Fresh Crackdown Against Cyber Terror Syndicate Begins In Kashmir; Multiple Raids By CIK Underway

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police’s intelligence wing on Wednesday carried out a major crackdown in Kashmir against a cyber terror syndicate. Early morning, sleuths of Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) raided over a dozen places in the Valley to unravel cyber frauds and mule accounts linked to terror funding.

According to officials, over a dozen places were raided in the capital, Srinagar, alone. “The crackdown is meant to probe the mule accounts linked to terror funding and cyber fraud. The raids are meant to identify people who are part of this syndicate for illegally routing money,” said an official.

More details are awaited as the raids were underway when this report was being filed.

The Police have heightened security measures both on the ground and in the virtual world, including banning the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) across the Valley, citing security concerns and public order.