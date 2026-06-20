ETV Bharat / bharat

Free Entry To Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Mehtab Bagh On International Yoga Day

Agra: Tourists will be allowed free entry into Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and Mehtab Bagh from 6 am to 12 noon on Sunday, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued an order in this regard, in which entry tickets will not be issued in three of Agra's most visited historical tourist spots.

The decision has been taken to public awareness about the importance of yoga. Along with this, special programmes will also be organised at these three monuments on International Yoga Day, which was launched globally by India on June 21, 2015. This year, on its 12th edition, the theme is 'Yoga for Healthy Aging', indicating that yoga is not only a fitness regimen for the youth, but also for people to maintain better health as they grow older.