Freed On Paper, Forgotten In Prison: SC Grants Rs 30 Lakh To Wrongfully Jailed Man
The bench said there appears to be a lack of coordination and institutional dysfunction and appellant lost his prime youth on account of the apathy.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 17, 2026 at 12:29 AM IST
New Delhi: More than seven years after a court cleared him of all charges, a Chhattisgarh man remained trapped behind prison walls due to a bureaucratic failure that the Supreme Court on Monday described as a product of "institutional dysfunction" and official apathy. Lamenting that he lost the prime of his youth to an illegal detention lasting over seven years, the court awarded him Rs 30 lakh compensation, while underscoring the absence of a statutory framework to remedy wrongful incarceration in India.
A bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Sanjeev Sachdeva said the explanation given on behalf of the State for the illegal detention of 7 years, 3 months and 21 days shows complete remissness on the part of all authorities.
The bench said there appears to be a lack of coordination and institutional dysfunction and appellant lost his prime youth on account of the apathy and lack of promptitude on the part of the authorities. His prime period of life cannot be restored, however only solace to him can be to recompense him in monetary terms, which should be enough to make amend for the prolonged incarceration, it added.
The bench said Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees ‘Right to Life’ and it mandates that ‘no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law.’
The bench said that in the case of the appellant, there has been a clear contravention of the constitutional guarantee of the fundamental right of ‘Right to Life’ of the appellant.
The bench said an effective means of preventing violations of this fundamental right and ensuring compliance with the constitutional mandate of Article 21 is to impose monetary liability upon those responsible for such violations.
The bench observed institutional apathy and administrative inefficiency resulting in egregious infringements of fundamental rights cannot be effectively remedied through any other judicial measure. The award of compensation therefore serves as a measure of redress for unlawful acts committed by State instrumentalities operating in the name of public interest and seeking to shield their misconduct behind the authority and power of the State, it added.
“Ensuring that the Appellant is placed in a position to regain his self-sufficiency and rebuild his life is not an act of charity or benevolence on the part of the State; it is the bare minimum required to meaningfully redress the wrong inflicted upon him”, said the bench.
The bench said the State, having failed to protect the appellant from such injustice, must extend a remedy that goes beyond a mere formal acknowledgement of the violation and addresses its tangible consequences. Any lesser approach would risk rendering the right to compensation illusory and would fall short of the constitutional commitment to justice, fairness, and human dignity, it added.
Therefore, an award of compensation sufficient to enable the appellant to stand on his own feet and lead a life of dignity is essential to doing substantial justice in the present case, added the bench.
“Such compensation must afford him a genuine opportunity to rebuild his life with dignity and to overcome, at least in some measure, the material disadvantages occasioned by the wrongful deprivation of his liberty. It must also reflect the State's recognition of the injustice suffered by him and its obligation to provide an effective remedy for the violation of his rights”, said the bench.
Gond was finally released only on May 19, 2025. He was arrested in December 2012 in a murder case. He was convicted by a sessions court in August 2013 under Section 302 IPC and sentenced to life imprisonment. The HC set aside the conviction in 2018.
The State did not appeal, and the acquittal attained finality. However, he remained behind bars. The state attributed the lapse to a communication gap between the jail and legal aid officials. The jail superintendent’s letters seeking the status of the appeal in 2018 went unanswered.
“Appellant was arrested in 2012. In his appeal filed before the High Court he has stated his age as about 22 years. In this petition filed in June 2026, has stated that he is aged 36 years. He was acquitted on 20.01.2018, when he was about 28 years of age and was released on 19.05.2025 at the age of about 35. This implies that when he was arrested he was 21 years of age and when he was released he had attained the age of 35 years. Admittedly, in the prime of his youth from the age of 28 years to 35 years he was wrongfully confined. He lost the hey days of his youth being incarcerated”, said the bench.
The bench highlighted that India lacks a legislative mechanism laying down principles or parameters for awarding compensation in cases of wrongful incarceration.
The bench drew on the Delhi High Court's Babloo Chauhan (2017) ruling and the Law Commission's 277th Report, which recognised that wrongful incarceration causes not just a loss of liberty but also financial ruin, social stigma, reputational harm and psychological trauma, and called for a structured compensation and rehabilitation regime.
The bench observed that the absence of such a statute leaves victims dependent on ad-hoc judicial intervention.
The bench asked all HCs to consider issuing guidelines similar to those framed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court after the Supreme Court’s September 2025 decision in Sohan Singh @ Bablu, where Rs 25 lakh was awarded for continued detention beyond the completed sentence.
The bench also asked HCs to consider setting up a Criminal Justice Ecosystem akin to the Online Criminal Justice Ecosystem set up by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.
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