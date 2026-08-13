ETV Bharat / bharat

Fresh Clash Erupts Along Assam-Arunachal Border, Police Fires in Air to Disperse Mob

Guwahati: A fresh clash erupted between protesters from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Dhemaji district on Thursday, forcing the police from the neighbouring state to fire in the air to control the mob even as the indefinite economic blockade against the Himalayan state entered its second day.

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the apex student organisation of Assam's Mising community, and other local groups on Wednesday launched an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh in protest against the alleged firing in which 12 indigenous people from Assam were injured.

"When the blockade was going on, some people from Arunachal Pradesh indulged in stone pelting on protesters from Assam, and some persons sustained minor injuries. This led to a scuffle between the two sides," an official said.

The incident took place at the Likabali entry point in Silapathar in Dhemaji district of Assam, he added. "Then we saw that police from Arunachal fired three rounds in the air to control the mob on their side," the Assam government official said.

At least 12 people from Assam were injured on Monday after alleged firing by miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh along the inter-state border in Dhemaji district over land encroachment issues.

Along with TMPK, other local social groups like Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK) and Takam Mising Mahila Kebang (TMMK) are supporting the blockade and stopped all vehicles, barring emergency and school transportation, from coming or going to Arunachal Pradesh at the entry points.

The organisations are demanding an early resolution of the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute, action against the "miscreants" who had fired two days ago and an end to alleged encroachment on Assam land.

As part of the agitation, protesters blocked key entry points along the inter-state border, including roads at Dwarmukh-Banderdewa, Ruksin and Silapathar in Dhemaji, Banderdewa in Lakhimpur, Solengi in Gohpur and Pabhoi in Biswanath.

TMPK secretary Saan Panging said, "Such incidents along the inter-state border are not new, but our government has not taken it seriously. This time, our agitation will continue till all the culprits are arrested and handed over to Assam Police."

To hammer out a solution in respect to withdrawing the economic blockade, Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu will hold a meeting with TMPK leadership at the Circuit House of Dhemaji.

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu "must" order an inquiry into the incident and ensure that those responsible are punished.