Chhattisgarh Village Opposes A Christian Grave, Sparking Fresh Burial Dispute
A burial dispute in Chhattisgarh's North Bastar escalates as tribal villagers demand exhumation of a Christian convert's body, citing traditional faith, reports Sushil Salam
Published : July 19, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Kanker: A fresh burial dispute has erupted in Chhattisgarh’s North Bastar region, where residents of Dhekuna village are demanding the exhumation and reburial of a Christian convert’s body in a designated Christian cemetery.
This follows a recent controversy in nearby Hatkongera village, where a burial sparked protests. Locals belonging to the tribal community have been alleging that local traditions and faith have been disregarded.
On Saturday, Dhekuna villagers held a late-night meeting and submitted a memorandum to the Kanker district collector and superintendent of police, seeking the removal of the body buried near the boundary shared by Hatkongera, Dhekuna and Nara villages.
“The burial took place on land we consider part of our traditional village area, so we are against the burial of a person who had converted to Christianity. We urge the administration to shift the remains to the Christian community’s designated graveyard,” said Dhekuna Sarpanch Kanchan Lata Salam.
Some villagers also said they would not permit people who do not follow their traditional faith to be buried on village land, citing longstanding religious practices. “We believe in our traditional deities, whereas they follow Christianity. Why should we allow those who do not partake in our prasad (sacred offering) or respect our religion to be buried on our land? We have complained to the police about this,” said a villager.
Residents said amid the resentment over religious conversions they had appealed to the bereaved family to return to their original faith, but the family declined. "The family had earlier been socially boycotted by the village and the burial of its dead were not allowed," they alleged.
Tehsil officials confirmed receiving the memorandum addressed to the collector. “We will examine the request regarding the burial near the village river and take action in accordance with applicable rules,” they said.
The latest protest comes weeks after a similar dispute in Hatkongera, where the issue persisted for two days. A no-confidence motion was also moved against the village sarpanch over permission granted for the burial.
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