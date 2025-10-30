ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Retiree With A Mission: Raipur's Pannalal Sinha Gives Free Physical Training Every Morning

Raipur: Every day before sunrise, Kaushalya Vihar in the capital of Chhattisgarh witnesses an impressive ritual. Groups of youths in blue uniforms gather in orderly fashion on the Sector 13 playground to carry out exercise drills with military precision, to the prompting of an elderly, balding individual.

That is none other than Pannalal Sinha, a former soldier, who provides free physical training to the youth of Raipur, in the hope that more and more young men and women go on to join the Indian Army that he had served from 1988 to 2005, or even the police or forestry forces.

His passion intact after retirement, he is now engaged in serving the nation through the Jai Shri Ram Free Military Training centre. Currently, he trains around 30 youth for both physical fitness and written exams. Classes start at 5.30 am, and the gruelling routine continues till 7.30 am.

Before classes begin everyday, the Indian tricolour is hoisted to instill patriotism and enthusiasm among the trainees. At the end of the fitness training, they also sing the national anthem before dispersing. In between, there is a 5-km run, high jump, long jump, and other activities that closely replicate Army recruitment routines.

Deepika Sahu, one of the trainees, said, "I've been coming here for the past 10 days to improve my physical fitness. Training is conducted in the same manner as for Army and police recruitment exams."