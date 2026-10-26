Fraud, Not Public Purpose: Supreme Court Quashes Bengaluru Land Acquisition
The bench set aside the judgment of the Karnataka High Court’s division bench and restored the order passed by the single judge.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 26, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
New Delhi: In a scathing indictment of the misuse of land acquisition laws, the Supreme Court on Monday quashed the decades-old acquisition of over 59 acres of land in Bengaluru's Nelakadirenahalli village for a cooperative housing society, holding that the exercise was tainted by fraud, amounted to a colourable exercise of power, and proceeded without prior government approval of any housing scheme or layout.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran allowed the appeals, set aside the judgment of the Karnataka High Court’s division bench, and restored the order passed by the single judge.
The bench said that fraud has an ominous, overwhelming resonance beyond any cavil and in this case, it assumes undeniable and unquestionable relevance.
"We are unable to sustain the decision of the Division Bench which failed to look into the compelling contentions regarding fraud and colourable exercise of power and upset a detailed consideration by the learned Single Judge merely on grounds of res judicata and delay; which pale into insignificance, especially in the teeth of the established allegations of illegal acquisitions through fraud and undue influence," said Justice Chandran.
Justice Chandran referred to the observations of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in a case and said no governmental authority exercises unlimited power and its decisions must remain subject to judicial review.
The bench said condemnation of privately owned land for public purpose can only be with authority of law and with just compensation being paid. "That such authority of law can be exercised only for public purpose is without cavil; just compensation is an ancillary right which does not by itself justify an acquisition, it added.
"However just the compensation be, if the authority of law is lacking or the public purpose is absent, there can be no eminent domain exercised," it added.
The bench also said it is unable to find a proper acquisition proceeding under the Land Acquisition Act having been pursued by the government. It said the possession of the land be restored to the respective landowners, irrespective of whether they had challenged the acquisition.
The bench said landowners who received compensation from the government must refund the amounts without interest, and any private transactions remain unaffected.
The bench delivered the judgment on appeal filed by N Arasappa and others. The bench stated that the respondent society, Karnataka Gruha Nirmana Sahakara Sangha Ltd, has no claim over the lands even if possession was handed over or money was refunded, noting that the society itself facilitated the fraud.
"Where plots cannot be resumed because landowners are unable or unwilling to refund the government compensation, the state must auction the land. Proceeds will go towards victim compensation under the supervision of the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court in consultation with the Karnataka Legal Services Authority," said the bench.
The bench said the auction will be conducted by revenue authorities under a judicial officer not below the rank of District Judge (Selection Grade). The bench enhanced the costs imposed by the single judge to Rs 50,000 payable to each of the petitioners. The bench deleted the direction for contempt proceedings against government officers in view of the long passage of time.
The bench pointed at the society’s dubious constitution, lack of clear membership details, involvement of middlemen, and agreements with private parties for layout formation even before acquisition.
The controversy dated back to September 1984, when the Peenya-based House Building Cooperative Society entered into a private agreement with a third-party firm, M/s Bhagya Enterprises, to act as a middleman for acquiring private lands in Nelakadiranahalli.
Following this, state notifications under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 were issued between 1988 and 1989 to condemn approximately 59 acres. Landowners challenged the acquisition in 2007, citing widespread irregularities. A single judge of the Karnataka High Court quashed the notifications. However, a division bench later reversed the ruling primarily on technical grounds of delay and prior rulings.
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