gurez Cut Off, Key Mountain Passes Closed

A man with two horses and tourists are seen enjoying the fresh snowfall in Gulmarg on Wednesday (November 11, 2026). ( ANI )

Srinagar/Kullu: Fresh snowfall across the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has disrupted road connectivity, prompting authorities to suspend traffic on several key mountain routes.

In Kashmir, the accumulation of snow on the Razdan Pass closed it, disconnecting Gurez Valley in the north. Traffic movement has also been halted on the Zojila axis that connects the valley with Ladakh and several high-altitude passes in Himachal Pradesh, including Rohtang, Shinku La, Baralacha La and Kunzum Top.

Snowfall in keylong (Lahaul Spiti Police)

Following the continuous rain and snowfall, authorities in both regions have issued advisories for tourists, commuters and transporters, urging them to avoid vulnerable routes until weather and road conditions improve. Snow clearance operations had already started at several locations.

Heavy Snowfall Cuts Off Gurez, Halts Traffic Across Kashmir Passes

In Jammu and Kashmir, fresh snowfall also covered higher-altitude locations in Kupwara, Bandipora, Gurez, Sonamarg and Gulmarg. Heavy snowfall continued in Gurez Valley from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, covering Dawar, Choorwan, Baktoor and Kanzalwan in a blanket of snow.

The closure of Razdan Pass, the only road connecting Gurez with the rest of Kashmir, has left the valley cut off by road. Authorities had advised tourists and other travellers to leave Gurez and avoid visiting the area in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Tourist resorts like Gulmarg, Sonmarg and parts of north Kashmir also received the season's first snowfall, while rainfall was recorded in plains across the Valley.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Srinagar Centre, Gulmarg recorded 40.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday. Kupwara received 37.3 mm, Pahalgam 22.4 mm and Srinagar 16.3 mm.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Thursday was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg recorded 4 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 8.4 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam 10.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, approximately 5 to 6 inches of fresh snow accumulated in the Minamarg-Drass and Zojila Pass areas, following which all vehicular movement along the Zojila axis was suspended. No traffic was permitted from either Sonamarg or Minamarg.

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The Traffic Police Headquarters has advised drivers, commuters and transporters not to proceed towards Zojila Pass until further notice as snow clearance operations were underway in the Minamarg and Zojila areas to restore connectivity.

The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road (SSG) also remained temporarily closed due to continuous snowfall along the Zojila Pass axis, while the Mughal Road was shut following snowfall at Peer Ki Gali.

The Traffic authorities also issued an advisory for Friday, warning commuters about difficult conditions on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (National Highway-44).

Very slow traffic movement was observed between 4 PM Wednesday and 4 PM Thursday due to a single-lane stretch and an uneven road surface at Dawal in Udhampur district, another single-lane stretch between Marog and Kishtwari Pather, and a vehicle breakdown at Dalwas. Traffic was being regulated at Dawal, where the affected single-lane stretch extends for approximately 30 to 40 metres.

Passengers and light motor vehicle operators were advised to travel on National Highway-44 during daylight hours and avoid night journeys due to the risk of shooting stones and landslides, besides ongoing construction work between Ramban and Banihal. Commuters were also asked to maintain lane discipline and avoid overtaking and wrong-lane driving.