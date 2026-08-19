ETV Bharat / bharat

Free Online Coaching For Competitive Exams: Kota Shares Valuable Lessons

Kota: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement from the ramparts of the Red Fort about a free online coaching network for millions of poor and middle-class students has kindled a new hope for bringing quality education to every child. While the move is in keeping with the concept of Digital India, how far India is going to benefit from it remains to be seen.

The announcement has also reignited the debate between online and offline coaching, and is resonating with most in Kota, the hub of coaching classes.

Kota-based educationist Nilesh Gupta notes that while a vast amount of free educational content and affordable online coaching is already available in the country, merely providing online coaching is not enough.

"We must also analyse the actual results achieved by students currently utilising online coaching. Tough examinations like JEE and NEET-UG pose a significant challenge for the online coaching model,” he says.

"Nevertheless, for a student committed to learning, this initiative offers a new ray of hope; they will put in the effort and succeed. If the government implements this scheme effectively on a large scale, it could become an excellent, convenient, and accessible facility for students."

Gajendra Agarwal, director of a newly launched online coaching institute in Kota, who has been teaching Botany for 26 years and has been involved in online education for some time, highlights the benefits of this mode of learning.

According to him, there are three primary advantages: financial relief, the ability to study within the safe environment of one's home, and direct parental supervision.

"The greatest convenience is that students can study from home; those unable to relocate to another city for coaching can fully leverage online options. It is also highly effective for financially disadvantaged students, as quality education is available online at a very low cost," says Agarwal.

"Furthermore, the online medium is most effective for students who remain fully focused on their studies without being distracted by external factors."

According to Agarwal, under the online mode, there is no need to spend money on travelling to or living in a major city for coaching; students simply need an internet connection and a laptop or mobile phone.

Today, nearly one in every two children in the country is studying via online coaching. By this estimate, millions of students across India are currently taking online coaching. This includes students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams, as well as UPSC, CLAT, GATE, and CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams.

Additionally, there is large-scale online coaching for various state boards, college courses, and government recruitment exams covering sectors ranging from NDA, judiciary, and banking to FMG and beyond.

Amidst this online craze, Naveen Mittal, president of the Kota Hostel Association, presents a pragmatic figure. According to the latest data, the number of students arriving in Kota remains around 95,000, with more admissions still underway. “This is despite the fact that nearly two dozen coaching institutes in Kota have launched their own online platforms, catering to hundreds of thousands of students,” he says.

COVID-19: The Contributing Factor

The trend of online coaching in India surged rapidly following the COVID-19 pandemic. Kota was at the forefront of initiating this digital mode of learning. Subsequently, numerous online coaching institutes sprang up across the country. While the number of students on these online platforms has grown exponentially, the percentage of students successfully clearing the exams remains quite low.

Initially, online coaching was quite expensive, but gradually, many companies entered the market. Increased competition and a massive rise in the student base have made this coaching quite affordable. Currently, one can easily find a year-long online course for medical or engineering entrance exams ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 40,000.