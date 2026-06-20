Free Entry To Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Mehtab Bagh On International Yoga Day
Tourists will be allowed free entry into Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and Mehtab Bagh on Sunday, from 6 am to 12 noon.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
Agra: Tourists will be allowed free entry into Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and Mehtab Bagh from 6 am to 12 noon on Sunday, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued an order in this regard, in which entry tickets will not be issued in three of Agra's most visited historical tourist spots.
The decision has been taken to public awareness about the importance of yoga. Along with this, special programmes will also be organised at these three monuments on International Yoga Day, which was launched globally by India on June 21, 2015. This year, on its 12th edition, the theme is 'Yoga for Healthy Aging', indicating that yoga is not only a fitness regimen for the youth, but also for people to maintain better health as they grow older.
Practicing yoga brings flexibility to the body, reduces stress and helps in improving one's lifestyle. There will be many programmes for public awareness of yoga in the country and across the world on International Yoga Day on June 21, in which people will pledge together to get rid of diseases by doing yoga.
Smitha Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist (Agra Circle) of the ASI said that under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, there will be free entry at three monuments — Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and Mehtab Bagh — of the Agra Circle from sunrise to 12 noon on June 21. Special yoga programmes will also be organised in all the three monuments on the occasion.
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