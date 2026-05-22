ETV Bharat / bharat

Fresh Contempt Plea Filed Against Kejriwal, AAP Leaders In Delhi HC

New Delhi: A fresh criminal contempt petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders over alleged remarks and social media posts targeting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. A bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla is scheduled to hear the matter on May 22.

The petition has been filed by advocate Ashok Chaitanya under the Contempt of Courts Act and Article 215 of the Constitution, after obtaining the consent of ASG Sanjeev Bhandari to initiate contempt proceedings.

The petitioner has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj and Gopal Rai ran a "coordinated and orchestrated social media campaign" against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, which allegedly undermined the dignity of the court and interfered with judicial proceedings. Journalist Saurav Das has also been named as an accused in the fresh plea.

According to the petition, the controversy stems from a CBI revision plea challenging the discharge of accused persons in an alleged corruption case in which Kejriwal is one of the accused. The matter was being heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

The plea claimed that, after unsuccessful attempts to seek a transfer of the matter and a withdrawal of proceedings before the Supreme Court, Kejriwal moved an application seeking Justice Sharma’s recusal from the case.