ETV Bharat / bharat

Fraudulent Job Rackets Leave Aspiring Indian Seafarers To Financial Losses, Career Uncertainty

New Delhi: A surge in fraudulent job rackets in India’s maritime sector is leaving thousands of aspiring seafarers exposed to financial losses and career uncertainty, states a report by the All India Seafarers Union, calling for tighter regulation and better enforcement.

According to the report in possession of ETV Bharat, fake placement agencies and unauthorised manning agents have proliferated in recent years, targeting young job seekers eager to secure employment on foreign-going and coastal vessels. Many of these agents operate without valid licenses, luring candidates with promises of high-paying jobs abroad.

The Directorate General of Shipping has repeatedly issued advisories cautioning seafarers against such fraudulent operators. Despite this, complaints of cheating and illegal recruitment continue to surface, indicating gaps in monitoring and enforcement.

The Concern

“A key concern is the absence of a centralised system to track fraud cases specific to maritime recruitment. Most complaints are registered under general cheating provisions, making it difficult for authorities to assess the scale of the problem or identify repeat offenders,” said All India Seafarers Union working president Abhijeet Sangle to ETV Bharat on Friday.

According to Sangle, there is no clear database that captures the extent of fraud in seafarer hiring. “Without that, policy response remains reactive,” he said.

The report also points to widespread under-reporting. Victims often hesitate to file complaints due to lack of awareness, fear of stigma, or confusion over legal procedures. In several states, according to the report, informal complaints outnumber officially registered FIRs.

India Has 12% Of Global Seafarers

India has a significant number of seafarers, with estimates placing active seafarers around 2.85 to 3 lakhs with at least 80 percent of Indian seafarers employed on foreign-flagged ships.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, India now provides 12 percent of the global seafarers, ranking third in the list of the largest seafarers supplying nations of the world maritime industry.

As the Indian Maritime administration works towards achieving the key performance indicators as encapsulated in the maritime India Vision 2030 and in the Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, according to Director General of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan, India aspires to contribute 20 percent of the global pool of seafarers from the present 12 percent.

Problem Not Limited To India

The report suggests that fraudulent agents typically demand large upfront payments, sometimes running into lakhs of rupees, and ask candidates to transfer money into personal bank accounts. In many cases, victims are not issued mandatory documents such as the Seafarer Employment Agreement (SEA), leaving them with little legal protection.

“They promise immediate placement on foreign vessels with attractive salaries. But once the money is paid, the agent either disappears or keeps delaying deployment,” said Capt. Sanjay Prashar, a maritime expert familiar with multiple such cases.

The problem, however, is not limited to India. “Global estimates suggest that 28-31 percent of seafarers globally face illegal recruitment fee demands which increase the vulnerability of those entering the industry for the first time,” he said.