Fresh Article 370 Faceoff In Jammu Kashmir After CM Omar Abdullah’s ‘Fixed Match’ Jibe At PDP
Mehbooba Mufti criticized Omar Abdullah for dismissing the FIR against Iltija Mufti as a "fixed match," accusing him of hating those who speak for Article
Published : August 7, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday lashed out at the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for calling the FIR filed against Iltija Mufti “a fixed match” instead of condemning the police action.
Mehbooba said that the Chief Minister Abdullah was narrating different stories instead of condemning the booking of Iltija. “Shame on those who have become our big leaders. They took votes from people on Article 370 but do not want to hear it,” she said while addressing party workers in Srinagar.
The former chief minister responded to Abdullah’s remarks, telling reporters in Jammu not to ask him about PDP’s alleged “fixed match” with the police.
“Don't seek comments from me over this fixed match. Their credibility and image were dented after the ‘banta har’ remark. This party did not come up on its own; it was set up by agencies. Whenever this party faces a credibility crisis, agencies make efforts to restore their image,” Abdullah said.
Questioning Iltija for faking the case, the chief minister said, “Is Iltija Mufti a 5 year old girl that will bite someone? They are fooling the people through these fixed matches to forget banta hai.”
On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police booked the PDP leader Iltija for allegedly assaulting a police officer following a confrontation with police in Srinagar on Tuesday evening (August 4) during the party’s protest on the eve of Article 370 abrogation anniversary.
The PDP has scheduled protests against the August 2019 decision on its seventh anniversary across Jammu and Kashmir. However, Iltija and PDP chief Mufti appeared at the PDP office a day earlier and held a candlelight protest.
The party leaders claimed that Iltija was restricted by police at Sher-e-Kashmir Park near its office and thwarted her attempts to move towards Lalchowk and was allegedly manhandled by policemen. Later, the police booked her on Friday under the case number (63/2026) at Police Station Kothibagh in Srinagar under sections 32, 121 and 191 (2) of BNS, relating to assault, preventing an officer from discharging duties and rioting.
Meanwhile, Iltija today appeared before the investigating officers at the Kothibagh police station along with dozens of party supporters, who were raising slogans in her support and for restoration of Article 370. She said she will cooperate with the police in the investigation but will continue her battle within the ambit of the constitution for special status restoration.
Condemning the FIR against Iltija, Mehbooba said that she had no stone in her hand. “She will reply to the police. How can a man touch a woman? The SP ordered her PSOs to manhandle her,” she alleged.
Mehbooba said that CM Abdullah, like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, “hates” those who now speak about Article 370. She alleged that the National Vice President ran away from Kashmir to Poonch on August 5 to review the flood situation rather than staying in Srinagar to avoid speaking about Article 370.
The CM visited Poonch and Rajouri districts on August 5 to review the flood restoration and rehabilitation measures following the recent flashfloods and cloudbursts in Pir Panjal range which killed more than 20 persons and damaged property worth crores.
“If BJP has hatred against those speaking about Article 370. Omar Sahab, you also have bitterness towards those who speak for Article 370. You ran away to Poonch on August 5 to review floods to avoid speaking on Article 370,” Mehbooba said.
The PDP chief said that except the party no other party was restricted from protesting on August 5, and her daughter was booked by the police for protesting on Article 370.
“Why was not any FIR filed against BJP for berating and disrespecting our women? No action was taken against the National Conference, Apni Party, PC, and Congress because these parties protested for statehood. We demanded Article 370 and protested against its abrogation, so we have been booked,” she said.
Referring to the recent statement of former RAW chief AS Dulat’s at Constitution Club of India, Mehbooba said that Dulat mentioned that Article 370 was hallowed and weakened when the Indira-Sheikh accord took place in 1975.
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