ETV Bharat / bharat

Fresh Plea Seeking FIR Against Ex-HC Judge Yashwant Varma Mentioned In SC

New Delhi: A fresh plea seeking the registration of an FIR against former Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the purported discovery of cash at his residence here was mentioned on Wednesday for urgent listing in the Supreme Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that the matter be listed. He alleged that the apex court registry was refusing to list the matter.

"The matter has to be listed; your lordship can dismiss the matter. But let the Registry number and list it," Nedumpara said.

Another petitioner, appearing in person, submitted that the charges against Justice Varma have been declared proved by the Lok Sabha Enquiry Committee. He said there should be no impediment in the registration of FIR.

"Let there be equality and equal treatment; this court has the power to order the registration of FIR," he said. The CJI, however, did not say anything about the listing of the plea.

On September 21, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea seeking the registration of an FIR and a probe by an SIT or CBI against Varma. Earlier in August, a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe had dismissed a PIL filed by Ghanshyam Upadhyay seeking an FIR against Justice Varma.