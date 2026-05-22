Fresh Contempt Plea Filed Against Kejriwal, AAP Leaders In Delhi HC
Delhi High Court will hear a fresh criminal contempt plea against Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders on May 22.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
New Delhi: A fresh criminal contempt petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders over alleged remarks and social media posts targeting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. A bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla is scheduled to hear the matter on May 22.
The petition has been filed by advocate Ashok Chaitanya under the Contempt of Courts Act and Article 215 of the Constitution, after obtaining the consent of ASG Sanjeev Bhandari to initiate contempt proceedings.
The petitioner has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Gopal Rai ran a "coordinated and orchestrated social media campaign" against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, which allegedly undermined the dignity of the court and interfered with judicial proceedings. Journalist Saurav Das has also been named as an accused in the fresh plea.
According to the petition, the controversy stems from a CBI revision plea challenging the discharge of accused persons in an alleged corruption case in which Kejriwal is one of the accused. The matter was being heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
The plea claimed that, after unsuccessful attempts to seek a transfer of the matter and a withdrawal of proceedings before the Supreme Court, Kejriwal moved an application seeking Justice Sharma’s recusal from the case.
The petitioner alleged that during this period, several posts were circulated on the social media platform X, accusing the judge of bias and conflict of interest. The plea stated that posts published on April 9 were reposted by Kejriwal, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Gopal Rai, questioning the judge's impartiality by referring to the empanelment of her family members as government counsel.
The petition further claimed that Kejriwal reposted one of the posts with the comment, "Is this true? V v explosive", allegedly lending credibility to the accusations. It also referred to another post allegedly made by Kejriwal on April 27, in which he reportedly said he had lost hope of getting justice from the bench and would boycott the proceedings.
Earlier, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had initiated contempt proceedings on May 14 and observed, "If action is not taken against these accused persons, anarchy will prevail." She had further remarked that a "parallel narrative" was being run outside the courtroom and that a "planned and organised social media campaign" was circulated through letters and videos.
While hearing the earlier contempt proceedings, a bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla had on May 19 issued notices to Kejriwal and five other accused persons.
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