French President Macron To Meet PM Modi On Feb 17 In Mumbai During India Visit For AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on February 16 during his upcoming visit, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, the External Affairs Ministry said. Following their meeting, PM Modi and the French President will travel to New Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026.

According to the MEA, in Mumbai, the two leaders will exchange MOUs followed by a press statement. The Hotel Taj Mahal Palace will host an India-France Innovation Forum, followed by the India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at the Gateway of India.

Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Madame Brigitte Macron will visit Mumbai and Delhi during their visit to India from February 16-19, the ministry said.

The Year of Innovation 2026 initiative will be celebrated throughout the year in both countries and aims to deepen collaboration in innovation, technology, research, and people-to-people exchanges.

This will mark French President Macron's fourth visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, signalling sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies.