Fresh Bailable Warrant Issued Against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee In 2018 Defamation Case
The case concerns a criminal defamation petition filed by Vikas Sankrityayan alias Vikas Pandey, alleging that Rathee had posted a video which is defamatory.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Saket Court has issued a fresh bailable warrant against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in the defamation case dating back to 2018. After Rathee did not appear in court today, Judicial Magistrate First Class Rahul Jain ordered the issuance of a bailable warrant against him, and ordered him to appear in court on November 3.
During the hearing today, lawyer Saksham Sharma, appearing for Vikas Sankrityayan alias Vikas Pandey, said that Dhruv Rathee usually lives in Germany and had come to India for the demonstrations of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi. But now he has left India.
Then the court issued a fresh bailable warrant against Dhruv Rathee. Earlier, during the hearing on October 17, the court was told that the fresh summons issued against Rathee was served, but his premises were found locked. After that, an attempt was made to contact Rathee over the phone, but he refused to take the notice. Then, summons were pasted outside his residence. The court noted that summons were first issued to Dhruv Rathee in July 2019, and the complainant was continuously trying to get the summons issued.
This case is related to a criminal defamation petition filed by Vikas Sankrityayan alias Vikas Pandey, in which it has been alleged that Rathee had posted a video which is defamatory. The complainant alleges that Rathee, who lives in Germany, uploaded a video named 'BJP IT Cell Part 2' and circulated it, in which many false allegations have been made against the complainant. This includes an allegation in the video that BJP IT Cell had given a bribe to Vikas Pandey.
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