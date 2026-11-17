ETV Bharat / bharat

Freed On Paper, Forgotten In Prison: SC Grants Rs 30 Lakh To Wrongfully Jailed Man

New Delhi: More than seven years after a court cleared him of all charges, a Chhattisgarh man remained trapped behind prison walls due to a bureaucratic failure that the Supreme Court on Monday described as a product of "institutional dysfunction" and official apathy. Lamenting that he lost the prime of his youth to an illegal detention lasting over seven years, the court awarded him Rs 30 lakh compensation, while underscoring the absence of a statutory framework to remedy wrongful incarceration in India.

A bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Sanjeev Sachdeva said the explanation given on behalf of the State for the illegal detention of 7 years, 3 months and 21 days shows complete remissness on the part of all authorities.

The bench said there appears to be a lack of coordination and institutional dysfunction and appellant lost his prime youth on account of the apathy and lack of promptitude on the part of the authorities. His prime period of life cannot be restored, however only solace to him can be to recompense him in monetary terms, which should be enough to make amend for the prolonged incarceration, it added.

The bench said Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees ‘Right to Life’ and it mandates that ‘no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.’

The bench said that in the case of the appellant, there has been a clear contravention of the constitutional guarantee of the fundamental right of ‘Right to Life’ of the appellant.

The bench said an effective means of preventing violations of this fundamental right and ensuring compliance with the constitutional mandate of Article 21 is to impose monetary liability upon those responsible for such violations.

The bench observed institutional apathy and administrative inefficiency resulting in egregious infringements of fundamental rights cannot be effectively remedied through any other judicial measure. The award of compensation therefore serves as a measure of redress for unlawful acts committed by State instrumentalities operating in the name of public interest and seeking to shield their misconduct behind the authority and power of the State, it added.

“Ensuring that the Appellant is placed in a position to regain his self-sufficiency and rebuild his life is not an act of charity or benevolence on the part of the State; it is the bare minimum required to meaningfully redress the wrong inflicted upon him”, said the bench.

The bench said the State, having failed to protect the appellant from such injustice, must extend a remedy that goes beyond a mere formal acknowledgement of the violation and addresses its tangible consequences. Any lesser approach would risk rendering the right to compensation illusory and would fall short of the constitutional commitment to justice, fairness, and human dignity, it added.

Therefore, an award of compensation sufficient to enable the appellant to stand on his own feet and lead a life of dignity is essential to doing substantial justice in the present case, added the bench.