India Weather Update: Fresh Low-Pressure Area To Intensify Monsoon; Rain Alert In Odisha, Delhi To Pick Up From July 19
A Bay of Bengal weather system is set to trigger widespread rainfall across eastern, northeastern and central India over six days | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST|
Updated : July 15, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
New Delhi: A newly formed low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is set to usher in an active phase of the southwest monsoon across large parts of the country over the next six days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 15 and widespread rain across eastern, northeastern, and parts of central India.
While the eastern region braces for intense downpours, northwest India, including the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), is expected to experience hot and humid weather over the next two days before rainfall activity picks up from July 19.
The latest INSAT-3DS satellite imagery released by the IMD on Wednesday morning showed extensive cloud cover stretching from the Bay of Bengal across eastern, central, and northeastern India, indicating strengthening monsoon activity.
Dense cloud bands associated with the newly formed low-pressure area were visible over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coast, where the system is expected to move inland over the next two days, enhancing rainfall over several parts of the country.
Low-Pressure Area To Drive Active Monsoon
According to the IMD, the low-pressure area formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Odisha-West Bengal coast at 5:30 am on July 15 under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.
The department said the system is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next two days, leading to enhanced rainfall over eastern and central India.
The IMD noted that the monsoon trough currently extends from Jammu through Dehradun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Patna, and Bankura to the centre of the low-pressure area, before stretching southeastwards into the east-central Bay of Bengal.
It also stated that upper-air cyclonic circulations continue over East Uttar Pradesh and north Gujarat, adjoining southwest Rajasthan, helping sustain active monsoon conditions.
Weather Alert Across India
Northwest India: Rainfall activity over northwest India is expected to remain scattered for the next few days before becoming more widespread later this week. According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, East and West Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh over the next several days.
Rainfall is expected to become fairly widespread to widespread over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during July 19–20, while Uttarakhand is likely to witness widespread rainfall from July 16–20 and Himachal Pradesh from July 17–20. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Uttarakhand during July 15–20, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir during July 18–20, and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh during July 19–20.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are also likely across parts of the region. However, before the rainfall intensifies, hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh during July 15–16, making weather conditions uncomfortable despite the ongoing monsoon.
Central India: This region is also expected to witness an increase in rainfall activity. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh, with rainfall becoming fairly widespread to widespread over Chhattisgarh during July 18–20. Heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh on July 15, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are expected over East and West Madhya Pradesh during July 16–18.
East India: This region is expected to experience the most active monsoon conditions under the influence of the Bay of Bengal system. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during July 15–20, Jharkhand and Odisha during July 15–17, and Bihar during July 15–16.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during July 15–18, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on July 15 and 17, Jharkhand during July 15–17, and Bihar during July 16–20. The department has also warned of very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 15.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected across the region. During the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Odisha, with Puri receiving 7 cm of rain, followed by Bhubaneswar, Balasore, and Paradeep with 3 cm each.
Northeast India: The region is expected to remain under an active monsoon phase throughout the forecast period. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during July 15–20.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on July 15, Assam & Meghalaya during July 15–20, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during July 15–18. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected at isolated places.
West India: Rainfall activity is expected to increase over western India as well. According to the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Konkan & Goa during July 15–16, and over the Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Saurashtra & Kutch during July 15–20.
Rainfall is expected to become fairly widespread to widespread over Konkan & Goa during July 17–20, while very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Marathwada during July 15–16. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.
South India: Rainfall is expected across most states, though conditions will vary. Scattered rainfall is likely over Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next six days.
Rainfall is expected to become fairly widespread to widespread over Kerala & Mahe during July 18–20, while Coastal Karnataka is likely to witness widespread rainfall during July 17–20. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are likely across several southern states.
At the same time, heatwave conditions are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on July 15, while hot and humid weather is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during July 15–17, Telangana on July 15, Coastal Karnataka during July 15–16, and Rayalaseema during July 15–17.
IMD Issues Impact Advisory
The IMD has warned that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall could trigger localised flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, reduced visibility, traffic disruptions, closures of underpasses, damage to vulnerable structures, landslides in susceptible areas, and damage to standing crops.
The department has advised people to check traffic conditions before travelling, avoid waterlogged areas, and stay away from vulnerable structures during periods of intense rainfall.
The weather office also issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to venture into several parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, where squally winds reaching 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely over the next few days.
The IMD noted that Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 42.5 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours
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