ETV Bharat / bharat

Fresh Battlelines In Bihar Politics: This Time Inside NDA And INDIA

Patna: Battle lines are once again unfolding in Bihar politics in the New Year. With the Opposition virtually decimated in the 2025 Assembly elections, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are looking for opportunities for one-upmanship among themselves, and the first on the list is cabinet expansion by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Apart from Nitish, the state cabinet has just 25 ministers, though its full strength is 36 according to the constitutional provisions that limit the size to 15 per cent of the strength of the Assembly, which happens to be 243. This leaves the scope for the induction of 10 more ministers.

At present, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 13 ministers, Nitish's Janata Dal United (JDU) has eight, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) has two, while Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S) and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) have one minister each in the cabinet.

The number of departments in the state is 48 as of now, and 11 ministers have more than one portfolio with them. In fact, some like Bijendra Prasad Yadav of the JDU have to take care of up to five important departments like finance, commercial taxes, energy, prohibition, and planning and development.

So, the question arises when will Nitish expand his cabinet? "The privilege of expanding his cabinet rests with the Chief Minister. He will certainly expand it for the sake of good and smooth governance. It will be done after the kharmas (the inauspicious one-month period that ends at Makar Sankranti)," JDU Bihar unit president and Mahnar MLA Umesh Singh Kushwaha told ETV Bharat.

However, the problem is which party will get how many berths in the cabinet. The NDA has at present 202 seats in the Assembly, with the BJP as the largest party with 89 seats, with the JDU following it with 85. The LJP(R) has 19, HAM(S) has five, and RLM has four seats.

Several NDA leaders said that the cabinet berths were distributed on the basis of the formula of one minister for every 5.6 MLAs, with the smaller partners like HAM(S) and RLM being accommodated at a bit of a sacrifice by the bigger partners. The BJP thought it wise to get as many ministers inducted as it could because of its previous experience with Nitish when he had stalled cabinet expansion for many months.

"Going by the formula of 5.6 MLAs for one berth, we can get two to three more berths in the expansion, including the position vacated by Nitin Nabin, who has been made the national executive president of the party. LJP(R) will get one more seat, while the remaining six to seven berths will go to the JDU. But we want four berths because we are the largest party in the state," a senior BJP leader said.

BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel pointed out that everything was fine in the NDA and the relationship between his party and the JDU was without any hiccups.

"Our understanding is that the cabinet expansion is Nitish's prerogative. There is no trouble or problem in this. Positions are vacant and he will expand it in the coming days. Three new departments have also been formed recently to fulfill the promises made in the Assembly polls, and they also might need separate ministers," Patel said.

However, the JDU is in no mood to accommodate the BJP any further and is trying to increase the number of its MLAs. Back operations are already going on to bring the Opposition MLAs to its fold. The first targets are the 25 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislators, six from the Congress and the lone one from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Any split will bolster the JDU numbers and in turn the number of cabinet berths for it.