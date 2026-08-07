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Fresh Article 370 Faceoff In Jammu Kashmir After CM Omar Abdullah’s ‘Fixed Match’ Jibe At PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti addresses the party convention at PDP office following the FIR registered against the PDP leader Iltija Mufti, in Srinagar on Friday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday lashed out at the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for calling the FIR filed against Iltija Mufti “a fixed match” instead of condemning the police action.

Mehbooba said that the Chief Minister Abdullah was narrating different stories instead of condemning the booking of Iltija. “Shame on those who have become our big leaders. They took votes from people on Article 370 but do not want to hear it,” she said while addressing party workers in Srinagar.

The former chief minister responded to Abdullah’s remarks, telling reporters in Jammu not to ask him about PDP’s alleged “fixed match” with the police.

“Don't seek comments from me over this fixed match. Their credibility and image were dented after the ‘banta har’ remark. This party did not come up on its own; it was set up by agencies. Whenever this party faces a credibility crisis, agencies make efforts to restore their image,” Abdullah said.

Questioning Iltija for faking the case, the chief minister said, “Is Iltija Mufti a 5 year old girl that will bite someone? They are fooling the people through these fixed matches to forget banta hai.”

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police booked the PDP leader Iltija for allegedly assaulting a police officer following a confrontation with police in Srinagar on Tuesday evening (August 4) during the party’s protest on the eve of Article 370 abrogation anniversary.

The PDP has scheduled protests against the August 2019 decision on its seventh anniversary across Jammu and Kashmir. However, Iltija and PDP chief Mufti appeared at the PDP office a day earlier and held a candlelight protest.

The party leaders claimed that Iltija was restricted by police at Sher-e-Kashmir Park near its office and thwarted her attempts to move towards Lalchowk and was allegedly manhandled by policemen. Later, the police booked her on Friday under the case number (63/2026) at Police Station Kothibagh in Srinagar under sections 32, 121 and 191 (2) of BNS, relating to assault, preventing an officer from discharging duties and rioting.