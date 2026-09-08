ETV Bharat / bharat

Fresh Impetus To India-Morocco Defence Cooperation: Inaugural JDC Meeting Held In New Delhi

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Amitabh Prasad and Chief of the 2nd Bureau, Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abdellah Athmani during the inaugural Joint Defence Committee meeting between India and Morocco in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 08, 2026 ( PIB )

New Delhi: The inaugural Joint Defence Committee (JDC) meeting between India and Morocco took place in New Delhi on Tuesday. The two sides discussed areas of mutual interest in the field of training and education, peacekeeping operations, military exercises, medical cooperation, cyber defence and defence industries. They agreed to further expand defence ties as bilateral cooperation is moving towards its 70th anniversary in 2027.

The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence Amitabh Prasad and Chief of the 2nd Bureau of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Brigadier General Abdellah Athmani. The Indian delegation comprised officers from the Department of Defence, three Services, HQ Integrated Defence Staff, Department of Defence Production, DG Armed Forces Medical Services, DRDO and Ministry of External Affairs.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Amitabh Prasad and Chief of the 2nd Bureau, Moroccan Royal Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abdellah Athmani during the inaugural Joint Defence Committee meeting between India and Morocco in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 08, 2026 (PIB)

The Moroccan delegation is on a visit to India from September 7 to 10, 2026. Brigadier General Abdellah Athmani commenced his visit by paying tribute to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.