ETV Bharat / bharat

Fraud Cases, Rs 4-Crore Property Dispute Under Lens In Delhi Realtor's killing Probe

New Delhi: Investigators probing the killing of Delhi realtor Yuvraj Singh Manchanda are examining whether he had learnt about alleged financial dealings and disputes involving his former colleagues Anya Vats and Sanyam Sachdeva before his death, officials said.

The probe has brought under scrutiny a cheating case in which a senior executive of a non-banking financial company allegedly lost more than Rs 1.2 crore after being threatened with purported Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Union Home Ministry notices, sources said.

A separate dispute involving a property worth around Rs 4 crore between Sachdeva, his estranged wife and Vats is also under the scanner, they said.

The cases are being examined as part of the background of the accused and to establish the nature of their financial dealings, officials said. Police are yet to establish any direct link between these cases and Manchanda's alleged killing.

The cheating case was registered at the Parliament Street police station in August following a complaint by the senior executive, who was a former schoolmate of Sachdeva, a senior police officer said.

According to the report, the complainant was allegedly targeted from September 2024 and was sent what was purported to be an ED notice. Sachdeva and Vats allegedly told him that they had high-level government connections and could help settle the matter.

They allegedly used fabricated notices purportedly issued in the name of the Union Home Ministry and referred to purported cases under laws, including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the officer said.

The complainant claimed to have transferred more than Rs 1.2 crore, primarily to Vats' bank account, arranging the money through his personal savings, loans and borrowings from family members.

Vats allegedly later demanded another Rs 26 crore and said Rs 13.8 crore had been paid to government agencies on the complainant's behalf.

The FIR also mentions a message allegedly sent to the complainant in which he was pressured to repay the money before a certain deadline. The message read: "Sell your wife/do anything, just repay this." Police are now examining whether Manchanda was aware of the alleged activities and whether this could have any connection with the circumstances leading to his death, sources said.