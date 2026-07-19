ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Village Opposes A Christian Grave, Sparking Fresh Burial Dispute

Kanker: A fresh burial dispute has erupted in Chhattisgarh’s North Bastar region, where residents of Dhekuna village are demanding the exhumation and reburial of a Christian convert’s body in a designated Christian cemetery.

This follows a recent controversy in nearby Hatkongera village, where a burial sparked protests. Locals belonging to the tribal community have been alleging that local traditions and faith have been disregarded.

On Saturday, Dhekuna villagers held a late-night meeting and submitted a memorandum to the Kanker district collector and superintendent of police, seeking the removal of the body buried near the boundary shared by Hatkongera, Dhekuna and Nara villages.

“The burial took place on land we consider part of our traditional village area, so we are against the burial of a person who had converted to Christianity. We urge the administration to shift the remains to the Christian community’s designated graveyard,” said Dhekuna Sarpanch Kanchan Lata Salam.