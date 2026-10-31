ETV Bharat / bharat

Fresh Bailable Warrant Issued Against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee In 2018 Defamation Case

Saket Court and (inset) Dhruv Rathee ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi's Saket Court has issued a fresh bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in the defamation case dating back to 2018. After Rathee did not appear in court today, Judicial Magistrate First Class Rahul Jain ordered the issuance of a bailable warrant against him, and ordered him to appear in court on November 3.

During the hearing today, lawyer Saksham Sharma, appearing for Vikas Sankrityayan alias Vikas Pandey, said that Dhruv Rathee usually lives in Germany and had come to India for the demonstrations of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi. But now he has left India.