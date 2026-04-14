Ghaziabad On Alert As Noida Sees Fresh Protest Over Wage Hike; Rahul Gandhi Flags Rising Costs
Despite the wage hike announcement, fresh protests in Noida escalated into violence, with reports of stone pelting and vandalism.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST|
Updated : April 14, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Noida/Ghaziabad: Protests by workers escalated into violence in parts of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, with incidents of stone pelting, vandalism and arson reported outside a residential society and in industrial areas, even as authorities maintained heightened security along the Noida-Ghaziabad border.
While unrest continued in Noida over wage-related demands, Ghaziabad remained on alert with heavy police deployment near the Sector 62 border. Officials said the situation there was peaceful, with no reports of protests and normal traffic movement on National Highway-9.
Domestic Workers Protest Outside Society
Tensions were reported outside Cleo County Society in Sector 121, where women domestic help staged a protest demanding higher wages. According to reports, maids and sanitation workers gathered to press for a wage hike. The protest turned violent, with reports of stone pelting outside the society premises.
Workers Vandalise Property, Block Roads
In a separate but related development, labourers in the area allegedly carried out large-scale vandalism. Roads were blocked and property was damaged during the protest, further heightening tension in the locality.
Protests Continue in Hosiery Complex
Meanwhile, protests also continued in the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Noida on Tuesday. Workers have been demanding a minimum wage increase. Police personnel were deployed at multiple locations to maintain law and order.
The protests had turned violent on Monday following a clash between workers and police, during which stones were pelted and vehicles were set on fire.
#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Employees of a company stage a sit-in protest outside the company in Noida's Phase 2 area. The employees are protesting for various demands, including a salary increase. Police personnel are present at the spot to control the situation. pic.twitter.com/lfLW7mQppP— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026
Over 300 Arrested, FIRs Registered
Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said that more than 300 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. “Seven FIRs have been registered regarding incidents at different locations. We have arrested over 300 people, including some who instigated the violence. More arrests will be made in the coming days,” she said.
Route Marches, Talks with Workers Underway
The police said continuous route marches have been conducted since early morning to prevent further escalation. “Route marches have been conducted since 5 am. Workers gathered at three locations but were dispersed within 15 minutes after talks. The high-powered committee has held marathon meetings with all stakeholders and made recommendations,” the Police Commissioner said.
She added, “The Uttar Pradesh government understands and sympathises with the workers' problems. I appeal to them to return to work and help maintain peace in Gautam Buddha Nagar,” she said.
Ghaziabad on Alert, Situation Peaceful
Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been made along the Noida-Ghaziabad border. Indirapuram ACP Abhishek Srivastava said, “A heavy police force has been deployed on the border adjoining Noida Sector 62. The situation is peaceful and fully under control. There have been no protests or disturbances within our jurisdiction.”
He added, “All lanes of National Highway-9 connecting Delhi to Meerut are witnessing smooth traffic movement in both directions,” he said.
#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Stones were pelted outside Cleo County in Sector 121, Noida, following the protest by workers over their demands. They were later dispersed by the police.— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026
(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/6W709jiguX
Situation Under Watch
Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored, with heavy police deployment and continued engagement with workers to prevent further escalation.
‘Noida Unrest Reflects Workers’ Distress Over Rising Costs And Low Wages’: Rahul Gandhi
कल नोएडा की सड़कों पर जो हुआ, वो इस देश के श्रमिकों की आख़िरी चीख़ थी - जिसकी हर आवाज़ को अनसुना किया गया, जो मांगते-मांगते थक गया।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2026
नोएडा में काम करने वाले एक मज़दूर की ₹12,000 महीने की तनख्वाह,₹4,000-7,000 किराया। जब तक ₹300 की सालाना बढ़ोतरी मिलती है, मकान मालिक ₹500…
Reacting to the developments, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said the events on Noida’s streets reflected the “last cry” of workers whose voices have long gone unheard.
He highlighted the economic strain faced by labourers, noting that a worker earning around Rs 12,000 a month often pays Rs 4,000-Rs 7,000 in rent, while annual wage hikes of about Rs 300 are outpaced by rent increases of Rs 500 or more.
“Prices of essentials like cooking gas are rising, but wages are not,” he said, citing workers’ concerns and the growing gap between income and expenses.
Rahul added that rising inflation, fuel prices and global supply disruptions have disproportionately affected daily wage earners, pushing many into debt despite long working hours. He also flagged concerns over extended working hours, saying workers putting in up to 12 hours a day are still struggling to meet basic expenses, including education costs for their children.
According to him, the demand for a monthly income of around Rs 20,000 is not excessive but essential for survival.
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