Free, Fair, Transparent Elections Under Judicial Watch: Supreme Court Orders Fresh Polls In 50 Punjab Wards
The apex court said that the re-election schedule would be notified only after the monitoring committee had been duly constituted.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 7, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered fresh elections in 28 wards of the Patiala Municipal Corporation and 22 wards of the Baghapurana and Dharamkot municipal councils, while putting in place a robust judicial monitoring mechanism to ensure the re‑polls are conducted free, fair and transparent.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana recently uploaded the order passed on September 28. The bench issued directions to ensure that re-elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.
The bench requested the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to appoint, within one week, a monitoring committee comprising a retired judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to oversee the entire process of conducting the by-elections afresh from the issuance of the election notification until the declaration of the results.
The bench added that the re-election schedule would be notified only after the monitoring committee had been duly constituted. The bench also requested the Chief Justice of the High Court to nominate at least two or three senior members of the High Court Bar to act as ‘observers’ in the re-election process.
"The filing, scrutiny/submission of nomination forms, allocation of symbols, polling, etc. shall be videographed in the presence of the said observers. The recordings shall be duly preserved and handed over to the Monitoring Committee," it said.
The bench directed Punjab government to furnish a ward-wise list of officers/officials deployed on election duty to the monitoring committee before the filing of nominations begins. Further, the list of police officers on duty in the rank of DSP and above shall also be furnished, it added.
"Any complaint concerning interference with, or obstruction of, the re-election process by any person, including any official, may be made to the monitoring committee, which shall promptly enquire into it and, if it finds substance in the complaint, submit a report to the Chief Justice of the High Court, who is requested to take appropriate action on the judicial side," said the bench.
The bench said upon completion of the entire re-election process, a report regarding the conduct of the same shall be submitted to the Chief Justice of the High Court.
It said the re-election process shall be deemed to be completed only upon the Chief Justice of the High Court being satisfied, on the basis of the report submitted, that they were conducted in a free and fair manner. Only upon recording such satisfaction shall the results of the re-election be declared, said the bench, adding that the entire process of re-election shall be completed within 6 weeks.
Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, former Judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, was appointed as the one-member Fact-Finding Commission. In aggregate, the commission found 50 ward elections vitiated and deserving of being set aside (28 in District Patiala and 22 in District Moga).
The bench noted that senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Punjab, fairly stated that the state had no objection to accepting the commission's recommendations. “We therefore accept the recommendations of the Commission and direct that fresh elections be conducted in the relevant 50 wards”, it said.
The order follows a prolonged legal battle, which arose from the December 2024 municipal elections. During the election several candidates from these civic bodies alleged that members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, police personnel and others prevented them from filing nomination papers.
The bench noted that petitioners are associated with different National/State Political Parties and have approached this court, inter alia, alleging that: (i) Members of the ruling party, police officials, and unknown third-parties prevented them from submitting their nomination forms, including by physical assault, tearing of clothes, and snatching of the nomination papers. “(ii) The entire nomination process was not recorded through audio-visual means, despite the High Court’s directions; (iii) The elections for the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor, and Deputy Mayor were being conducted by an incomplete quorum, as the elections for certain wards were still pending; and (iv) The Respondents consequently elected unopposed, ought to be restrained from being administered the oath of office”, noted the bench, in its order.
Regarding the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, the Commission found the elections in 13 wards, i.e. Ward Nos. 1, 12, 32, 33, 36, 41, 43, 44, 45, 48, 50, 51, and 52, vitiated because opposition candidates were prevented from filing nominations.
"In Municipal Council, Dharamkot, the Commission found the elections in Ward Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 9 and 13 vitiated due to forcible prevention of nominations, coercive withdrawal or wrongful rejection. Similarly, in Municipal Council, Baghapurana, it found the elections to all 15 wards vitiated as opposition candidates were systematically prevented from filing nominations," the bench noted.
The bench appreciated Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, former Judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, for conducting the Fact-Finding Enquiry with remarkable diligence and objectivity. “Her comprehensive report, prepared after a painstaking examination of voluminous oral, documentary, and video evidence has greatly assisted this Court in bringing a quietus to these disputes”, said the bench.
Read More