ETV Bharat / bharat

Free, Fair, Transparent Elections Under Judicial Watch: Supreme Court Orders Fresh Polls In 50 Punjab Wards

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered fresh elections in 28 wards of the Patiala Municipal Corporation and 22 wards of the Baghapurana and Dharamkot municipal councils, while putting in place a robust judicial monitoring mechanism to ensure the re‑polls are conducted free, fair and transparent.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana recently uploaded the order passed on September 28. The bench issued directions to ensure that re-elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

The bench requested the Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to appoint, within one week, a monitoring committee comprising a retired judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana to oversee the entire process of conducting the by-elections afresh from the issuance of the election notification until the declaration of the results.

The bench added that the re-election schedule would be notified only after the monitoring committee had been duly constituted. The bench also requested the Chief Justice of the High Court to nominate at least two or three senior members of the High Court Bar to act as ‘observers’ in the re-election process.

"The filing, scrutiny/submission of nomination forms, allocation of symbols, polling, etc. shall be videographed in the presence of the said observers. The recordings shall be duly preserved and handed over to the Monitoring Committee," it said.

The bench directed Punjab government to furnish a ward-wise list of officers/officials deployed on election duty to the monitoring committee before the filing of nominations begins. Further, the list of police officers on duty in the rank of DSP and above shall also be furnished, it added.

"Any complaint concerning interference with, or obstruction of, the re-election process by any person, including any official, may be made to the monitoring committee, which shall promptly enquire into it and, if it finds substance in the complaint, submit a report to the Chief Justice of the High Court, who is requested to take appropriate action on the judicial side," said the bench.

The bench said upon completion of the entire re-election process, a report regarding the conduct of the same shall be submitted to the Chief Justice of the High Court.