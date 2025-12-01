Fresh Hope For Cleaner Air In Delhi-NCR As Punjab, Haryana Slash Farm Fires By Over 50%
The CAQM attributed the decline in farm fires to the implementation of specific action plans and the use of stubble for making other products.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which operates in the Delhi NCR and adjoining areas under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, announced on Monday a significant reduction in farm fire incidents across Punjab and Haryana.
As the paddy harvesting season 2025 comes to an end, the period of official recording, monitoring and assessment of paddy stubble burning events carried out annually from September 15 to November 30, as per the standard protocol developed by ISRO, also concludes.
“This season has witnessed a decline in farm fire incidents across Punjab and Haryana, marking a steady reduction recorded in recent years under the Commission’s coordinated framework to curb paddy stubble burning incidents in the region,” the CAQM said.
It said that over the last few years, farm fire incidents have consistently declined, with the lowest number of fire counts recorded during the paddy harvesting season of 2025.
“Punjab recorded 5,114 fire counts this season, reflecting a reduction of 53 per cent over 2024, 86 per cent over 2023, 90 per cent over 2022, and 93 per cent over 2021,” it revealed.
Likewise, Haryana maintained its performance as well, logging 662 farm fire incidents this year, registering a 53 per cent reduction from 2024, a 71 per cent reduction from 2023, an 81 per cent reduction from 2022 and a 91 per cent reduction from 2021, the Commission data said.
These numbers represent the most significant decline achieved since CAQM began monitoring state-specific crop residue management measures as per their action plans, it said.
The CAQM attributed the decline in Punjab and Haryana to the implementation of state- and district-specific action plans, large-scale deployment of crop residue management machinery, strict enforcement measures, and the strengthened ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw, including biomass-based energy generation, use in industrial boilers, production of bioethanol, mandating use of paddy straw pellets/briquettes for co-firing in TPPs and brick kilns, and also packaging and various other commercial applications.
The persistent coordination between the State Agriculture Departments, District administrations, and the Commission also ensured timely corrective action wherever significant fire events were reported, it said.
“Ground-level inspection and enforcement by flying squads, the Parali Protection Force, field officers and continuous monitoring by teams deployed across hotspot districts and focused IEC campaigns and awareness programmes for farmers also played a crucial role. Further, a dedicated CAQM Cell has been established in Chandigarh, mandated to focus on round-the-year monitoring of paddy stubble management and related pollution activities,” the CAQM said.
Meteorological conditions also influence the air quality scenario in Delhi-NCR. The substantial reduction in farm fires this season has considerably limited the potential episodic deterioration driven by stubble-burning contributions.
“With consistent and strengthened implementation and targeting of complete elimination of paddy straw burning in Punjab, Haryana, and NCR states, sustained improvement in the overall air quality of the region is expected during the coming years,” it added.
Also Read