Fresh Hope For Cleaner Air In Delhi-NCR As Punjab, Haryana Slash Farm Fires By Over 50%

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which operates in the Delhi NCR and adjoining areas under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, announced on Monday a significant reduction in farm fire incidents across Punjab and Haryana.

As the paddy harvesting season 2025 comes to an end, the period of official recording, monitoring and assessment of paddy stubble burning events carried out annually from September 15 to November 30, as per the standard protocol developed by ISRO, also concludes.

“This season has witnessed a decline in farm fire incidents across Punjab and Haryana, marking a steady reduction recorded in recent years under the Commission’s coordinated framework to curb paddy stubble burning incidents in the region,” the CAQM said.

It said that over the last few years, farm fire incidents have consistently declined, with the lowest number of fire counts recorded during the paddy harvesting season of 2025.

“Punjab recorded 5,114 fire counts this season, reflecting a reduction of 53 per cent over 2024, 86 per cent over 2023, 90 per cent over 2022, and 93 per cent over 2021,” it revealed.