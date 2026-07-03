ETV Bharat / bharat

Freedom Of Speech At Heart Of Aga Ruhullah's FIR Challenge, Jammu Kashmir HC Seeks Govt Response

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to file its response within three weeks in two petitions filed by Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi challenging separate FIRs registered against him over alleged offences linked to his public statements and social media activity.

Justice Shahzad Azeem passed the direction while hearing petitions CRM(M) No. 418/2026 and CRM(M) No. 417/2026 at the Srinagar wing of the High Court on Friday.

The petitions challenge FIR No 58/2026 registered at Budgam Police Station and FIR No 02/2026 registered by Cyber Police Kashmir. The cases arise from allegations that the Srinagar MP had, through his statements and online activity in March this year, created fear, disturbed public order and incited unlawful activities.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Mehdi argued that the allegations mentioned in the FIRs, even if accepted as true, do not make out any cognisable offence under law. The petitioner also contended that the criminal proceedings amount to an unjustified restriction on the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of speech and expression.

After considering the submissions, Justice Azeem directed the respondents to file their reply within three weeks. During the proceedings, the government informed the court that no coercive action had been taken against the MP since the registration of the FIRs, “nor are any such measures presently contemplated."