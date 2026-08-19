Free Online Coaching For Competitive Exams: Kota Shares Valuable Lessons
Kota, the hub of coaching, discusses the plus and minus points of online and offline modes, and lays out the future roadmap, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Kota: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement from the ramparts of the Red Fort about a free online coaching network for millions of poor and middle-class students has kindled a new hope for bringing quality education to every child. While the move is in keeping with the concept of Digital India, how far India is going to benefit from it remains to be seen.
The announcement has also reignited the debate between online and offline coaching, and is resonating with most in Kota, the hub of coaching classes.
Kota-based educationist Nilesh Gupta notes that while a vast amount of free educational content and affordable online coaching is already available in the country, merely providing online coaching is not enough.
"We must also analyse the actual results achieved by students currently utilising online coaching. Tough examinations like JEE and NEET-UG pose a significant challenge for the online coaching model,” he says.
"Nevertheless, for a student committed to learning, this initiative offers a new ray of hope; they will put in the effort and succeed. If the government implements this scheme effectively on a large scale, it could become an excellent, convenient, and accessible facility for students."
Gajendra Agarwal, director of a newly launched online coaching institute in Kota, who has been teaching Botany for 26 years and has been involved in online education for some time, highlights the benefits of this mode of learning.
According to him, there are three primary advantages: financial relief, the ability to study within the safe environment of one's home, and direct parental supervision.
"The greatest convenience is that students can study from home; those unable to relocate to another city for coaching can fully leverage online options. It is also highly effective for financially disadvantaged students, as quality education is available online at a very low cost," says Agarwal.
"Furthermore, the online medium is most effective for students who remain fully focused on their studies without being distracted by external factors."
According to Agarwal, under the online mode, there is no need to spend money on travelling to or living in a major city for coaching; students simply need an internet connection and a laptop or mobile phone.
Today, nearly one in every two children in the country is studying via online coaching. By this estimate, millions of students across India are currently taking online coaching. This includes students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams, as well as UPSC, CLAT, GATE, and CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams.
Additionally, there is large-scale online coaching for various state boards, college courses, and government recruitment exams covering sectors ranging from NDA, judiciary, and banking to FMG and beyond.
Amidst this online craze, Naveen Mittal, president of the Kota Hostel Association, presents a pragmatic figure. According to the latest data, the number of students arriving in Kota remains around 95,000, with more admissions still underway. “This is despite the fact that nearly two dozen coaching institutes in Kota have launched their own online platforms, catering to hundreds of thousands of students,” he says.
COVID-19: The Contributing Factor
The trend of online coaching in India surged rapidly following the COVID-19 pandemic. Kota was at the forefront of initiating this digital mode of learning. Subsequently, numerous online coaching institutes sprang up across the country. While the number of students on these online platforms has grown exponentially, the percentage of students successfully clearing the exams remains quite low.
Initially, online coaching was quite expensive, but gradually, many companies entered the market. Increased competition and a massive rise in the student base have made this coaching quite affordable. Currently, one can easily find a year-long online course for medical or engineering entrance exams ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 40,000.
However, education experts point out that it is extremely difficult to obtain complete and accurate data regarding the success rate of students enrolled in these programmes.
Gupta notes a stark contrast in performance between students studying online and those in offline settings. “Although some online learners perform exceptionally well, their overall numbers remain very low. Success in online learning is largely limited to students who possess strong self-discipline and a serious approach to their studies — traits not found in every child,” he says.
The most crucial aspect is delivering the online content to children effectively and ensuring its proper application. Online learning often lacks adequate homework tracking, test monitoring, personal mentoring, and hands-on guidance. For students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams, personal attention from teachers is vital; given their young age, they can easily lose focus or go astray.
Health Issues
Social media phobia and digital addiction pose significant challenges for students engaged in online learning. Moreover, constantly staring at mobile screens causes severe eye damage. Children are increasingly visiting doctors to address physical and mental health issues stemming from excessive screen time.
Highlighting global concerns regarding this issue, Gupta points out that while countries like South Korea and Australia are moving to completely ban mobile phones and social media for children under 16 to protect their health, "in India, we are handing mobile phones to children as young as 13. We will undoubtedly have to face serious consequences for this”.
Dr M L Agarwal, a senior psychiatrist in Kota, confirms this health crisis, noting a steady influx of patients suffering from mobile-related distractions and digital addiction. Many are also developing 'screen phobia,' with children aged 6 to 16 constituting the largest group among them. “In a city like Kota alone, four to five such serious cases are coming to light daily, and there are many mobile-addicted children who never even reach a doctor,” he says.
Needed: Integration With Schools
Education experts believe that a practical dimension could be added to the Prime Minister's announcement of free online coaching. This initiative should be directly linked to school infrastructure. By scheduling an extra hour or two daily within the school itself, online classes conducted by the country's best teachers could be streamed via smart classrooms or projectors. If students study on large screens within the disciplined environment of a school, they are likely to achieve greater success.
Local teachers present at the school could mentor the students, check their daily homework, and maintain close supervision. Such an approach would boost the success rate of online coaching and ensure that rural and underprivileged children reap the true benefits.
Additionally, high-speed internet or Wi-Fi connections are essential to support five–six hours of daily classes.
Hope Floats
Prateek Gupta, an online coaching educator based in Kota who teaches students across the country, states that the landscape of online coaching has changed drastically.
“Kota-based institutes are teaching hundreds of thousands of students online, and this number is expected to rise further. Students studying through these institutes are achieving success in exams, and their success rates are steadily climbing; this figure is projected to grow significantly in the coming years,” he says.
He points out that among the successful candidates in the recent JEE exam, one in four had utilised online coaching. Similar claims have been made regarding the NEET UG medical entrance exam. He adds that students studying from home are now securing top ranks, and in the near future, the number of students succeeding through online modes will surpass those from offline settings.
Agrawal notes that the online education set-up has become significantly more advanced and improved. Digital systems for monitoring student performance and keeping track of children's progress have also improved. “With PM Modi taking a keen interest in this area, the scope and technology within this field are set to expand further,” he says.
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