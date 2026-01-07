Fresh Crackdown Against Cyber Terror Syndicate Begins In Kashmir; Multiple Raids By CIK Underway
Jammu and Kashmir Police intensify crackdown on cyber terror, raiding multiple locations in Kashmir to dismantle terror funding networks amid heightened security measures.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 7, 2026 at 11:32 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police’s intelligence wing on Wednesday carried out a major crackdown in Kashmir against a cyber terror syndicate. Early morning, sleuths of Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) raided over a dozen places in the Valley to unravel cyber frauds and mule accounts linked to terror funding.
According to officials, over a dozen places were raided in the capital, Srinagar, alone. “The crackdown is meant to probe the mule accounts linked to terror funding and cyber fraud. The raids are meant to identify people who are part of this syndicate for illegally routing money,” said an official.
More details are awaited as the raids were underway when this report was being filed.
The Police have heightened security measures both on the ground and in the virtual world, including banning the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) across the Valley, citing security concerns and public order.
The crackdown on VPNs started in some select Jammu districts, where the police imposed the ban last year. On January 2, officials said that over 140 persons were identified for non-compliance with the ban since it was imposed last week in Kashmir as well.
Around 100 people were identified in the Pulwama district alone for violating the ban. A police officer said action has been initiated against 49 individuals for non-compliance with prohibitory orders on the usage of VPNs in Kulgam and Pulwama.
The police carried out a verification drive and acted against violators for circumventing the prohibitory orders. Authorities cited security concerns and public order, but the move badly affected the techies.
