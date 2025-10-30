Army Retiree With A Mission: Raipur's Pannalal Sinha Gives Free Physical Training Every Morning
Sinha launched the training centre after retirement as he had seen few youths from Chhattisgarh in the Army during his time as soldier.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 11:26 AM IST
Raipur: Every day before sunrise, Kaushalya Vihar in the capital of Chhattisgarh witnesses an impressive ritual. Groups of youths in blue uniforms gather in orderly fashion on the Sector 13 playground to carry out exercise drills with military precision, to the prompting of an elderly, balding individual.
That is none other than Pannalal Sinha, a former soldier, who provides free physical training to the youth of Raipur, in the hope that more and more young men and women go on to join the Indian Army that he had served from 1988 to 2005, or even the police or forestry forces.
His passion intact after retirement, he is now engaged in serving the nation through the Jai Shri Ram Free Military Training centre. Currently, he trains around 30 youth for both physical fitness and written exams. Classes start at 5.30 am, and the gruelling routine continues till 7.30 am.
Before classes begin everyday, the Indian tricolour is hoisted to instill patriotism and enthusiasm among the trainees. At the end of the fitness training, they also sing the national anthem before dispersing. In between, there is a 5-km run, high jump, long jump, and other activities that closely replicate Army recruitment routines.
Deepika Sahu, one of the trainees, said, "I've been coming here for the past 10 days to improve my physical fitness. Training is conducted in the same manner as for Army and police recruitment exams."
Standing next to her, Nisha Singh said, "I've been coming here for the past two years for the Agniveer recruitment exam. The training is quite demanding, but gradually becomes easier, once you get used to it."
Another Agniveer aspirant, Shyam Banjare, who has been training at Sinha's free centre for the past three months, said, "It's tough, but if you don't do it, you won't be able to progress. A written exam is also conducted at the training centre."
Among the people who train here for Army and police recruitment exams, there are a few who come to maintain their physical fitness. Former soldier Kailash Jain was also seen training with the youth. He said, "I am also a part of this training. I come here every morning for physical fitness. It's a joy to see so many young people training."
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sinha said, "That you too arrived here so early in the morning has boosted my morale, and that of our young people. During my service days, I felt lonely when I didn't see many people from Chhattisgarh, and was overjoyed if I met someone from anywhere in the state. This led me to the idea of opening the training centre. So far, nearly 60 young people have secured jobs in the Army, forest and police departments."
Also Read: