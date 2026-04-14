ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad On Alert As Noida Sees Fresh Protest Over Wage Hike; Rahul Gandhi Flags Rising Costs

Workers protest in Noida, with stone-pelting reported during the agitation over a wage increase. ( Screen Grab/ANI )

Noida/Ghaziabad: Protests by workers escalated into violence in parts of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, with incidents of stone pelting, vandalism and arson reported outside a residential society and in industrial areas, even as authorities maintained heightened security along the Noida-Ghaziabad border.

While unrest continued in Noida over wage-related demands, Ghaziabad remained on alert with heavy police deployment near the Sector 62 border. Officials said the situation there was peaceful, with no reports of protests and normal traffic movement on National Highway-9.

Police personnel in Noida as workers’ protest turns violent. (Screen Grab/ANI)

Domestic Workers Protest Outside Society

Tensions were reported outside Cleo County Society in Sector 121, where women domestic help staged a protest demanding higher wages. According to reports, maids and sanitation workers gathered to press for a wage hike. The protest turned violent, with reports of stone pelting outside the society premises.

Workers Vandalise Property, Block Roads

In a separate but related development, labourers in the area allegedly carried out large-scale vandalism. Roads were blocked and property was damaged during the protest, further heightening tension in the locality.

Police personnel in Noida as workers’ protest turns violent. (Screen Grab/ANI)

Protests Continue in Hosiery Complex

Meanwhile, protests also continued in the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Noida on Tuesday. Workers have been demanding a minimum wage increase. Police personnel were deployed at multiple locations to maintain law and order.

The protests had turned violent on Monday following a clash between workers and police, during which stones were pelted and vehicles were set on fire.

Over 300 Arrested, FIRs Registered