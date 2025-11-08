ETV Bharat / bharat

Freedom To Choose Life Partner Intrinsic Part Of Personal Liberty: Delhi HC

New Delhi: Freedom to choose a life partner is an intrinsic part of personal liberty and privacy under the Constitution and family or community cannot obstruct the choice of two consenting adults who decide to marry.

The high court, while referring to a Supreme Court judgment, said the top court has recognised that caste continues to exert a strong social influence in India, and that inter-caste marriages perform a valuable constitutional and societal function by promoting integration and reducing caste divisions.

"Such unions, the Supreme Court has observed, are in the national interest and must receive firm protection from any familial or communal interference," Justice Sanjeev Narula said in an order passed on November 4. It further said the freedom to choose a life partner is an intrinsic part of personal liberty and privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"Where two consenting adults decide to marry or cohabit, neither family nor community can lawfully obstruct that choice or subject them to pressure, social sanctions, or threats," the high court said.

The court's observations came while granting police protection to an inter caste couple, who were in a relationship for the past 11 and intended to get married now.