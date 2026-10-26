ETV Bharat / bharat

Fraud, Not Public Purpose: Supreme Court Quashes Bengaluru Land Acquisition

New Delhi: In a scathing indictment of the misuse of land acquisition laws, the Supreme Court on Monday quashed the decades-old acquisition of over 59 acres of land in Bengaluru's Nelakadirenahalli village for a cooperative housing society, holding that the exercise was tainted by fraud, amounted to a colourable exercise of power, and proceeded without prior government approval of any housing scheme or layout.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran allowed the appeals, set aside the judgment of the Karnataka High Court’s division bench, and restored the order passed by the single judge.

The bench said that fraud has an ominous, overwhelming resonance beyond any cavil and in this case, it assumes undeniable and unquestionable relevance.

"We are unable to sustain the decision of the Division Bench which failed to look into the compelling contentions regarding fraud and colourable exercise of power and upset a detailed consideration by the learned Single Judge merely on grounds of res judicata and delay; which pale into insignificance, especially in the teeth of the established allegations of illegal acquisitions through fraud and undue influence," said Justice Chandran.

Justice Chandran referred to the observations of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in a case and said no governmental authority exercises unlimited power and its decisions must remain subject to judicial review.

The bench said condemnation of privately owned land for public purpose can only be with authority of law and with just compensation being paid. "That such authority of law can be exercised only for public purpose is without cavil; just compensation is an ancillary right which does not by itself justify an acquisition, it added.

"However just the compensation be, if the authority of law is lacking or the public purpose is absent, there can be no eminent domain exercised," it added.

The bench also said it is unable to find a proper acquisition proceeding under the Land Acquisition Act having been pursued by the government. It said the possession of the land be restored to the respective landowners, irrespective of whether they had challenged the acquisition.