ETV Bharat / bharat

India Weather Update: Fresh Low-Pressure Area To Intensify Monsoon; Rain Alert In Odisha, Delhi To Pick Up From July 19

New Delhi: A newly formed low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is set to usher in an active phase of the southwest monsoon across large parts of the country over the next six days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 15 and widespread rain across eastern, northeastern, and parts of central India.

While the eastern region braces for intense downpours, northwest India, including the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), is expected to experience hot and humid weather over the next two days before rainfall activity picks up from July 19.

The latest INSAT-3DS satellite imagery released by the IMD on Wednesday morning showed extensive cloud cover stretching from the Bay of Bengal across eastern, central, and northeastern India, indicating strengthening monsoon activity.

Dense cloud bands associated with the newly formed low-pressure area were visible over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coast, where the system is expected to move inland over the next two days, enhancing rainfall over several parts of the country.

A woman walks through a waterlogged street after heavy monsoon rainfall inundated parts of Guwahati, Assam. (IANS)

Low-Pressure Area To Drive Active Monsoon

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Odisha-West Bengal coast at 5:30 am on July 15 under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.

The department said the system is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next two days, leading to enhanced rainfall over eastern and central India.

The IMD noted that the monsoon trough currently extends from Jammu through Dehradun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Patna, and Bankura to the centre of the low-pressure area, before stretching southeastwards into the east-central Bay of Bengal.

It also stated that upper-air cyclonic circulations continue over East Uttar Pradesh and north Gujarat, adjoining southwest Rajasthan, helping sustain active monsoon conditions.

Weather Alert Across India

Northwest India: Rainfall activity over northwest India is expected to remain scattered for the next few days before becoming more widespread later this week. According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, East and West Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh over the next several days.

Schoolchildren, covering their heads with clothes to shield themselves from the severe humid heat, return home from school in Ghaziabad. (IANS)

Rainfall is expected to become fairly widespread to widespread over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during July 19–20, while Uttarakhand is likely to witness widespread rainfall from July 16–20 and Himachal Pradesh from July 17–20. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Uttarakhand during July 15–20, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir during July 18–20, and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh during July 19–20.